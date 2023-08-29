IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 34 - 2023

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/08/2023FR001025915072116.35CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/08/2023FR00102591501,528115.47XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/08/2023FR0010259150264116.63CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/08/2023FR00102591501116.70TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/08/2023FR00102591501,335116.45XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/08/2023FR001025915046116.70AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/08/2023FR0010259150376117.09CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/08/2023FR001025915018116.70TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/08/2023FR00102591501,160116.87XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/08/2023FR001025915091117.15CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/08/2023FR00102591501,509117.58XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/08/2023FR0010259150107118.57AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/08/2023FR0010259150448118.48CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/08/2023FR00102591501,045118.25XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL8,000116.96 


