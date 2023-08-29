New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Conducted Energy Weapons (CEW) Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487560/?utm_source=GNW



The US CEW market was mildly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The defense sector showed steady growth during the pandemic due to the increased expenditures from defense forces and a rising focus on enhancing defense capabilities. Weapons procurement contracts were delayed in the first half of 2020, but relaxations in government regulations and the growing adoption of CEWs are driving the post-pandemic market growth.



CEWs deliver an electrical current that interferes with the body’s neuromuscular system, temporarily disrupting voluntary muscle control. This effect can render a suspect temporarily immobilized and make it easier for officers to gain control of the situation. It is intended to be temporary and wears off once the electrical current ceases. Compared to other physical force options, CEWs can reduce the risk of injury to both suspects and officers. Alternative methods of controlling a combative or resistant individual, such as physical strikes or wrestling, can result in severe injuries for both parties. Electroshock weapons can help minimize physical altercations and the associated risk of harm.



CEWs also provide law enforcement officers with a means to control individuals from a distance. Tasers, for example, can shoot projectiles that deliver an electrical shock, allowing officers to neutralize threats without direct physical contact. This can be particularly useful when dealing with potentially dangerous or armed individuals.



US Conducted Energy Weapons Market Trends



Increasing Incidents of Civil Unrest Driving Procurement



The increase in protests globally is expected to be primarily driven by food insecurity and the erosion of mechanisms that have historically defused tensions, such as freedom of assembly, the press, and an independent judiciary. Political disputes, civil unrest, and violence have been on the rise in North America in recent years, driven by domestic and geopolitical situations and policies. Between 2010 and 2019, the Quality of Information indicator, which is one of the eight Positive Peace indicators, declined by 113.6% in the United States.



The United States faces many concurrent, overlapping risks, ranging from political instability, police abuse, and racial injustice to pandemic-related unrest and beyond, all exacerbated by increasing polarization. Recent protests in several regions have necessitated riot control equipment. About 15 to 26 million people in the United States have participated in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, making it the largest protest in history. Several instances during the protests forced law enforcement authorities to use non-lethal weapons.



For instance, in June 2020, around 2,000 people gathered in Gothenburg in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. However, the police had to disperse the crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people. Clashes ensued between protesters and riot police, with demonstrators throwing bricks and projectiles at police and police property. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets as they attempted to disperse the crowds.



The Stun Gun Segment Will Showcase Remarkable Growth during the Forecast Period



The stun gun segment is projected to show significant growth in the US conducted energy weapons market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for stun guns from law enforcement agencies and the growing use of stun guns during riots and mass shooting incidences. Stun guns are used to immobilize a person or animal for a short time without causing them serious injury. They are proximity devices that require the end user to be next to the attacking person. These guns use a painful shock to discourage further contact. Most stun guns have a rechargeable battery and don’t have projectiles.



There are various types of stun guns, including the cell phone stun gun, the stun pen, the stun gun flashlight, the raptor stun gun, the stun stick, the small fry mini stun gun, the expandable baton, and other variations. These guns require less accuracy than other devices and are often enough of a threat to deter an attacker from attacking. Law enforcement agencies highly adopt advanced stun guns for enhanced safety. For instance, in January 2023, the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office signed a five-year contract with Axon Enterprises Inc. for the procurement of advanced stun guns. Through this contract, the Sheriff’s Office became the first agency to acquire the new stun guns. The package includes a new virtual reality (VR) training system and upgraded stun guns. The agency previously used the TASER X2 and TASER X26, which have a 25-foot effective range and only give deputies two chances at probe placement. The new stun gun has a 45-foot effective range and, with ten probes in a cartridge, gives deputies nine chances to contact the aggressor.



Thus, the growing procurement of advanced electronic stun guns and the rising focus on safety and security by police departments are expected to drive the market’s growth across the country during the forecast period.



US Conducted Energy Weapons Industry Overview



The US conducted energy weapons market is consolidated in nature, with a few players holding significant shares in the market. Some of the key players in the market are Axon Enterprises Inc., Streetwise Security Products, PhaZZer LLC, Guard Dog Security, and Vipertek. These companies provide different types of stun gun and baton models, such as expandable and telescopic, for law enforcement agencies. Also, key OEMs are highly invested in developing innovative solutions for security agencies. For instance, in January 2023, Axon Enterprise Inc. launched the TASER 10 energy weapon. It is the most accurate, sophisticated, and effective TASER energy weapon to date. It has a 10-probe capacity and a maximum range of 45 feet. The company announced that the newly launched taser will cut gun-related deaths between the police and the public by 50% in the next ten years.



