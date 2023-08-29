The Global Public Safety Drone Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Safety Drone Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Platform, By Type, By Mode or Operation, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488049/?utm_source=GNW

In law and order, the ability to react swiftly to a crisis and plan actions utilizing up-to-date, correct information is crucial for saving other people’s lives. For instance, according to the information published by Our World in Data, approximately 22,847 people worldwide perished from terrorism in 2020. The average yearly death rate over the previous ten years was 26,000 people. 22,847 people perished in terrorist acts worldwide in 2020. The Global Terrorism Database records 22,847 terrorism-related deaths each year, 97% of which take place in Africa, the Middle East, or South Asia.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In February, 2023, Skydio, Inc. signed a partnership with Aeroarc to provide its drone to Indian customers. The partnership expands the company’s geographical footprint. Moreover, In July, 2023, Draganfly Inc. came into partnership with Promo Drone to develop Starling X.2 drone digital display messaging platform. The drone developed as a result of the partnership would provide enhanced public safety.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Lockheed Martin Corporation is the forerunner in the Market. In October, 2022, Lockheed Martin Corporation partnered with Garuda Aerospace to integrate its Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) software solutions with Garuda’s drones. The partnership allows Lockheed Martin to provide Indian customers with innovative drone solutions. Companies such as Teledyne FLIR LLC, Draganfly Inc., Autel Robotics Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Driving Factors



Increasing use of drones by militaries globally



Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have become increasingly prevalent in military applications. Drones have evolved from a marginal technology first used for target practice to a crucial component of how armed forces wage war and exert power at the beginning of the twenty-first century. A remarkable variety of militarily purposed remote-controlled drones are now produced and exported by an expanding number of nations, including China and Turkey after the US and Israel once held the market to themselves. Drones have been an integral part of the military forces worldwide for years, used for target decoys, combat operations, research & development, and supervision. Therefore, the increasing use of drones by militaries is propelling the growth of the market.



Technological development in drone technology and operation



In terms of drone payload, drones have made amazing strides. Drones can deliver food, water, medicine, and blood to people in need when poor road conditions restrict first responders’ access. Saving time and improving delivery efficiency in these situations could save lives. Drones give businesses the option of distributing goods without involving humans. Technology has made incredible strides in the public safety drone sector, altering how emergency response as well as public safety activities are carried out. These developments have brought drones to the forefront of mission-critical tasks, giving public safety workers effective tools to improve situational awareness, response capacity, and overall operating efficiency. Thus, the market is constantly evolving, opening up new opportunities and revolutionizing emergency response operations.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of qualified and trained drone operators



Drones can fly at various altitudes, need pilots to manage and operate them, and can only be remotely piloted by trained persons. For high-precision operations, there aren’t many pilots available. Drones used for public safety that fly at low altitudes need to be controlled and operated by pilots. For the remote control of public safety drones, qualified people are needed. Poor operator control leads to several drone incidents involving public safety. Only about half of the registered pilots 2023 will be qualified to fly unmanned aircraft, according to the Civil Aviation Agency, which oversees drone use in the nation in compliance with more comprehensive European standards. Thus, the lack of qualified and trained drone operators is hampering the growth of the market.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the market is classified into fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid. The rotary wing segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The growth of the segment is owed to the benefits of rotary-wing drones that can hover, descend, rise, and fly in any direction, making them incredibly maneuverable. They are the perfect choice for rescue efforts, law enforcement operations, and especially disaster relief activities due to their agility, which enables them to maneuver through challenging conditions like urban locations, densely crowded areas, or constrained spaces.



Platform Outlook



Based on platform, the market is characterized into micro drones (250gm-2kg) and small drones (2kg-25kg). The micro drones (250gm-2kg) segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. Micro drones can quickly search among the debris of mineshafts or collapsed buildings for survivors during humanitarian as well as public safety missions, or they can be placed into pipelines or utility shafts to assess their integrity. Military units can now have a combined short-range Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capability with capabilities that were previously only available to medium and upper echelons because of small, extremely portable aircraft.



Application Outlook



By application, the market is divided into police operations & investigations, firefighting & disaster management, border management, traffic monitoring, maritime security, and delivery. The public operations and investigations segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The segment is growing as more public safety drones are used for crowd control, surveillance, and crime scene photography. For several reasons, drones are increasingly used in police investigations and operations.



Mode of Operation Outlook



Based on mode of operation, the market is segmented into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. The fully autonomous segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. In the upcoming years, it’s projected that fully autonomous drones will increase in demand because they can function without any assistance from humans and have a high payload capacity, improved propulsion, and long endurance. This is because fully autonomous drones provide increased automation, decreased operator workload, scalability, improved reliability, and continuous operation capabilities. They can operate in large-scale, uninterrupted operations since they can carry out pre-programmed flight paths as well as tasks without human interference.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The use of public safety drones in this region has been hastened by cooperation between public safety organizations and private drone service companies. Public-private partnerships have made it easier for public safety organizations to access cutting-edge drone technologies, knowledge, and operational assistance. The substantial demand for public safety drones in North America has been largely attributed to a strong focus on supportive regulatory frameworks, public safety, technological innovation, diversified landscapes, and cross-sector cooperation.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Autel Robotics Co., Ltd., Skydio, Inc., Parrot Drones SAS, Teledyne FLIR LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Ondas Holdings Inc., Draganfly Inc., Advanced Technology Labs AG (Yuneec Europe GmbH) and BRINC DRONES INC.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Public Safety Drone Market



Partnerships, Collaboration and Agreements:



Jul-2023: Draganfly Inc. came into partnership with Promo Drone, a digital drone manufacturing company, to develop Starling X.2 drone digital display messaging platform. The drone developed as a result of the partnership would provide enhanced public safety.



Feb-2023: Skydio, Inc. signed a partnership with Aeroarc, an Indian drone manufacturer, to provide its drone to Indian customers. The partnership expands the company’s geographical footprint.



Oct-2022: Lockheed Martin Corporation partnered with Garuda Aerospace, an Indian UAV manufacturer, to integrate its Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) software solutions with Garuda’s drones. The partnership allows Lockheed Martin to provide Indian customers with innovative drone solutions.



Dec-2021: Yuneec Europe GmbH signed a partnership with FoxFury Lighting Solutions, a LED headlamp producer, to add D100 Spotlight solutions for H520E. The partnership would facilitate greater public safety across the US.



Nov-2021: Lockheed Martinand and Keysight Technologies, Inc., 5G solutions provider, teamed up to accelerate 5G that would be utilized in mission-critical communications for aerospace and defense applications. Through this collaboration, Lockheed Martin would use 5G.MIL™ testbed to boost 5G capabilities for multiple applications.



Mar-2021: Skydio, Inc. came into partnership with Axon, a public safety technology provider, to provide Skydio’s autonomous drones for law enforcement applications. The partnership reinforces Skydio’s commitment to keeping communities safe.



Product Launch and Product Expansions:



May-2023: SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. released DJI Matrice 350 RTK (M350 RTK) drone for public safety. The drone features a flight time of 55 minutes, triple-channel 1080p HD live feeds, and a payload capacity of 2.7kg.



Jan-2023: Autel Robotics Co., Ltd. announced the launch of the Autel EVO Max 4T drone for prosumers and business applications. The drone features tri-anti interference and omnidirectional obstacle interference capability. Furthermore, the drone has a flight time of 42 minutes and an aerial speed of 27 mph.



Sep-2022: Teledyne FLIR LLC announced the launch of the SIRAS professional drone. The drone has a radiometric visible and thermal camera payload. Additionally, the drone has a flight time of 31 minutes and Vue TV128 payload features.



Jun-2022: Teledyne FLIR LLC released the MUVE B330 drone for biological threat monitoring applications. The drone features Teledyne FLIR’s field proven IBAC and the FLIR MUVE C360 multi-gas detector.



