Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; October 2, 2023 deadline

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Apellis securities between February 23, 2022 to July 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”)

The lawsuit contends that throughout the designated class period, the Defendants released statements that were materially false or misleading, and they also omitted crucial information. The allegations include:

The clinical trial design for SYFOVRE was inadequate to detect occurrences of retinal vasculitis among patients who received SYFOVRE injections.

Consequently, the widespread adoption of SYFOVRE in the commercial market carried substantial, undisclosed risk factors.

Thus, the statements made by the defendants regarding the Company's business, operations, and future prospects were not reasonably supported and lacked a solid foundation.



