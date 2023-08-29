FFF Enterprises Announces its Partnership with Verrica Pharmaceuticals to be the Exclusive Distributor of YCANTH™, the First FDA Approved Treatment for Molluscum Contagiosum

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises Inc., recognized as the nation's most trusted specialty drug distributor and diversified healthcare company, has partnered with Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. to distribute YCANTH™ (cantharidin) Topical Solution 0.7%, the first FDA approved treatment of molluscum contagiosum in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) describes molluscum contagiosum as “a viral skin infection that can cause white, pink, or flesh-colored bumps that may itch or become irritated. These bumps can happen alone or in groups almost anywhere on the skin, including the face, neck, arms, legs, stomach, and genital area. Molluscum is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact and can affect anyone at any age, though it’s most common among children under 10.” Molluscum contagiosum is classified as a poxvirus and is typically spread in settings where children interact, such as households, schools, and swimming pools. The FDA found that YCANTH is a safe and effective topical treatment for patients as young as two years old.

“Before the FDA approval of YCANTH, there was a significant unmet need for patients—often children—and their healthcare providers. FFF is honored to be part of this pioneering event in medical dermatology, and we will ensure that physicians can access YCANTH through standard distribution or consignment. Verrica’s commitment to the research, development, and approval of this important treatment aligns with FFF’s industry leadership, expertise, and our mission of Helping Healthcare Care®,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises. “We look forward to distributing YCANTH beginning in September.”

For more information about YCANTH, please click here. For full prescribing information, please click here, and to view Important Safety Information, please click here.

About FFF Enterprises Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty pharmacy Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

