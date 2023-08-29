Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (22 to 25 August 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 22 to 25 August 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|10 135
|44,9365
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|7 272
|44,9262
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|44,9309
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|44,9335
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|13 269
|44,8280
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|7 130
|44,8535
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|44,8581
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|44,8602
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|14 000
|44,9220
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|7 450
|44,9566
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 015
|44,9424
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 450
|44,9484
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|13 150
|44,9371
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|6 235
|44,9117
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|790
|44,8942
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Aug-23
|FR0000073298
|1 425
|44,9013
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
