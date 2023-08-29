New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable Inertial Sensors Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487534/?utm_source=GNW

, to monitor the motion associated with human activities.



Key Highlights

The small size and low cost of production of motion sensors make them a suitable tool for human motions analysis. However, accuracy and data processing of the collected data are important issues for research purposes.

The technological advancements in the area of microelectronic fabrication have allowed researchers to integrate a complete microsystem on a single chip. The sensor, along with its signal conditioning circuits and digital processing blocks, which manipulate the data, can now be integrated.

This degree of integration is possible due to the advancements in the miniaturization of integrated circuits. The lowest possible sizes and low power consumption are the prominent factors, which give a competitive edge to the industry players, which, in turn, led to the demand for wearable sensors growth in the market.

To tackle the impact of COVID-19 in spaces, research is being conducted to demonstrate a real-time 3D millimeter accuracy and simultaneous tracking of multiple wearable tags that are successfully visualized in the 3D space. This provides an accurate 3D positioning of around 100-150 mm for monitoring the infection process using wearable inertial sensors and multiple wearable tags.



Wearable Inertial Sensors Market Trends



Healthcare has a Major Market Share



Wearable sensors are increasingly used in medical applications to facilitate continuous monitoring and tracking of patients and their representatives. For the staff, wearable sensors provide a real-time monitoring facility where doctors and other medical staff could be easily located and contacted as per the requirements improving internal coordination.

Moreover, it provides a facility to monitor them as well improving the overall productivity of the system. For patients, wearable sensors have even more significant applications, including continuous status monitoring and diagnosis, especially for those in critical condition.

This enables real-time tracking and measures even minute changes in the condition of the patient. Healthcare verticals are constantly taking measures for rolling out advanced technology with improved designs for constant patient monitoring, which drives the market in the coming years.

Wearable inertial sensors can also be integrated with other sensor units and be used for the development of wearable sensor platforms. For instance, in March 2021, Shimmer Research announced the launch of Verisense Pulse+ for its Verisense wearable sensor platform. It is designed to offer PPG, GSR, and IMU.

Integration of such sensors in healthcare is expected to rise, and the industry is experiencing increased adoption of new technology for automation.



Europe Has the Second Highest Share in the Market



The significant growth in the region is being spurred by the reducing costs of sensors. Consumers’ growing consciousness regarding fitness and the easy availability of applications that track and monitor fitness are ahead.

The expansion of wireless technology has contributed to improving the communication capabilities of sensors considerably. The miniaturization, coupled with the reduction in sensors’ power requirement, has enabled their integration into various devices in an aesthetic manner.

The market is expected to experience high growth in the Western European region due to the increasing aging population. Implementing wearables to monitor and track their well-being creates a significant demand for wearable health sensors.

Healthcare accounts significantly for the wearable sensors market, particularly in the developed markets, such as the United Kingdom and France. Further, increasing applications of in Defense and Infotainment are expected to enhance the market.



Wearable Inertial Sensors Industry Overview



The market landscape for wearable inertial sensors is expected to be moderately consolidated. Research is being conducted in many organizations and institutes to improve the application scope of wearable inertial sensors, especially for healthcare applications.



September 2021: As per published research, IMU-based wearable devices have undergone a swift transition from use in laboratory-based clinical practice to unsupervised, applied settings. Successful use of wearable inertial sensing for assessing mobility, motor performance, and movement disorders in applied settings will also rely on machine learning algorithms to manage the vast amounts of data generated by these sensors to extract information that is both clinically relevant and interpretable by practitioners.



