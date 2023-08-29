[Latest] Global (BCM) Body Control Module Market Size/Share Worth USD 41.5 Billion by 2032 at a 4.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Automotive Body Control Module Market Size, Trends and Insights By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Communication Interface (CAN, LIN, Ethernet, FlexRay), By Propulsion Type (ICE Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Body Control Module (BCM) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 28.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 29.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 41.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Automotive Body Control Module (BCM) Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Vehicle Electrification: The increasing integration of electronic components in vehicles, including advanced safety systems, lighting controls, and infotainment, drives the demand for BCMs to manage these functions efficiently.

Enhanced User Experience: BCMs contribute to user comfort by centralizing and automating various functions, such as power windows, mirrors, and interior lighting, offering a seamless and user-friendly driving experience.

Safety and Security Requirements: Stringent safety regulations mandate advanced safety features like automatic door locking and anti-theft systems. BCMs play a pivotal role in managing these features, boosting their adoption and market growth.

Multi-Function Integration: BCMs consolidate multiple functions into a single module, reducing wiring complexity and weight. This integration enhances vehicle efficiency, reduces production costs, and drives market expansion.

Growing Vehicle Production: The rising global vehicle production rate amplifies the demand for BCMs as vehicles of all types require efficient and reliable control systems for various body-related functions.

Advancements in Connectivity: With the advent of connected vehicles, BCMs are evolving to support communication between vehicle systems, enhancing features like remote diagnostics, over-the-air updates, and smart applications, thus driving market growth.

Demand for Autonomous Features: The rise of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles requires advanced BCMs to manage functions like adaptive lighting, parking assistance, and lane-keeping systems, further driving the market’s expansion.

Environmental Regulations and Efficiency: BCMs play a role in optimizing energy consumption by managing lighting, HVAC systems, and power distribution. Compliance with environmental regulations and the emphasis on fuel efficiency contribute to the market’s growth as automakers seek energy-efficient solutions.

Customization and Personalization: The demand for customizable vehicle features and interior ambience drives the need for versatile BCMs. These modules enable users to personalize settings such as lighting, seat adjustments, and entertainment systems, enhancing the overall driving experience and contributing to market growth.

Automotive Body Control Module (BCM) Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Magna International Inc.’s Acquisition of Veoneer Inc.: In 2023, Magna strengthened its active safety business with the completion of its acquisition of Veoneer Active Safety from SSW Partners. The deal, positions Magna as one of a few suppliers equipped to tackle the increasing complexity coming from advanced software, system and integration challenges by delivering a complete set of offerings to customers.

BorgWarner Completes Acquisition of Delphi Technologies: In 2020, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announced it has completed its acquisition of Delphi Technologies. The combination of BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies is expected to strengthen BorgWarner’s electronics and power electronics products, capabilities and scale.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 29.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 41.5 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 28.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Vehicle Type, Component, Communication Interface, Propulsion Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Automotive Body Control Module (BCM) Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Automotive Body Control Module (BCM) Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The global pandemic inflicted substantial disruptions on supply chains, causing widespread delays in the production and distribution of automotive components, including critical BCMs. These disruptions led to decreased manufacturing capabilities, potential shortages, and challenges in meeting market demand.

Decline in Vehicle Production: The COVID-19-induced reduction in consumer demand for vehicles resulted in a significant contraction in vehicle production. As BCMs are intrinsic to a vehicle’s functionality, the diminished vehicle manufacturing had a direct and adverse impact on the requirement for these modules within the market.

Economic Rebound and Heightened Vehicle Demand: With the gradual economic resurgence and restored consumer confidence, there’s an anticipated surge in vehicle demand. This resurgence is poised to elevate vehicle production, thereby fostering an amplified requirement for BCMs within the market.

Focus on Electrification and Connectivity: The market’s recovery trajectory is intricately linked to the industry-wide focus on vehicle electrification and enhanced connectivity. As these technologies advance, the demand for advanced BCMs to efficiently manage intricate electronic systems within electric and connected vehicles is set to surge, providing a key avenue for market recuperation.

Advancement of Autonomous Features: An augmenting trend toward integrating autonomous features into vehicles amplifies the potential for recovery. BCMs play a pivotal role in coordinating and managing these autonomous functionalities, instigating heightened demand as the automotive landscape increasingly embraces self-driving capabilities.

Embrace of Hybrid Vehicles: The momentum behind hybrid vehicles adds another layer of recovery prospects. As the industry gravitates toward hybrid powertrains, BCMs play an instrumental role in orchestrating the harmonious collaboration between internal combustion engines and electric components.

Regulatory Shifts towards Safety: Regulatory authorities are increasingly emphasizing vehicle safety, bolstering the demand for advanced safety systems managed by BCMs. The recovery can gain traction from the industry’s adaptation to evolving safety standards, driving the integration of advanced BCMs to enhance vehicle safety features.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Automotive Body Control Module (BCM) Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

List of the prominent players in the Automotive Body Control Module (BCM) Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Delphi Technologies

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Lear Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Others

Automotive Body Control Module Market – Regional Analysis

Automotive Body Control Module Market – Regional Analysis

The Automotive Body Control Module Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, a notable trend in the Automotive Body Control Module Market is the increasing adoption of advanced safety features and connectivity solutions. Consumers prioritize technologies such as adaptive cruise control and smartphone integration, driving the demand for BCMs that can seamlessly manage these features, enhancing overall driving experience and safety.

Europe: In Europe, the trend revolves around stringent emission regulations and the push for electric mobility. This drives the need for BCMs tailored to electric and hybrid vehicles, managing power distribution and advanced energy-efficient functionalities, aligning with Europe’s commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a surge in demand for BCMs due to the rapid growth of electric vehicles and technological integration. With Asian countries leading in EV adoption, BCMs designed for efficient power management, connectivity, and advanced driver-assistance systems are trending, catering to the region’s technological prowess and green mobility initiatives.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA showcases a trend focused on affordability and reliability. As consumers seek budget-friendly options, BCMs that offer reliable performance in diverse and sometimes challenging environments gain prominence. Moreover, with the Middle East’s affinity for luxury vehicles, BCMs catering to premium experiences also find a niche within this region.

The Automotive Body Control Module (BCM) Market is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Communication Interface

CAN

LIN

Ethernet

FlexRay

By Propulsion Type

ICE Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

