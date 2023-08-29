The Global Porous Silicon Substrates Market size is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Porous Silicon Substrates Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488029/?utm_source=GNW

In the past three decades, consumer electronics technology has advanced far more quickly than other household appliances, particularly smart equipment, owing to digitization and Internet connectivity. Additionally, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) stated that the volume of global e-commerce surpassed USD 3 trillion in 2017 and is predicted to triple by 2022. The fastest-growing consumer electronics are said to be smartphones. According to the UNEP, approximately 20% of the world’s population acquired a new smartphone in 2018, with approximately 1.56 billion smartphones bought globally. Some of the factors impacting the market are widespread use of porous silicon in medical and diagnostics treatments and devices, increase in the use of 5G mobile technology, and fabrication and manufacturing issues of silicon.



For diagnostics and medical applications, porous silicon structures independent of chips have been widely used. For the detection of proteins, enzymes, and antibodies, biosensors have been developed. To diagnose prostate cancer, porous silicon has been used to assess the prostate-specific antigen (PSA). This substance has also been used to treat cancer using brachytherapy, the direct implantation of radioactive implants into the target area. In this method, a medical radioisotope is injected into the tissue that must be destroyed while housed in a porous silicon capsule. Furthermore, Research and development for high-speed Internet have been sparked by the widespread reliance on digital infrastructure. In both developed and emerging nations, the 5G wireless mobile technology is anticipated to be quickly adopted. Rapid data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps are anticipated with this wireless standard. This infrastructure is anticipated to support the expanding usage of smart gadgets and the Internet of Things, both of which require quick data transfers to function properly. Therefore, the rising adoption of IoT technologies across numerous industrial verticals and the increasing use of porous silicon compounds in medical treatments is extremely beneficial for the market’s growth.



However, the silicon industry has several drawbacks. Given that it is neither an effective insulator nor a conductor in its pure condition, it is challenging to utilize it as an electrical substance without alloying with other materials. It requires more energy to melt since its melting point is higher than many other semiconductors. It might change the manufacturing procedure and increase the cost of silicon-based products. It might also deteriorate at excessively high temperatures, which restricts the material’s use because it can only be effective at a particular temperature. Hence, all these elements may hamper the market’s growth in the coming years.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is characterized into microporous, mesoporous, and macroporous. The mesoporous silicon substrate segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. Demand for mesoporous silica is increasing mostly because of their special characteristics, including organized pore architectures, extremely large specific surface areas, as well as the ability to be synthesized in a variety of morphologies, including spheres, discs, powders, rods, etc. Mesoporous silica has very well-ordered pores, in contrast to conventional porous silica.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end user, the market is classified into healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. The consumer electronics segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. In the consumer electronics sector, micro-LED displays and OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) displays are two display technologies that utilize porous silicon substrates extensively. The silicon substrate’s porous nature can increase light extraction effectiveness and boost the overall brightness and clarity of the display. Consumer goods like tablets, smartphones, and televisions may have screens that are brighter and more colorful as a result.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. China, in particular, continues to play a large role in the Asia Pacific region’s contribution to the future market for porous silicon substrates. Additionally, the expanding recovery of end-user sectors in this region is also responsible for the market’s expansion. Numerous manufacturers anticipate moving or expanding their manufacturing plants there because of the region’s advantageous production as well as end-user capturing circumstances. East Asia’s sales primarily depend on the growth of the manufacturing and electronics sectors, which employ porous silicon substrates extensively.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Niterra Co., Ltd. (NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.), NORITAKE CO., LIMITED, Brewer Science, Inc., Thermco Systems Limited (Tetreon Technologies), SmartMembranes GmbH, Microchemicals GmbH, The Porous Silicon Company, Refractron Technologies Corp., Siltronix Silicon Technologies and Shanghai Famous Trade Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Microporous



• Mesoporous



• Macroporous



By End User



• Consumer Electronics



• Healthcare



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Niterra Co., Ltd. (NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.)



• NORITAKE CO., LIMITED



• Brewer Science, Inc.



• Thermco Systems Limited (Tetreon Technologies)



• SmartMembranes GmbH



• Microchemicals GmbH



• The Porous Silicon Company



• Refractron Technologies Corp.



• Siltronix Silicon Technologies



• Shanghai Famous Trade Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488029/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________