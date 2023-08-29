The Global Web Hosting Services Market size is expected to reach $241.8 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 15.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Hosting Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488129/?utm_source=GNW

This may be attributed to the North American market, where most websites are accessible online. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing new technologies for the market, platforms for hosting websites offer opportunities, and scalability Provision Challenges.



New technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in web hosting and increased use of cloud-based gaming solutions are projected to present the market with several potential opportunities. Businesses can save time & money by using AI to automate various everyday operations, including marketing, website maintenance, and customer care. Additionally, it can provide better protection against viruses & hackers, the right domain names, and increased uptime by preventing hardware failure, automated maintenance, and repair of the equipment that powers the website. Artificial intelligence software assists in scanning data center networks, identifying potential network or hardware problems, and carrying out actions to prevent disasters. Various factors, such as the pressure on businesses to keep up with technological advancements, the rise in regulatory compliance requirements, and the lack of technical expertise, drive the need for managed web hosting services. Additionally, it is projected that rising per capita income and expanding funding from governments to develop technology & solutions will contribute to rapid market growth. The web hosting service market will also benefit from the daily growth in end users, both on a large & small scale and from the total digitization of company workflows.



However, the owners of cutting-edge websites and e-commerce businesses demand highly scalable resources. Hosting providers, however, usually find it difficult to deliver it. Many webs hosting businesses struggle using outdated infrastructure, including outdated server hardware, software, a slow broadband connection, and untrained support staff. Such restrictions result in resource shortage, which negatively impacts scalability. The market will grow slowly due to the lack of scalability and the poor end-user experience, as a result.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on deployment mode, the market is fragmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The hybrid cloud acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. In comparison to the public cloud, the hybrid cloud offers a higher level of security & reliability. Additionally, the price of the hybrid cloud is less than that of a private cloud. Also, companies globally are shifting increasingly toward hybrid cloud hosting services since it enables them to take advantage of the cloud’s flexibility. This includes integrating the public cloud provided by a third party and the private cloud installed on-site into a single, flexible architecture. Due to this infrastructure, the business may choose it as the best cloud platform for each workload and application. Furthermore, it permits moving workloads back & forth between public and private clouds.



Application Outlook



By applications, the market is classified into public websites, intranet site, mobile application, and web application. In 2022, the public website segment held the highest revenue share in the market. The large percentage can be attributed to the fact that most websites are available worldwide. In order to promote their products or services to a significant segment of the general public, businesses need to host their websites in a manner that may target a large audience to sell their products & services.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into enterprise, and individual. The individual segment procured a promising growth rate in the market in 2022. Services for web hosting can be quite advantageous for personal usage in several ways. Anyone may create & publish an individual website or blog using a web hosting service. Many web hosting companies let users generate unique email addresses using a domain name. An email address like "yourname@yourdomain.com" can provide a professional touch to online communication rather than a generic one like "example@gmail.com." These advantages are the primary driver of web hosting services’ increasing popularity among individuals, boosting the segment’s growth.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the market is segmented into website builders, shared hosting, dedicated hosting, collocated hosting, and others. In 2022, the shared hosting segment held the highest revenue share in the market. Multiple websites are hosted on a single physical server under shared hosting. A single server has many users using its resources, keeping costs down. Since the cost of running a server is shared by all users, shared hosting is the most affordable approach to launching a website. The most suitable users for this kind of hosting are a small website or blog that doesn’t need complicated configurations or a lot of bandwidth.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia pacific region projected a prominent revenue share in the market in 2022. The region’s expansion has been attributed to rising expenditure on software-based product R&D. Many countries, including China, India, and others, are boosting their infrastructure investments to promote economic growth. Additionally, as local & international businesses shift from physical to online platforms, such corporations use this tactic to grow & maintain the lead in the market. Moreover, companies are constructing regional data centers to provide seamless customer support to their clients. These elements will fuel the market expansion for web hosting services in this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IONOS Inc. (United Internet AG), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), AT&T, Inc., BLUEHOST INC. (Newfold Digital, Inc.), DREAMHOST INC., EASYHOST (team.blue), GoDaddy Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), InMotion Hosting, Inc., and Liquid Web, LLC.



