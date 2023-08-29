Curai Health Joins Amazon Clinic’s Virtual Health Care Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Curai Health announced that it is officially available on Amazon Clinic ’s virtual health care marketplace to provide message-based care. Individuals are able to choose Curai Health when seeking support for a broad range of concerns, including UTIs, COVID-19, birth control, and more.



"We started Curai with the mission of making access to medical expertise cost just a few dollars,” said Neal Khosla, CEO of Curai Health. “Amazon has a history of bringing affordability, access, and great consumer experiences to new areas — Joining Amazon Clinic represents a step function in our ability to provide better, more affordable medical care for patients across the U.S."

Since its founding in 2017, Curai Health has delivered on-demand, affordable, and high-quality virtual primary and urgent care through its integration of AI to superpower care providers. The company’s patient care teams are led by dedicated, licensed doctors and nurse practitioners. Amazon Clinic expands Curai Health’s reach to provide more patients with accurate and empathetic clinicians to address their medical issues.

"We’re thrilled to offer Curai Health on Amazon Clinic’s marketplace as we work to make it dramatically easier for people to get care and stay healthy,” said Dr. Nworah Ayogu, Chief Medical Officer and General Manager of Amazon Clinic. "We were impressed with their unique approach that uses AI to scale access to care and make it more affordable — two things that are core to Amazon's strategy."

Customers who choose Curai Health experience an efficient, personalized, and consistent experience every time they log in. The message-based platform allows patients to reach a clinician far faster than is typically possible by phone or in person.

About Curai Health

Curai Health is an AI-powered virtual clinic on a mission to improve access to care at scale. As the pioneer in deploying machine learning into clinical workflows, Curai Health enables its dedicated, specially trained clinicians to deliver primary care to more people at a fraction of the cost. Easy-to-use and convenient, Curai Health partners with insurers and health systems to keep patients engaged in their care over time, improving health outcomes and reducing costs. Backed by leading investors including Morningside Ventures, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures, Curai Health has been thoughtfully combining the expertise of clinicians with the efficiencies of artificial intelligence since its founding in 2017. For more information, visit https://www.curaihealth.com.



