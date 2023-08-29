Ensurge Micropower ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights

The Board of Directors of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") resolved on 29 August 2023 to issue a total of 10,000,000 incentive subscription rights to a consultant in the Ensurge group. The grant was made under the Company's 2023 incentive subscription rights plan, as resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2023. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.10 per share. 1/3 of the subscription rights vest immediately upon the date of grant (but will not be exercisable until 24 May 2024), while the remaining subscription rights vest 1/3 per year over the next two years. The subscription rights expire on 24 May 2028. The subscription rights otherwise follow the terms and conditions of the 2023 subscription rights incentive plan.

Following the grant there are 109,690,701 incentive subscription rights issued and outstanding in the Company.

Terje Rogne, Chairman

Phone: +47 472 02 200

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.