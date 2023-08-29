The Global Virtual Content Creation Market size is expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 24.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Content Creation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Content Type, By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488124/?utm_source=GNW

Many top firms in the automotive industry are embracing technology. Toyota, for instance, launched its new C-HR automobile realistically using ZeroLight VR. Everyone can experience what it is going to be like having one, even though there isn’t a physical version yet. Some of the factors impacting the market are growth in demand for head mounted display (HMDs) in entertainment & gaming sector, growing adoption of VR marketing, and copyright issues and intellectual property rights.



Since playing video games is one of the most common recreational activities, it has become a common pastime in many parts of the world. The need for high-quality virtual reality material is growing tremendously as more people become attracted to indoor video game activities. This key element will likely fuel the market for creating virtual reality content. The marketing industry is expanding rapidly due to how the technological revolution has enhanced user experience through visuals. Computer-simulated reality experiences and the telepresence philosophy are closely related. Because of this, there is a greater need for virtual reality content to help businesses get their brand in front of customers. This is a significant aspect that would likely fuel the expansion of the market throughout the forecast period. Virtual content enables businesses to stand out and establish a solid brand identity. The development and expansion of the market are being driven by the joint efforts of these players.



However, using copyrighted resources in virtual content development frequently necessitates the acquisition of the necessary licenses or rights. To do so, businesses could bargain with copyright owners, secure royalty-free licensing, or use content covered under a Creative Commons license. To incorporate copyrighted assets in their virtual content, content creators must guarantee they have the required permits and rights, which can increase expenses and administrative hassles. The market is predicted to grow slowly during the projection period.



Solution Outlook



Based on solution, the market is segmented into services and software. The services segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. The expansion of fictitious VR universes like Metaverse, that is expected to draw businesses to create tools for content creation in these virtual worlds, can be credited to the segment growth. Additionally, the high cost and high-end gear needed to create and maintain VR solutions is a key driver in the expansion of businesses that provide VR as a service. Similar to this, the modernization and digitalization trends are anticipated to encourage smaller businesses to use these services, leading to segment expansion.



Content Type Outlook



On the basis of content type, the market is categorized into videos, games and 360-degree photos. In 2022, the videos segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. The enormous success of 360-degree VR experiences in videos is responsible for the segment’s growth. For instance, 360-degree VR videos are available on YouTube, a well-known video-sharing website, and can be viewed on desktop and mobile devices. In addition, because VR headsets provide viewers with a more immersive experience, the demand for them has surged due to the increasing use of VR in the consumption of video material.



End-use Outlook



On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into automotive, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, real estate, retail, gaming, healthcare, and others. The gaming segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. The enormous worldwide popularity of gaming among all age groups is to blame for the segment rise. For instance, 38% of American gamers in May 2023 were between the ages of 18 and 34. In addition, as the entry barrier is being lowered by the creation of affordable VR headsets that do not require advanced hardware, new users are expected to enter the market.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region led the market by generating the highest revenue share in 2022. The expanding VR technology breakthroughs in developing nations like China and India are responsible for the expansion of the regional market. Additionally, the presence of nations like China, which are significant manufacturers and suppliers of gear connected to virtual reality, is predicted to assist the expansion of this regional market throughout the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Matterport, Inc., WeVR, WeMakeVR, Koncept VR LLC, VIAR Inc., 360 Labs, Blippar Group Limited, Panedia Pty Ltd., Scapic Innovations Private Limited (Flipkart Pvt. Ltd,) (Walmart Inc.), and Subvrsive, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Solution



• Software



• Services



By Content Type



• Videos



• Games



• 360-degree Photos



By End-use



• Media & Entertainment



• Gaming



• Automotive



• Travel & Hospitality



• Real Estate



• Retail



• Healthcare



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Matterport, Inc.



• WeVR



• WeMakeVR



• Koncept VR LLC



• VIAR Inc.



• 360 Labs



• Blippar Group Limited



• Panedia Pty Ltd.



• Scapic Innovations Private Limited (Flipkart Pvt. Ltd,) (Walmart Inc.)



• Subvrsive, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488124/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________