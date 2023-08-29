New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochar Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487521/?utm_source=GNW





The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue, USD millions. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, application, region, and country.



Technologies looked at in the report are segmented into pyrolysis, gasification and others.Applications are agriculture, which contains both animal feed and soil amendment, and others.



The others category of applications includes oil & gas, building and construction, water filtration and textiles.



Research shows that a significant part of the market is still unorganized in nature, including unincorporated private enterprises owned by individuals or households.The trend of relying on do-it-yourself (DIY) techniques was found to be quite popular on small-scale farms.



Thus, the study focuses on the organized section of the market.



The market size only entails revenue generated from annual sales of biochar; it excludes the cost of services, as well as equipment.



Report Includes:

- 38 data tables and 18 additional tables

- Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for biochar technology

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Understanding of the upcoming potential for biochar market, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global biochar market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology, application, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, regulations, prospects, and contributions to the biochar industry

- Review of the emerging trends and technologies, new products and technologies in developments in the global biochar market over the analysis period

- Discussion of the importance of ESG (Environmental, social, and governance) in the biochar market, consumer attitudes, ESG perspectives and impacts, and ESG followed practices by biochar companies

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, operational integration, and segmental revenues

- Detailed company profiles of the leading market players, including Airex Energy, Biochar Supreme LLC, Carbon Gold Ltd., Rainbow Bee Eater Pty Ltd., and Swiss Biochar GmbH



Summary:

Biochar is one of the five key negative emission technologies identified by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to curtail the impact of global warming. According to the IPCC, it is the most durable, fastest and safest way to remove carbon from the environment and sequestering it in the soil, building materials and concrete structure for several years.



In controlled conditions, biochar is finding increasing use in generating carbon credits.Carbon credits are certificates that, once produced, can be traded in open markets or directly with customers who wish to offset their emissions.



Carbon stored within biochar can be measured as carbon dioxide equivalent, where 1 ton is equal to 1 carbon credit.



Biochar is now gaining widespread attention as an effective carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technology.It is expected to be implemented as a capital-efficient negative emission technology specifically for small-scale installations, including farmers, and for rural diversification in emerging nations.



The commercial potential of biochar is growing, supplemented by government and university-backed R&D projects worldwide.



Agriculture is the dominant application area of biochar.The use of biochar in soil-based applications and animal feed are likely to drive the demand throughout the forecast period.



The versatility of biochar and its environmental advantages have put it at the forefront of R&D and pilot-scale investments. Building and construction, wastewater treatment and oil & gas are other emerging applications of biochar.

