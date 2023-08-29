Kubecost Brings Kubecost Cloud™ to General Availability; the SaaS Solution Delivers Instant Kubernetes Cost Management at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubecost , the comprehensive solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced the general availability (GA) of Kubecost Cloud™. This SaaS version of Kubecost provides customers with an even easier way to gain complete visibility into their Kubernetes-related cloud costs and enables them to reduce waste with confidence. The announcement comes at Google Cloud Next , Google Cloud’s annual cloud conference, as Kubecost also shares the news of Kubecost Cloud availability on Google Cloud Marketplace.



Kubecost Cloud, Now in General Availability

As Kubernetes-related cloud costs soar and FinOps strategies become increasingly visible and critical, the new Kubecost Cloud GA significantly reduces spend without impacting application performance or having to commit ongoing engineering resources to manage. The cost-effective, secure, and fully managed solution accelerates the time-to-value for achieving real-time cost monitoring, reporting, and actionable optimization insights. Used by customers during a successful beta period, Kubecost Cloud has already been used in deployments with more than 1,000 nodes.

“Kubecost Cloud empowers users to think big, start small, and scale quickly,” said Trenton Truitt, President of Kubecost. “Customers who prefer a fully managed option of our powerful cost optimization platform can sign up for a free trial and start seeing all of their cloud costs in as little as 5 minutes. It is difficult to ensure you efficiently use all your nodes and containers, leading to over-provisioning and overspending. Especially at scale, comprehensive and frictionless Kubernetes cost monitoring and cost optimization are business-critical.”

High-Performance Cost Optimization

Google Cloud recently released the State of Kubernetes Cost Optimization report that reviewed anonymized Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) clusters and found that the highest-performing segments focused on four areas, which Google Cloud calls the Golden Signals. These signals include workload rightsizing, demand-based downscaling, cluster bin packing, and cloud discount coverage. Kubecost is a high-performance tool that enables companies to gain actionable insights on these signals quickly and easily.

Kubecost Cloud beta customers frequently cite several key benefits, including:

Comprehensive Cost Visibility: Kubecost empowers public cloud users with detailed cost visibility and allocation at the namespace, deployment, and service levels. Easily track costs across Kubernetes clusters, namespaces, pods, and labels, enabling better budget forecasting and informed resource allocation decisions.

Kubecost empowers public cloud users with detailed cost visibility and allocation at the namespace, deployment, and service levels. Easily track costs across Kubernetes clusters, namespaces, pods, and labels, enabling better budget forecasting and informed resource allocation decisions. Powerful Cost Optimization: Kubecost identifies impactful cost-saving opportunities, such as eliminating unassigned resources, optimizing node and container usage, and effectively leveraging preemptible instances. With Kubecost's context-aware recommendations, organizations can achieve cost savings of 30-50% or more.

Kubecost identifies impactful cost-saving opportunities, such as eliminating unassigned resources, optimizing node and container usage, and effectively leveraging preemptible instances. With Kubecost's context-aware recommendations, organizations can achieve cost savings of 30-50% or more. Unified Cost Monitoring for Multi-Cloud Environments: Embrace Kubernetes confidently on cloud providers or on-premises. Kubecost extends its cost monitoring capabilities to multi-cloud environments, providing a unified view of costs across different Kubernetes clusters.

Embrace Kubernetes confidently on cloud providers or on-premises. Kubecost extends its cost monitoring capabilities to multi-cloud environments, providing a unified view of costs across different Kubernetes clusters. Expert Customer Support and Training: Kubecost offers best-in-class customer support, ensuring a smooth implementation and seamless user experience. Extensive training resources and community forums enable users to maximize the benefits of Kubecost.

Partnership with Google Cloud

Kubecost Cloud is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace .

“Enterprises are seeking solutions that help them better monitor Kubernetes usage and manage costs," says Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “With its solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Kubecost is enabling teams to make cost-effective, scalable changes to infrastructure and applications."

About Kubecost

Kubecost provides real-time cost visibility and insight for teams using Kubernetes. Kubecost is trusted by thousands of leading companies, from Adobe to Under Armour, to monitor costs across all major cloud providers, and in on-prem and air-gapped environments.