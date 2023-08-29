Dana Safety Supply Announces 34th and 35th Location





GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dana Safety Supply, the nation’s largest Public Safety Equipment provider with vehicle upfit capabilities, announces the simultaneous opening of two new locations: Mandeville, LA (Serving Metro New Orleans) and Knoxville, TN (serving Eastern Tennessee and the Tri-State area). These locations represent the 34th and 35th locations for the company, having opened three new locations this year alone. The Knoxville location will be managed by Regional General Manager and industry veteran, Kyle Pippin. The Mandeville location will fold under the capable wing of Regional General Manager, Donnie Still.



“These two locations represent our commitment to our customer base,” says David Russo, President and CEO of Dana Safety Supply. “Our locations are often chosen more by customer requests than sitting in some boardroom putting pins in maps.”

“The success of Dana Safety Supply can be directly traced to what seems to be a lost art: actually listening to the needs of our customers," Russo continues. “Understanding the market, building positive relationships, and having the backing of our steadfast parent company and manufacturing partners allows us to grow at will. We’re thankful to all of our employees, partners, and amazing customers who all help fuel our growth, and look forward to more announcements soon.”

The Knoxville location will add 22,100 SqFt of installation and warehouse space, and lot staging for 40+ vehicles. The Mandeville location adds 15,000 SqFt of installation and warehouse space and lot staging for 130+ vehicles. This brings Dana Safety Supply’s total operation square footage to well over half a million square feet nationally.

