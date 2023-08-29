New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Graphene Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487530/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Graphene Market size is estimated at USD 0.79 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 43.64% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



COVID-19 negatively impacted the market in 2020 and 2021. With the resumption of operations in major end-user industries, it significantly recovered in 2022.



Key Highlights

Over the medium term, the rising demand for printed electronics is expected to drive the market.

However, the drawbacks associated with graphene hinder the market’s growth.

The development of single-crystal graphene sheets as a substitute for copper foil and the increasing use of graphene in touch screens are likely to act as opportunities for the market studied.

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the highest market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Graphene Market Trends



Electronics and Telecommunication Segment to Dominate the Market



Electronics and telecommunication is the largest end-user industry for graphene and its derivatives. This industry uses graphene for various applications, including unbreakable touchscreens, transistors, supercharged batteries (enhanced lithium-ion batteries), optical electronics, printed electronics, and conductive inks.

The electronics industry is making significant progress, and the demand for the market studied is growing rapidly. The production of cellular phones, portable computing devices, gaming systems, and other personal electronic devices may continue to spark the demand for electronic components, which is expected to boost the demand for graphene.

In addition, graphene may modernize the smartphone industry by replacing the existing touchscreen technology. Graphene is considerably cheaper than the materials used in most modern smartphones and is much more agile. Graphene is used on a commercial scale in optoelectronics, specifically touchscreens (for smartphones, tablets, desktop computers, and televisions), liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs).

Germany has the largest electronic industry in Europe. According to the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association, in December 2021, the electro and digital industry sales in Germany accounted for USD 21.03 billion, registering a growth rate of 8.5% compared to December 2020.

The electro and digital industry sales in Germany accounted for USD 231.89 billion in 2021, witnessing a growth rate of 9.7% compared to 2020. In production, the electro and digital industry registered a growth rate of 3.4% in December 2021 compared to December 2020. Industrial production grew by 8.8% compared to the 2020 production value.

The Asia-Pacific electronic industry has grown rapidly, owing to the high demand from countries like India and China. China is a strong, favorable market for electronics producers, owing to the country’s low labor cost and flexible policies. ?

India is expected to have a digital economy of USD 1 trillion by 2025. Furthermore, the country’s electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector is expected to generate over USD 100 billion in economic value by 2025. The production of electricals and electronics in India is expected to increase rapidly due to government initiatives such as Make in India and the National Policy of Electronics, as well as the government’s moves to lower import dependence and boost exports and manufacturing.

Due to the factors mentioned above, the demand for electronic goods is set to increase in the forecast period, thereby increasing the demand for graphene.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the graphene market. Owing to rapid industrialization and rising graphene-based application patents in the region, graphene oxide is anticipated to register high growth.

China has one of the largest production bases for electronics. It offers tough competition to the existing upstream producers, such as South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Electronic products such as smartphones, OLED TVs, and tablets have the highest growth rates in the consumer electronics segment of the market in terms of demand.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India is poised to become the third-largest aviation market in the world by the end of the forecast period. The country is projected to have a demand for 2,100 aircraft over the next two decades, amounting to over USD 290 billion in sales. ?Owing to these factors, the demand for graphene from the aerospace sector is expected to rise.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China allocated an estimated USD 293 billion to its military in 2021, an increase of 4.7% compared to 2020.

The Photovolt Ukushima Solar PV Park is a 480 MW solar PV power project planned in Nagasaki, Japan. The project is currently in the permitting stage. It may be developed in a single phase. After the completion of the construction, the project is expected to get commissioned in July 2023.

In Japan, according to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), as of December 2021, the global production of Japanese electronics and IT industry, including electronic equipment, components, devices, and others, was estimated to register a growth of 8% Y-o-Y in 2021 to USD 332.76 billion and the industrial production is expected to be valued at USD 338.96 billion in 2022, with an estimated growth of 2% Y-o-Y.

Hence, owing to the trends mentioned above, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.



Graphene Industry Overview



The global graphene market is consolidated, where top players hold the majority share of the market studied. Some of the major players in the market include NanoXplore Inc., Morsh, Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd, XG Sciences Inc., and Global Graphene Group, among other companies.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

