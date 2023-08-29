Professional Services Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the global professional services market is witnessing robust growth, with projections indicating an expansion to a value of $7,770.09 billion 2027, marked by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth is notably bolstered by the anticipated steady economic growth across numerous developed and developing countries.



As businesses navigate this evolving landscape, insights provided by reports from The Business Research Company on the professional services industry prove invaluable. These reports offer comprehensive analyses, market trends, and data-driven insights that assist businesses in making informed decisions, capitalizing on emerging opportunities, and staying ahead of the competition in this dynamic sector.

Explore The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the professional services industry:

1. Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2023

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) within the realm of advertising is becoming increasingly popular across the advertising agency sector. Prominent participants within this industry are consistently directing their efforts toward unveiling novel innovations and technologies, all aimed at more effectively catering to the demands of consumers.

2. Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2023

The global market for billboard and outdoor advertising is projected to expand to $76.03 billion by the year 2027, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. This growth is anticipated to be driven, in part, by the rising prevalence of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, which is expected to make a substantial contribution to the expansion of the billboard and outdoor advertising sectors.

3. Nanotechnology Services Global Market Report 2023

The global nanotechnology services market is projected to witness a substantial expansion, reaching a valuation of $291.05 billion by the year 2027. This growth trajectory is characterized by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. A significant factor driving this growth is the increased infusion of investments from both governments and corporate entities into the realm of nanotechnology. This heightened financial commitment has played a pivotal role in propelling the advancement of the nanotechnology services market.

4. Out-of-Home Advertising Global Market Report 2023

Enterprises are progressively harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to promote their products. Within the domain of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, artificial intelligence offers prominent applications and advantages, notably in the realms of agile campaign management and the facilitation of data-triggered campaigns.

5. TV Advertising Global Market Report 2023

The global TV advertising market is anticipated to expand significantly, reaching a valuation of $160.38 billion by 2027. This growth trajectory is characterized by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. An instrumental driver of this expansion is the escalating adoption of over-the-top (OTT) media services. This adoption is projected to propel the growth of the TV advertising market, owing to the reach and retention benefits provided by OTT. Notably, video advertisements delivered via OTT are fully viewable and non-skippable, enhancing their effectiveness.

6. Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2023

SaaS (Software-as-a-Service)-centered consulting has emerged as a prevailing trend in the domain of water and waste management consulting. The adoption of the SaaS platform is on the rise within companies, facilitating the provision of online services encompassing aspects like water quality management, environmental health and safety (EHS) compliance, and carbon reporting. This innovative approach leverages the SaaS delivery model, wherein a software vendor grants access to its software, which operates remotely as a web-based service. This method has gained traction due to its flexibility and efficiency in delivering essential solutions for water and waste management challenges.

7. Accounting Services Global Market Report 2023

The global market for accounting services is projected to experience substantial growth, and expected to reach $795.99 billion by the year 2027. This growth trajectory is characterized by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. A significant factor driving this expansion is the influence of regulatory reforms within the financial sector. These reforms have given rise to an increased demand for accounting services, particularly in areas such as accounting and tax advisory.

8. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Global Market Report 2023

The global market for architectural, engineering consultants, and related services is anticipated to undergo significant expansion, projected to increase to a value of $1,773.06 billion by 2027. This growth trajectory is characterized by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. An influential driver behind this expansion is the increasing demand for environmentally sustainable and certified buildings. This demand is poised to propel the architecture and engineering services market, as stakeholders including consumers, state governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) collaborate to enhance the energy efficiency and self-sufficiency of both residential and commercial structures.

9. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Global Market Report 2023

The global market for design, research, promotional, and consulting services is poised for substantial expansion, projected to increase to $5,693.63 billion by the year 2027. This growth trajectory is characterized by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. A notable driving force behind this expansion is the anticipation of steady economic growth, which is expected to propel the growth of the design, research, promotional, and consulting services market in the foreseeable future.

10. Catalogue Global Market Report 2023

The dominant trend in the catalogues market is the rapid adoption of digitalization. Prominent companies within the market are embracing digital technologies, including digital advertising and digital catalogue marketing, which leverage machine learning to automate manual tasks linked to data cataloging. This technology aids in the analysis and enhancement of interactions between buyers and sellers, ultimately improving the overall efficiency of the catalogues market.

11. Dairy Testing Global Market Report 2023

The dairy testing market is projected to expand and reach a valuation of $7.42 billion by the year 2027, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. A notable driver of this growth is the escalating occurrence of outbreaks related to foodborne illnesses. This factor is playing a substantial role in propelling the expansion of the dairy testing market as consumers and regulatory bodies alike emphasize the importance of ensuring the safety and quality of dairy products.

