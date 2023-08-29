The Global Potato & Yam Derivatives Market size is expected to reach $781.9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potato & Yam Derivatives Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type, By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488034/?utm_source=GNW

Consequently, the protein segment captured $42,508.1 million revenue in 2022. The growing vegan population worldwide also contributes to the protein segment’s expansion. These products have health advantages like glycemic control, fasting plasma triglyceride & cholesterol level regulation, and mineral absorption. Some of the factors impacting the market are rise in demand from the processing sector, increased health benefits, and price fluctuations and supply chain bottlenecks.



In addition to serving as a vegetable for home cooking, potatoes have many other uses. Less than half of the potatoes that are cultivated worldwide are eaten fresh. The remaining is converted into starch for the industry and food products and ingredients made from potatoes given to poultry, pigs, and cattle. Fresh potatoes are becoming less popular as processed, added-value foods take their place. Frozen potatoes comprise most of the French fries offered in restaurants and fast-food chains worldwide and are one of the key commodities in that category. The potato crisp is another processed tenderness that rules the snack food industry in many nations. Moreover, the demand for yam derivatives is rising globally as consumers become more aware of their health benefits. Yams have several health advantages, including the fact that they are nutrient-rich and include vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, manganese, copper, and fiber. Yam reduces the symptoms of inflammation and aids in brain function improvement. They include a special substance known as diosgenin, which has been shown to encourage neuron growth, and stop the progression of osteoporosis arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, it aids in keeping cholesterol levels stable. This wide usage in the food processing sector and health advantages provided by potato & yam derivatives raise the demand for potato & yam derivatives, leading to market growth.



However, the limited labour supply, logistical problems, and raw product shortage hamper this market’s growth. Furthermore, supply chain bottlenecks caused by fluctuating raw material costs may hamper the market. Disruptions and bottlenecks in the supply chain can significantly impact market growth by limiting the availability of potato & yam derivatives. Supply chain bottlenecks, such as shortages of raw materials or components, can hamper production capabilities. Therefore, rapid and unpredictable changes in prices can create uncertainty and are predicted to hinder market growth during the projection period.



Application Outlook



By application, the market is categorized into food, animal feed, fermented beverages, and others. The fermented beverages segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. Potatoes’ specific qualities and distinctive flavor profile contribute to improving fermented beverages. Additionally, potatoes & yams are grown in many different places worldwide, making it simpler for many domestic and local beverage companies to get them.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is classified into whole, protein, starch, tapioca, flour, feed, and others. The flour segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the market in 2022. A nutritious source of fiber and vitamins is potato flour. Despite being heavy, potato flour is very easy to digest. The items prepared from potato flour have a longer shelf life and are typically gummy in texture. Potato flour has a distinct potato flavor. Some cuisines also include potato flour as an ingredient to enhance the flavor of potatoes.



Source Outlook



On the basis of source, the market is segmented into potato, sweet potato, and yam. The sweet potato segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. The demand for low-glycemic foods like sweet potatoes has increased as the prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases has increased. Compared to other starchy crops, sweet potatoes have a high nutritional content. The shift toward healthier eating habits has strongly influenced the increased demand for sweet potatoes as a key ingredient in nutritious and balanced meals.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into B2B, and B2C. In 2022, B2B segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Derivatives derived from potatoes & yams must be cost-effective to increase profitability for B2B clients. Businesses can increase their profit margins by including these substances in their product offerings. Because potatoes & yams are less expensive, B2B establishments may better balance ingredient costs and pricing, which boosts profitability. Due to this advantage, businesses may continue offering their clients value while remaining competitive in the market.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the Europe region led the market by generating the highest revenue share in the market. This is due to the region’s high potential for producing potatoes and favorable farming conditions for various tuber categories. The European market is expanding due to increasing home consumption and the region’s growing use of potatoes in processing. The region’s rising intake of nutritious food is another cause of the growth. Due to their nutrient profiles and useful qualities, locally produced derivatives of potatoes & yams are becoming increasingly popular.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tate & Lyle PLC, Royal Avebe U.A., Roquette Freres SA, Tereos S.A, Ingredion Incorporated, Emsland Group, Basic American Foods, Pepees SA, McCain Foods Limited and Ham farms



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Food



• Animal Feed



• Fermented Beverages



• Others



By Type



• Starch



• Whole



• Feed



• Flour



• Protein



• Tapioca



• Others



By Source



• Potato



• Sweet Potato



• Yam



By Distribution Channel



• B2C



• B2B



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Tate & Lyle PLC



• Royal Avebe U.A.



• Roquette Freres SA



• Tereos S.A



• Ingredion Incorporated



• Emsland Group



• Basic American Foods



• Pepees SA



• McCain Foods Limited



• Ham farms



