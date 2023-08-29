AdCare Hospital Names Healthcare Leader Andrea Dayotas as its New Chief Operating Officer

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Hospital, a leading addiction treatment provider, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrea Dayotas to the position of chief operating officer (COO). Dayotas has been with AdCare for five years, during which time she has held several leadership roles, including program manager, director of clinical services, executive director of inpatient services, and now COO. For Dayotas, working in addiction treatment is personal. Her mother is in recovery and received her treatment at an AdCare facility.



“My mom is celebrating more than nine years in recovery this year, and I’ve witnessed firsthand how this has changed the trajectory of her life and impacted our family,” said Dayotas. “That’s why I'm passionate about addiction treatment and committed to making a difference in the lives of our patients who entrust AdCare with their care and recovery.”

Dayotas brings with her more than 20 years of healthcare experience. Her clinical background as a licensed mental health counselor, licensed alcohol and drug counselor, and licensed social work associate makes her ideal for the COO role. She has also worked in both hospital settings and outpatient settings and has always been connected to academia and teaching facilities.

"When people read the title of chief operating officer, you tend to lean on healthcare administration and more of a business perspective first. Whereas for Andrea, she understands the business aspect and the patient experience, giving her a unique perspective to enhance the quality of services we provide for our patients," said AdCare Hospital CEO, Brian Stoesz. "With Andrea at the helm, patients can expect excellent continuity of care.”

Andrea is currently working on building several specialized intensive outpatient programs at AdCare Hospital, including a trauma-informed care program, a co-occurring program for people with multiple health conditions, a men’s and women’s program, a LGBTQ+ program, and a veteran’s program.

"I am excited to take on this new role and look forward to building on AdCare’s reputation as a treatment center known for providing high-quality, compassionate care,” said Dayotas.

Dayotas has a bachelor's degree in psychology, a master’s degree in agency counseling and a certificate of advanced graduate studies in counseling from Rhode Island College. She is also a graduate of Harvard’s Business School Online and is currently enrolled in the women in leadership executive program at The University of Vermont, Grossman School of Business.

About AdCare Hospital

AdCare Hospital is located in Worcester, MA. AdCare Hospital treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 401-200-4885.

