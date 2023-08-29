Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (22 to 25 August 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 22 to 25 August 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Aug-23 FR0000073298 10 135 44,9365 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Aug-23 FR0000073298 7 272 44,9262 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 44,9309 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 500 44,9335 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Aug-23 FR0000073298 13 269 44,8280 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Aug-23 FR0000073298 7 130 44,8535 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 000 44,8581 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 500 44,8602 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Aug-23 FR0000073298 14 000 44,9220 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Aug-23 FR0000073298 7 450 44,9566 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 015 44,9424 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 450 44,9484 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Aug-23 FR0000073298 13 150 44,9371 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Aug-23 FR0000073298 6 235 44,9117 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Aug-23 FR0000073298 790 44,8942 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 425 44,9013 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

