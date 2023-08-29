The Global Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Pump Type, By End User, By Power Source, By Primming Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488064/?utm_source=GNW

The rising consumer focus on sustainability and health also contributes to creating high-quality beverages. To prevent contamination, these beverages require high hygiene during production. The production of non-alcoholic beverages necessitates retaining desirable end-product qualities through secure, affordable, and long-lasting multi-stage processing. In order to properly and safely manage or regulate the flow and transfer of fluids in a pipeline, sanitary pumps and valves are used. Some of the factors impacting the market are increasing emphasis on automation in various industries, rising IIOT implementation in process industries, and volatility in the cost of raw materials.



Pumps and sanitary valves are two main parts utilized in fluid handling systems that guarantee automation. Smooth surfaces and materials that are simple to clean are used in automated systems’ design to reduce the danger of contamination. They also allow automated cleaning procedures like clean-in-place (CIP) to ensure maximum sanitation. As a result, there is a growing need for sanitary pumps and valves due to the increased emphasis on plant automation, and this demand will be responsible for the expansion of the market. Sanitary pumps and IIoT-enabled valves provide plant owners with advantages, including significant cost savings, quicker process recovery during maintenance breaks, better safety, decreased incidences of quality deviations and errors, useful analytics, and reduced unscheduled downtime. IoT solutions can assist the food and pharmaceutical industries to adhere to legal standards by providing thorough records of maintenance procedures, pump operations, and hygiene practices. Therefore, the rapid incorporation of IIoT in various processes has aided in the market’s growth.



However, Steel and aluminum make up the largest portion of all raw materials because they are used to build the body structure, the motor that powers the pump, and the components of the pumps. Sanitary pumps and valves must be made from materials like 304L or 316L stainless steel that are odorless, noncorrosive, and non-toxic. The cost of the alloying element and the amount of the alloy determines the pricing of these stainless-steel variations. Sanitary pumps and valves are produced at varying costs depending on the price of the raw materials.



Pump Type Outlook



Based on pump type, the market is characterized into centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps. The positive displacement pumps segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. Positive displacement (PD) pumps come in various types that are ideal for hygienic and high-purity applications in sanitary end-use industries. Positive displacement pumps are well known for transferring fluid by catching and transporting predetermined amounts of fluid from the pump intake to the pump outlet employing either reciprocating or rotational mechanical force. Positive displacement pumps share the ability to efficiently pump highly viscous fluids as one of their basic traits.



Power Source Outlook



By power source, the market is bifurcated into electric and air. The electric segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Electric sanitary pumps can provide fine control overflow rates, pressure, and others, resulting in reliable performance. In fields where precise dosing or handling of delicate materials is necessary, this precision is especially crucial. In comparison to some other types of pumps, electric sanitary pumps frequently function more silently, which can be advantageous in environments where noise reduction is crucial, such as laboratories or peaceful industrial areas.



End User Outlook



Based on end user, the market is segmented into processed food, dairy, alcoholic beverage, non-alcoholic beverage, pharmaceutical, and others. The pharmaceutical segment recorded a promising growth rate in the sanitary pumps and valves market in 2022. The pharmaceutical business has contributed to some of the most significant human and environmental health advancements. Therefore, it is crucial to guarantee that the goods produced in this sector are high-quality and safe. The fundamental prerequisite for guaranteeing the greatest level of product quality is to maintain a safe, reliable, and effective production process.



Primming Type Outlook



By priming type, the market is divided into self-priming and non-self priming. The non-self priming segment recorded the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Pumps that are not self-priming must be externally primed, which necessitates that the start-up liquid be poured into the pump before each start-up. Natural priming, priming with a vacuum pump, manual priming, priming with the help of a jet pump, employing a separator, installing a foot valve, and priming a pump with an ejector are a few of these techniques.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. Over the past 20 years, frozen foods and goods with a health-conscious focus have become more popular and consumed. The expansion of the processed food business in the region is due to the rising demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and convenient food options. These elements have increased the demand for sanitary pumps in the processed food sector. The growth of the market is anticipated to be aided during the forecast period by the expanding pharmaceutical, chemical, and processed food sectors, which are expanding rapidly in this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Xylem, Inc., Graco, Inc. (Newell Brands Inc.), Alfa Laval AB, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, GEA Group AG, SPX Flow, Inc., Dover Corporation, Spirax Sarco Limited, IDEX Corporation, Verder International B.V.



