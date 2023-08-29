IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 34 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/08/2023 FR0010259150 72 116.35 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,528 115.47 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/08/2023 FR0010259150 264 116.63 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/08/2023 FR0010259150 1 116.70 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,335 116.45 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/08/2023 FR0010259150 46 116.70 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/08/2023 FR0010259150 376 117.09 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/08/2023 FR0010259150 18 116.70 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,160 116.87 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/08/2023 FR0010259150 91 117.15 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,509 117.58 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/08/2023 FR0010259150 107 118.57 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/08/2023 FR0010259150 448 118.48 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,045 118.25 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 8,000 116.96





Attachment