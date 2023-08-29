Hemp, Inc. Reports: Higher Education Aims to Harness Hemp’s Full Potential From Field to Fabric

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a trailblazer in the hemp industry since 2009, spotlights the visionary efforts of higher education institutions as they continue to unveil hemp's immense potential – from field to fabric and other materials used for industrial purposes. Rooted in a storied heritage of agricultural innovation, Hemp, Inc. has educated and empowered hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support through its Hemp University educational seminars. And now Alabama A&M University and North Carolina State University are continuing to shape the future trajectory of the hemp industry.



Hemp, Inc.’s executives believe hemp’s rapid growth and versatility will revolutionize various sectors, from textiles to construction materials and the Company has played a huge part in teaching farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing the per-acre crop revenue. Having trained well over 500 farmers in its first two years from North Carolina to Oregon, Hemp, Inc.’s Hemp University has been a blueprint for farming, navigating, and thriving in the industrial hemp revolution with a big focus on bringing back the small family farm to the American landscape. (Visit www.hempincpresents.com to learn more.)

And in the heart of Alabama, A&M Agricultural Research Station is planting roots and growing hemp to expand the portfolio of farmers and the industry. According to Dr. Ernst Siebert who manages the land for the project, the fibers are being used for clothing and the herd fiber will be used for building homes in the Huntsville, Alabama area. The integration of hemp into the agricultural portfolio promises a sustainable solution for farmers seeking alternatives. This versatile plant not only expands farmers' options but also propels the industry toward new heights. (Credit/ Source )

In North Carolina, David Suchoff, an assistant professor in the Department of Crop and Soil Sciences at North Carolina State University, is leading a 5-year grant to study how the fiber from hemp can act as an alternative to tobacco. Suchoff is committed to identifying economically viable crops that can seamlessly integrate into existing farming systems, with a focus on sustainable market demand and favorable profit margins. His program, the Alternative Crops Extension Program, is currently focused on fiber hemp as an alternative for farmers transitioning away from tobacco cultivation. It also addresses survey results from existing fiber hemp farmers who say their biggest challenges with the crop are planting density, weed management, and fertility. (Credit/Source)

These initiatives stand as a testament to the expanding horizons of both farmers and the entire industry. With its rapid growth and versatility, hemp is poised to revolutionize various sectors, from textiles to construction materials. Hemp, Inc. stands at the forefront of this movement, committed to providing premium hemp-derived products that mirror the values of sustainability and innovation. The company's diverse range of CBD/CBG/CBN products offers consumers a potent blend of therapeutic benefits.

About Hemp, Inc.’s Products

The Company’s stellar lineup of CBD/CBG/CBN products includes a CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-on (an impressive, THC-free 1,460mg of CBD and 630mg of CBG for a whopping total of 2,090mg of cannabinoids in 5ml); CBD/CBG Natural Coffee Enhancers; CBD/CBG Tinctures; and CBDa/CBGa/CBD/CBG/CBN Capsules.

The product lines contain CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN (non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis plants). These are active ingredients in cannabis that are derived from the hemp plant, which is widely known for pain relief, relaxation, and anxiety relief. Did you know adding CBG to CBD enhances those benefits? Did you know CBN is known for helping sleeplessness? Mixing CBN, CBD, and CBG is a great recipe for a better night’s sleep.

And a recipe is only as good as its ingredients and how those ingredients are blended. Hemp, Inc. is the only company in America that uses pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin (a carbohydrate used during the manufacturing process) which is combined with all of the cannabinoids for rapid absorption and uptake. The Company’s CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN product lines are highly potent therapeutic doses that have received rave reviews.

Hemp, Inc. has definitely pushed the boundaries with its CBD/CBG coffee enhancer. This powerhouse product has been touted by fans as the most “brew-tiful cup of coffee” they’ve had. The super potent CBD/CBG coffee enhancer absorbs rapidly in coffee and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. When it was unveiled, the high-potency CBD/CBG coffee enhancer was nothing short of amazing. Its high-quality ingredient combination offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Per serving, that’s 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG remarkably mixed in a wonderfully rich cup of coffee.

Imagine pouring a searing cup of coffee as the sun rises. Flavor so robust and tantalizing that it makes your palate dance with delight, all while enhancing your mood and clarity. Smooth. Bold. And only ten calories per serving. Ready to get your morning started?

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain (natural) and vanilla flavors. The plain (natural) coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants.

Moreover, Hemp, Inc. also has the capability to make and/or provide the raw materials to produce hempcrete, horse bedding, hemp bio-plastics, and more. The Company has also discovered its grounded kenaf hemp blend makes the perfect substrate to grow healthy and/or medicinal mushrooms. Both of these are gaining unprecedented, meteoric growth curves and trending on an international scale. Samples of the product have already been sent to three different mushroom companies. Executives are confident the samples will generate even more sales by the end of the year.

For more information on Hemp, Inc.'s products, click here.

About Hemp, Inc.

With more than 14 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

