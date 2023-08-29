Quick Train Canada offers fully funded training for upskilling, reskilling workers across the country

Hamilton, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Train Canada is welcoming the Canadian workforce back to school this fall.

Through a network of community colleges across the country, Quick Train Canada is introducing more than 100 new fully funded job-skills-related microcredentials for workers looking to upskill for their existing jobs or reskilling for a new career. Delivered by the partnered colleges and polytechnics of the national Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2), these courses will focus on the tools and skills required for workers to succeed as the economy transitions to more sustainable practices.

“As smart technology advances and the net-zero economy rolls out across the country, existing industries are adapting to remain competitive and new industries are gaining a strong foothold in the economy,” said Ron J. McKerlie, president and CEO of Mohawk College, a cofounder of the Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2) coalition. “Quick Train Canada gives workers an opportunity to prepare themselves today to be forerunners in the workforce of tomorrow.”

The current Quick Train Canada course offerings focus on preparing people for work in the agriculture sector, natural resources, transportation, clean tech, construction, and other growing areas of the economy. Quick Train Canada microcredentials offer ideal training opportunities for existing workers and those new to a sector to gain new skills and competencies.

Since its launch in January 2023, Quick Train Canada has worked with its member colleges and key industry partners to understand the distinct challenges and economic characteristics of each region. The new microcredentials reflect and respect those regional influences and have been designed to reflect the labour force realities and workforce needs in every province and territory.

Courses are available to learners across Canada in a variety of formats, including: online scheduled; online at your own pace; in-person, and hybrid teaching models. Registration for courses is now open, with new courses being added weekly.

For more information about Quick Train Canada and the new micro-credential offerings, visit https://quicktraincanada.ca/

Quick Facts about Quick Train Canada

1800 learners have completed a Quick Train course since January 2023

Within the next six months, 110 courses will be delivered across Canada, focused on five sectors: Construction; Natural Resources & Environment; Transportation; Agriculture; Clean Tech

65% of Quick Train Canada learners are currently working full-time as they study

66% of Quick Train Canada learners are 31-54 years old (35% 31-40; 31% 41-54)

About Quick Train Canada

Quick Train Canada is an initiative developed by Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery, a coalition of 14 colleges, cégeps, institutes and polytechnics from across Canada, working together to lead the transition to a clean economy. Since launching in January 2023, Quick Train Canada offers fully funded microcredentials allowing learners to take a broader range of courses from institutions outside their home province. C2R2 is supported by an investment from the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program. Led by Mohawk College, the coalition secretariat is focused on developing demand-driven workforce training solutions for a net-zero economy.

About Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery

C2R2 is a coalition of 14 highly aligned institutions from across Canada with an established commitment to sustainability that have come together as a driving force, providing the skills required to transition to a clean economy in Canada.