The Global User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market size is expected to reach $10.6 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 32.2% CAGR during the forecast period

There have been many significant cyber-attacks over the past 15 years, such as data theft, intellectual property theft, distributed denial of service (DDoS), and cyber fraud, their impact has risen quicker than a company’s capacity to defend itself against and recover from them.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In March, 2023, Palo Alto Networks made threat detection and response module enhancement to its XIAM platform, to initiate anomalous activity based on identity and user behavior. Additionally, In April, 2023, Fortinet, Inc. enhanced the Fortinet Security Fabric, to support modern threat protection and correlated response for a self-protecting ecosystem over clouds, networks, and endpoints.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Analytics Market. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc. and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market. In April, 2023, Cisco launched the new XDR solution and the advanced features for Duo MFA for helping organizations better protect the integrity of their complete IT ecosystem.



Market Growth Factors



Growing integration of UEBA with other security tools to enhance security capabilities



Most suppliers and industries utilize UEBA solutions along with other security solutions mainly because these solutions are easily incorporated with other solutions and provide an additional layer of security. Traditional systems like cloud access security brokers (CASBs) or detection and response platforms often include UEBA solutions as packaged offers or embedded components. Similar trends are also being observed with XDR, a new generation of threat detection & response technologies rapidly merging with UEBA. Any data source, whether a cloud, endpoint, or network, is represented by the "X" in XDR. Thus, such integrations of UEBA with other tools are proving to be highly efficient, increasing their deployment and facilitating the expansion of the market.



Rising number of IoT and cloud-based connected devices



As more businesses migrate their systems as well as their applications to cloud services and introduce IoT devices, the need for effective threat security tools that can identify and protect these devices and systems grows. The employment of UEBA solutions may be encouraged by cloud and IoT adoption by advancing the apps and systems that need to be secured. The rising usage of cloud and IoT also makes automation more important since more systems and devices need to be protected. By minimizing insider risks, businesses can increase their security operations and respond quickly to challenges. The market will grow in the upcoming years, according to these aspects taken together.



Market Restraining Factors



Availability of alternative security-enhancing tools



While the adoption of UEBA tools is rising, it still is considered inefficient or neglected because of the availability of effective alternates like SIEM, NTA, SOAR, etc. For example, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools are effective security management tools and are capable of identifying and countering sophisticated threats. As a result, skilled threat actors carry out ongoing attacks rather than one-off threats, which might otherwise go unnoticed for several weeks or even months by conventional threat management technologies. Furthermore, NTA is comparatively simple to deploy and enables businesses to profile individuals and network equipment. Thus, these alternatives significantly reduce the demand for UEBA tools and hamper the growth of the market.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the market is characterized into solution and services. The services segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. Services for user and entity behavior analytics include setup, upkeep, customer support, consultancy, and training. The growth of the segment is anticipated to continue throughout the projected period due to the rising demand for UEBA services across a range of end-use industries, including IT and telecommunications, BFSI, and healthcare businesses.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, government & defense, education, and others. The IT and telecom segment procured the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to the easy accessibility of valuable customer data, extensive and sophisticated networks, and increased usage of linked technologies, the IT and telecommunications sector is experiencing a rapid rise in data loss, security breaches, and extremely vulnerable cyberattacks.



Organization size Outlook



By organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The small and medium enterprises segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. Small and medium-sized businesses are the most lucrative and simple target sector for cyber attackers because of the security infrastructures, lack of awareness, and technological expertise. Growing technical capabilities in user and entity behavioral analytics services provide extremely accurate and economical services to identify possible dangers.



Deployment Mode Outlook



On the basis of deployment mode, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Cloud-based UEBA tools are regarded as a license model. Based on their usage needs, spending limits, available time, and corporate objectives, it enables enterprises to make use of product offers. It is a versatile and affordable method for finding vulnerabilities and possible threats across servers and networks.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the largest revenue share in the analytics market in 2022. Due to the existence of major UEBA solutions and service providers like IBM, Microsoft, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Varonis, etc., the market is anticipated to experience good growth potential in North America. Consequently, substantial development possibilities are anticipated for the demand for user and entity behavior analytics in the North America regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Varonis Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Rapid7, Inc., Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo) and McAfee Corp.



Recent Strategies Deployed in User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Apr-2023: McAfee Corp. partnered with Acer, a leading consumer electronics company. This partnership aims to offer Acer customers a single solution to securely protect their personal info, privacy, and devices. Furthermore, this partnership provides consumers with a complimentary trial of antivirus, privacy, and identity monitoring to help let consumers safe against viruses, malware, spyware, and ransomware attacks.



Jan-2023: Microsoft Corporation announced a partnership with Cloudflare, Inc., an IT service management company, to intensify zero trust security. Through this partnership, Cloudflare One capability would be combined with Microsoft Azure Active Directory enabling Microsoft to deliver businesses a solution where they would be able to deploy zero trust security efficiently without altering a line of code.



Jun-2021: Varonis came into partnership with TRU, a public teaching and research university. This partnership aims to detect stale data, and also vulnerable data hosted on TRU’s network storage devices.



Feb-2021: IBM came into partnership with Palantir Technologies, a US company with expertise in big data analytics. Under this partnership, companies would support enterprises seeking to enhance the value and broad amount of data consisting of those in manufacturing, telecommunications, retail, and financial services.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2023: Cisco launched the new XDR solution and the advanced features for Duo MFA for helping organizations better protect the integrity of their complete IT ecosystem. Cisco continues to maintain "if it’s connected, you’re also protected" by enabling security operations teams to respond to attacks and eliminate them before they have a chance to cause major harm.



Apr-2023: Fortinet, Inc. enhanced the Fortinet Security Fabric. The update would be with recent and improved products and the ability to support modern threat protection and correlated response for a self-protecting ecosystem over clouds, networks, and endpoints.



Mar-2023: Palo Alto Networks made threat detection and response module enhancement to its XIAM platform, a cortex-extended security intelligence and automation platform. The expansion utilizes machine learning algorithms to initiate anomalous activity based on identity and user behavior.



Jan-2023: Sophos introduced Sophos Network Detection and Response (NDR) which recognizes rogue assets, insider threats, unprotected devices, and novel attacks for accelerating threat detection and response. Using a combination of machine learning, advanced analytics, and rule-based matching approaches, Sophos NDR continuously monitors network traffic to detect suspicious activities that may be suggestive of attacker activity.



Nov-2022: Check Point announced the launch of R81.20 (Titan), the Quantum Cyber Security Platform. The launched platform offers notable innovations in security performance, security Management, and Advanced Threat protection. Additionally, the company would broaden cloud network security and on-premises through the latest and upcoming advanced cloud-based Check Point services and applications.



Aug-2022: Cisco released Panoptica, a new platform for securing application development processes in the cloud using Kubernetes. The platform supports developers protect their cloud environment and informs them of any problems before the code reaches the target environment.



May-2022: Cisco released a cybersecurity assessment tool for small and medium-sized businesses in the Asia Pacific for helping them to understand their security posture in a better way. The tool would assess the organizations’ cybersecurity readiness with the help of the "zero-trust" perspective, the idea that no access to a company’s network architecture should be permitted until trust can be established. Both the user and the device are validated when a user accesses an application through a device, and that trust is continuously checked. By doing this, the applications and environments of the company are protected from all users, gadgets, and locations.



Apr-2022: Fortinet Inc. announced the launch of FortiOS 7.2, the new upgrades to its major operating system, and the basis of the Fortinet Security Fabric. The launched product would further support Fortinet’s capability to meet security at every network edge integrated with the performance and scale required to identify and prevent threats over an organization’s complete infrastructure.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Mar-2023: Rapid7 acquired Minerva Labs, a ransomware prevention vendor. The acquisition would allow Rapid7 to provide advanced ransomware prevention across cloud resources, existing endpoint protection infrastructure, and traditional infrastructure.



Jul-2021: Microsoft acquired RiskIQ, a US-based developer of a digital threat management platform. The addition of RiskIQ’s team and technology enables Microsoft to better take care of the needs of mutual customers.



Jun-2021: Cisco took over Kenna Security, a cybersecurity leader that offers a risk-based vulnerability management platform. This acquisition aimed to transform how security and IT teams work to minimize the attack surface and the time it takes to identify and respond.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



• Services



By Vertical



• Telecom & IT



• Healthcare & Lifesciences



• Manufacturing



• BFSI



• Retail & Ecommerce



• Government & Defense



• Education



• Others



By Organization size



• Large Enterprises



• SMEs



By Deployment Mode



• Cloud



• On-premise



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Microsoft Corporation



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



• Varonis Systems, Inc.



• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.



• Fortinet, Inc.



• Rapid7, Inc.



• Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo)



• McAfee Corp.



