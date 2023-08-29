New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solar Panel Recycling: Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487522/?utm_source=GNW





The report also analyses the companies and regions and highlights and elaborates on the influence of government regulations, current technology and economic factors in this marketplace.It also provides the facts, figures and statistics required to evaluate stable market aspects and the industry’s current trends and projections.



The report also focuses on market analyses through different viewpoints such as ESG (Economical, social and governance) analysis, patent analysis, and emerging trends.



The global solar panel recycling industry scope is as follows -

- By Process (Chemical, Thermal and Laser)

- By Technology (Silicon-based (c-Si), Thin-film and Other)

- By Shelf-life (Regular Loss and Early Loss)



All market data are expressed in current U.S. dollars.



The world’s solar energy generation capacity has been growing at an average of REDACTED% since 2021 and is estimated to grow by ~REDACTED% by 2028.Solar energy makes up over REDACTED% of the global electricity mix, and the world’s energy systems are making more space for renewable energy.



Solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity grew more than 750-fold in just two decades in this energy transition. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global PV capacity grew from 1.4 GW (Gigawatt) in 2000 to 760 GW in 2020.



Furthermore, in just two years after astonishing growth, the global PV capacity exceeded new heights of 1 TW (Terawatt) and reached about 1.2TW by the end of 2022. China dominated the industry with the largest installed capacity in both types, new and cumulative, with its cumulative installed capacity reaching more than 400 GW. Following China, countries with a significant share in PV installations are the U.S., Japan, Germany, India, Australia, Italy, Brazil, the Netherlands, and South Korea.



The renewable energy market continues to expand, and recycling processes will play an increasingly important role.An astounding growth of the solar industry brought in a high number of panel installations, which started to take off in the 2000s, and with a lifespan of around 25 years of solar panels — countries are now approaching the first big wave of discarded solar panels.



Solar panel recycling is still at an early stage and a young industry, as most of the current solar capacity has been added within the past ten years. The long life of solar panels provides an opportunity for innovation and growth in the panel recycling market.



Current PV waste volumes remain low as modules have a lifetime of ~30 years.However, as global PV deployment continues to grow and more modules reach the end of their useful life over the next 10-20 years, PV waste will increase nearly 40-fold by 2030.



Leading solar markets such as China, the US, Germany, Japan and India are expected to witness a massive pile-up of projected PV waste streams.The market value of recyclable materials generated from solar panels is estimated at $REDACTED billion by 2030 from $REDACTED million in 2022.



Hence, a lucrative economic opportunity to create employment and a new industry from scrap panels. The solar panel recycling industry requires immense support from the government in terms of funded projects, research and development, subsidies, and public awareness.



The market for solar panel recycling is expected to grow at an estimated REDACTED% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) globally from 2023 through 2028, fueled by increasing solar panel installations, supportive government policies for the safe disposal of solar panels and rising environmental concerns.The global market for solar panel recycling will reach $REDACTED billion in 2028.



Among all the regions, the Asia-Pacific region is and will remain the largest market for solar panel recycling by 2028.The current market share of the APAC region is over REDACTED%, followed by Europe at REDACTED% and North America at REDACTED%.



The same trend is expected to continue into the year 2028, with some minor distribution percentage changes among the different regions.



In terms of process, the thermal segment is the largest segment of the solar panel recycling industry, comprising REDACTED% of the market, followed by chemical with a REDACTED% share in 2022.Based on technology, the market is segmented into various categories such as silicon-based, thin-films and others.



These segments have been explained in detail in the report; among these segments, silicon-based segments held over REDACTED% of the market share in 2022.

