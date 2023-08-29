NutriLeads’ Prebiotic BeniCaros Notified for Immune Health Claims in Australia and New Zealand Foods, Beverages and Supplements

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a systematic review of the scientific evidence supporting BeniCaros®, NutriLeads’ clinically proven precision prebiotic fiber from upcycled carrot pomace, eight self-substantiated food-health relationships have been submitted to Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ). The general level health claims were made in collaboration with NutriLeads’ Australia and New Zealand distribution partner, Pathway International Pty Ltd.



“The FSANZ claims mean manufacturers in Australia and New Zealand can include them on the labels of their food and beverage products,” said Joana Carneiro, Ph.D., NutriLeads Chief Executive Officer. “It sends a clear message to consumers that the health benefits of BeniCaros are scientifically substantiated.”

The FSANZ claims, which are based on the results of peer-reviewed randomized clinical research, are as follows:

Supports/aids/assists/promotes/boosts/stimulates/improves immune health

Reduces the severity and duration of symptoms of common cold (rhinovirus) infection

Stimulates innate immune and anti-viral response to common cold (rhinovirus) infection

Faster and more effective immune response

Supports immune defenses

Supports healthy immune system function and response

Accelerates local protective anti-viral immune response

Immunomodulatory effect on immune cells

In addition to the FSANZ claims, BeniCaros is permitted for use in dietary supplements regulated by Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), without restrictions.

BeniCaros®, a plant-based, award-winning, precision prebiotic fiber known scientifically as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I), has a dual mechanism of action. At a very low 300 mg. daily serving size, BeniCaros trains the innate immune system to respond smarter, faster and stronger. It also consistently and selectively increases beneficial gut microorganisms, with minimal gas production, despite preexisting variation in individual gut microbiota composition. This supports a robust gut ecosystem that is essential to a strong immune system and overall health.

“BeniCaros creates new opportunities for product innovation in the immune and gut health marketplace,” said Wayne Coote, Managing Director of Pathway International, which represents BeniCaros in the Australian and New Zealand markets. “The ingredient has remarkable health benefits, formulation properties and now notified label claims.”

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is a private company developing natural, plant-derived ingredients that are scientifically and clinically proven to strengthen human health. The company’s proprietary technology platform is based on naturally bioactive prebiotic fibers known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I) found in select crops. The company’s first product BeniCaros® has won several awards for research and innovation. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros.

Contact:

David Walsh

NutriLeads Communications Consultant

1-651-503-8248

david.walsh@nutrileads.com