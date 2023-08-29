New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market: Forecast and Trends" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487524/?utm_source=GNW





Report Includes:

- 42 data tables and 57 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Highlights of the market potential and characterization of AML market based on treatment type, route of administration type, end-users, distribution channel, region

- Coverage of various risk factors associated with AML, such as exposure to radiation or chemicals, genetic disorders, and weakened immune system

- Description of major treatment options for AML such as, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplantation

- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis

- Detailed company profiles of major players in the market of the industry, including AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc. and Servier



Summary:

The global AML treatment market was valued at nearly $REDACTED billion in 2022.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, expected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2028.



Growth in this market is fueled by a worldwide increase in elder populations and an increased prevalence of AML.



Technological innovation is an important catalyst driving the adaptation and use.



In 2020, AML treatment was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutdown of cancer hospitals and chemotherapy procedures. The transition towards normalcy in the second half of 2021 and the resumption of elective procedures is driving sales of AML treatments.



In 2022, the targeted therapy segment held the highest market share at about REDACTED%, followed by anthracycline drugs at REDACTED% and other chemotherapies at REDACTED%



Reasons for Doing This Study:

The prevalence of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is rising among the elder population, coinciding with an overall increase in the elder population.This can be attributed to lower mortality rates and a decrease in fertility rates.



Advancements in technology within the field of blood cancer are instrumental in driving growth in the AML treatment market.



The COVID-19 pandemic had significant impact on the treatment rates for AML. Lockdown measures and restricted patient access to chemotherapy treatments resulted in a decline in treatment rates during this period.



The primary objective of this study is to provide a thorough analysis of the AML treatment market, facilitating a better understanding of its dynamics, trends and the overall landscape of the market.

