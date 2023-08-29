New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Particle Size Analysis Market - Share Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487525/?utm_source=GNW

At first, they were widely used in the manufacturing, cosmetics, and healthcare sectors. Particle size analysis possibilities are being created in other industries as well, though, as a result of the growing advances in nanotechnology.



Key Highlights

Particle size analysis has significantly evolved beyond milling, sieving, and other material processing processes in recent years to meet industry requirements. This has sped up the particle characterization process while ensuring 100% accuracy each and every time. Three different particle sizing techniques are now frequently used in labs and organizations all over the world.

Particle size analysis is necessary for many items in the food and beverage sector to guarantee consistency in the final product. Particle size is an important factor since it affects mouthfeel, flavour, and stability (in the case of emulsions like high-concentration flavour compounds). Food colloids are analyzed using a variety of methods, including rheology, ultrasonic spectroscopy, and DLS. However, each of these methods necessitates some type of sample modification before measurement, despite the fact that they all yield useful information about the system they measure.

Moreover, due to its high potential, the applications of nanotechnology continue to increase at a rapid pace across different industries, including food and beverage and chemical. Rising research activities in the field of nanotechnology, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, along with different stringent regulations for maintaining the product quality across different industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market.

However, the high costs associated with the particle size analyzers analysis might offer some challenges to market growth. The implementation of the instruments involves significant investments by the end users.



Particle Size Analysis Market Trends



Food, Beverage and Nutrition is Expected to Hold Significant Share



Proper particle characterization of food products requires a range of analytical instrumentation. Hence, various particle size analysis technologies are applied, including laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, and image analysis in the food industry. For instance, sugar is an essential food commodity where particle size distribution control is critical for consistent quality. Sieving has been the traditional test method for measuring the particle size of sugar.

In addition to increasing consumption and production of coffee across the world, there are about 40 different known varieties of coffee beans, which in various blends and degrees of roasting, determine the aroma, taste, and brewing behaviour of the popular beverage. Besides the selection of green coffee, roast, and mixing, the grinding degree of the coffee powder is also crucial for coffee preparation. For instance, for preparing espresso or Turkish coffee, a fine grind with grain sizes below 1 mm is required; for standard drip brewed and filtered coffee, particle size is below 1.5 mm. For Scandinavian, French press, or American brewed coffee, it is just below 3 mm.

Moreover, further inspired by capsule technology, the coffee industry is always bringing new types of coffee into the market that continues to stimulate consumption. This increases the need for quality control, particularly concerning the size distribution of coffee powder, thereby driving the adoption of particle size analysis. Chocolate is one more product that can benefit from laser diffraction. Mouthfeel, which describes eating chocolate’s optimal creaminess, is a critical factor in delivering a significantly superior consumer experience. As chocolate is a combination of milk solids and cocoa powder, particle size analysis could help chocolate producers manipulate their production process to maximize customer satisfaction.

Emulsion-based drinks are also affected by particle size. By adjusting this factor, their flavor and color can be controlled. Liquids like cream liqueur and flavor emulsion can be characterized based on particle size, which can be optimized to determine the product’s shelf life and the likeliness that the product will develop sugar crystals, which can have an impact on the product’s quality.

Moreover, the organoleptic properties of food, such as those that influence the texture and mouthfeel of food items, are also majorly dependent on particle size. As the human tongue has the ability to detect particles as small as just a few microns in diameter, adjusting particle size can have a significant impact on the experience of consuming the final food product.



North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share



Due to its early and widespread acceptance of these technologies and their industrial applications, the North American region is anticipated to lead the particle size analysis market over the forecast period.

The market for these technologies is anticipated to expand further in the region as a result of the federal government’s strong support for funding to academic institutions and businesses to develop highly sensitive particle size analysis instruments.

Chemical companies in the US and Canada are able to expand or upgrade their facilities due to the support of governmental policies and competitively priced natural gas. Therefore, a key driver that is anticipated to propel the particle size analysis market throughout the forecast period is the expansion of the local chemical sector.

Moreover, according to the ACC’s Mid-Year 2022 Chemical Industry Situation and Outlook, chemical output in the United States was expected to witness strong growth in 2022. After a 1.6% gain in 2021, output was expected to grow by 4.1% in 2022 and expand 2.4% in 2023.

Similarly, the proliferating food and beverage sector in the region also provides significant growth opportunities for the market. For instance, in Canada, the food and beverage processing industry is the second largest manufacturing industry (according to Government of Canada). It accounts for around 17% of total manufacturing sales and for 2% of the national GDP.



Particle Size Analysis Industry Overview



The particle size analysis market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the significant players are dominating the market. However, with the growing demand across various end-user industries, most companies are expanding their business footprints in emerging economies. Also, the level of market penetration of particle size analyzers is very high, and innovations and patents are filed every year. Market incumbents that have substantial R&D capabilities or startups with top product distinction often prosper in the market. Key players are Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Horiba Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc., etc.



May 2022 - HORIBA Medical announced that it would be showcasing the very latest additions to its Yumizen G range of hemostasis analyzers and reagents at ISTH 2022 Congress. The new generation of HORIBA Medical Yumizen G800 and G1550 automated analyzers are designed for managing the coagulation, thrombophilia diagnostics and monitoring requirements of clinical laboratories with mid- to high-workloads.

February 2022 - Agilent Technologies Inc. announced that it had acquired advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by Virtual Control, an AI and machine learning software developer that creates innovative analysis solutions in lab testing. Agilent will integrate the software, known as ACIES, into its industry-leading gas chromatography and mass spectrometry (GS/MS) platforms to improve the productivity, efficiency and accuracy of high-throughput labs the company serves around the world.



