GitLab Wins a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc. , the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year award for the DevOps, Application Development category. This is the third consecutive year GitLab has been recognized.



GitLab was recognized for its achievements in Application Development within the Google Cloud ecosystem. The partnership enables joint customers to develop better cloud-native applications faster, driving efficiency at every stage of the software development lifecycle. GitLab fully integrates with Google Cloud to support joint customer development workflows from idea to production, helping teams improve cycle time, reduce development costs, and deliver more secure and compliant software faster.

GitLab and Google Cloud share a strong commitment to privacy and enterprise readiness, and recently expanded their partnership to deliver secure AI offerings to the enterprise. As part of the Built with Google Cloud AI program, GitLab leverages Google Cloud’s generative AI models to provide customers with AI-powered features with a privacy-first approach, helping enable AI efficiencies without compromising security best practices. The GitLab DevSecOps platform empowers organizations to harness the benefits of AI throughout the software development lifecycle for faster delivery while helping safeguard their source code.

This recognition builds on the long-standing relationship between GitLab and Google Cloud beginning in 2018. Previously, GitLab won the Partner of the Year for Application Development Award in 2021 and 2020.

Supporting Quotes:

"Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize GitLab as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Google Cloud as a leader in DevOps and application development for the third year in a row," said Nima Badiey, VP of Strategic Partnerships, GitLab. "We recently expanded our strategic partnership to meet the growing industry demand for privacy-first, AI-powered solutions that enable faster software delivery. We look forward to our continued collaboration to deliver an AI-powered DevSecOps platform to our joint customers embarking on their cloud migration and application modernization journeys."

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.