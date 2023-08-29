The Global Pressure Relief Devices Market size is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488039/?utm_source=GNW

Consequently, the governments also have started initiatives like "Stop the Pain." Furthermore, pressure ulcers affect more than 2.5 million Americans and 0.7 million Britons annually. The market is driven by a spike in the number of pressure ulcers that occur, a rise in the number of elderly people because they are more likely to get pressure ulcers and an increase in public knowledge of the therapies for pressure ulcers. The development of the market is anticipated to be fuelled by measures taken by governments across the world to avoid ulcers and market players concentrating on producing better quality devices for patients suffering from ulcers, particularly in developing nations. Some of the Factors impacting the market are increasing geriatric population, growing demand for healthcare infrastructure, and lack of awareness regarding pressure ulcers.



Elderly adults frequently have hearing loss, cataracts, refractive errors, osteoarthritis of the back and neck, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, depression, and dementia. People are more prone to having multiple ailments as they age. Because older people are more prone to be bed ridden for a longer period of time. Thus, the need for pressure relief devices will increase along with population growth, fueling market expansion. Throughout the forecast period, rising healthcare infrastructure spending and improved healthcare spending are anticipated to drive this market. In addition, the market players will have lucrative prospects during the projection period due to the demand for healthcare infrastructure and preventative measures. The strong emphasis on populace well-being will also boost the future growth rate of the market. As a result of the rising demand for healthcare infrastructure the market is expected to grow. Following a setback brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this market has seen tremendous growth. The supply of other devices abruptly ceased in 2020 as most medical resources’ demands shifted steadily in favor of COVID-based tools and drugs. Hospitals raised their purchases of mattresses that evenly distribute patients’ body weight to prevent bedsores during the first quarter of 2021 when the number of cases climbed with the prevalence of the second wave, and patients were bedridden for longer periods.



However, inadequate or delayed preventive measures may result from a lack of knowledge about the risk factors and treatment options for pressure ulcers. People may only recognize the significance of pressure relief devices once they or their knowns develops pressure ulcers. The harm may have already occurred at this point, making it difficult to reverse or effectively manage the condition. Also, medical practitioners are unaware of the significance of pressure relief devices or have little knowledge of their efficacy. In that case, they might not aggressively promote or recommend these devices to patients. These factors would restrain the market.



Type Outlook



By type, the market is classified into low-tech devices and high-tech devices. In 2022, the low-tech devices segment held the highest revenue share in the market. The main factors encouraging the segment’s rise are the affordability of low-tech mattresses, their widespread availability on the market, and their therapeutic benefits in the prevention of bedsores. The market is witnessing growth in this segment due to rising cases of pressure injuries.



Low-Tech Devices Outlook



Under the low-tech devices, the market is segmented into foam-based mattress, gel-based mattress, fibre filled mattress, water/fluid filled mattress and air-filled mattress. In 2022, the air-filled mattress segment projected a prominent revenue share in the market. The most popular type of mattress for preventing pressure sores is air-filled. Better contact is made possible by the pressure’s distribution over a wider area. Alternating cells are a common feature of air mattresses, allowing different body parts to touch the mattress simultaneously.



High-Tech Devices Outlook



Under the high-tech devices, the market is bifurcated into dynamic air therapy beds and kinetic beds. The dynamic air therapy beds segment dominated the market with maximum revenue share in 2022. This is because device design has advanced technologically. Powerful, electrically operated gadgets let users change settings to reposition themselves and obtain maximum comforts, like electrical beds, powered mattresses, and cushions.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is segmented into pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, and others. The surgical wounds segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. In the wound management industry, rising awareness of surgical wound care is a key market driver. Internationally acknowledged organizations, such as the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP), which is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of pressure injuries, have created opportunities for the market to grow, hence lowering the incidence of bed sores and lengthened hospital admissions.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end users, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, long-term care centres, and others. The hospitals segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. A significant number of people are admitted for longer stays at hospitals which is the major factor driving the growth in this segment. Furthermore, the market is growing as a result of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as CVDs, and cancer which rise number of hospital admissions.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. The expansion of hospitals, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, the rise in approvals and R&D investments, the tendency to accept newer products in the US, and the growing elderly population are all contributing to a greater extent to the growth of the North American market. In addition, the rate of obesity in the population is rising quickly, which raises the demand for pressure ulcer devices.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Arjo AB (Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd.), Essity AB (BSN medical), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Baxter International, Inc.), Invacare Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.), Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Talley Group Ltd. (Direct Healthcare Group)



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Low-Tech Devices



o Foam-based Mattress



o Gel-based Mattress



o Fiber Filled Mattress



o Water/Fluid Filled Mattress



o Air Filled Mattress



• High-Tech Devices



o Dynamic Air Therapy Beds



o Kinetic Beds



By Application



• Pressure Ulcers



• Surgical Wounds



• Burns



• Others



By End User



• Hospitals



• Clinics



• Long Term Care Centers



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• 3M Company



• Arjo AB (Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd.)



• Essity AB (BSN medical)



• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Baxter International, Inc.)



• Invacare Corporation



• GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.



• Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.)



• Smith & Nephew PLC



• Stryker Corporation



• Talley Group Ltd. (Direct Healthcare Group)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488039/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________