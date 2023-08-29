Nufactor® Announces its Partnership with Verrica Pharmaceuticals to be the Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy to Provide YCANTH™, the First FDA Approved Treatment for Molluscum Contagiosum

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor, Inc., a specialty pharmacy and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., announced that it has partnered with Verrica Pharmaceuticals to be the exclusive specialty pharmacy to dispense YCANTH™, the first FDA approved treatment of molluscum contagiosum in adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) describes molluscum contagiosum as “a viral skin infection that can cause white, pink, or flesh-colored bumps that may itch or become irritated. These bumps can happen alone or in groups almost anywhere on the skin, including the face, neck, arms, legs, stomach, and genital area. Molluscum is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact and can affect anyone at any age, though it’s most common among children under 10.” Molluscum contagiosum is classified as a poxvirus and is typically spread in settings where children interact, such as households, schools, and swimming pools. The FDA found that YCANTH is a safe and effective topical treatment for patients as young as two years old.

"Verrica Pharmaceuticals saw an unmet need for patients—predominantly children—with molluscum contagiosum, and Nufactor is honored to be their partner in helping healthcare providers and patients access YCANTH. Verrica’s significant advance in medical dermatology plus Nufactor’s standard for excellence in patient care, specialty pharmacy, and buy and bill capabilities, make this an ideal and valued partnership,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer for Nufactor and FFF Enterprises.

For more information about YCANTH, please click here. For full prescribing information, please click here, and to view Important Safety Information, please click here.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty pharmacy and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, antihemophilic factor, and infliximab. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and URAC's Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation.

Please visit LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more information about the company.

Attachment