Roper Technologies to present at Goldman Sachs technology conference

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that it is presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:10 AM (Pacific Time), at the Palace in San Francisco, CA. A link to the webcast presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com .

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com .