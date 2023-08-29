Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF Announces Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: XLVE) Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF (the “Fund”) announces results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Decrease in net assets attributable to holders of Units amounted to $0.08 million or $0.13 per Unit. Net assets attributable to holders of Units as at June 30, 2023 were $7.10 million or $9.46 per Unit. Cash distributions of $0.29 per Unit were paid to unitholders during the period.



The Fund seeks to provide unitholders with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to a portfolio consisting principally of the U.S. health care issuers selected from the S&P 500 Index that are classified as “health care” by Standard and Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standard and monthly cash distributions.

To accomplish its objectives, the Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio comprised principally of securities from the S&P 500 Health Care Index. Modest leverage of 25 percent enhances the dividend yields of the underlying stocks and provides additional return potential. The Fund will also utilize option strategies to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility. The Fund is also permitted to hedge all or a portion of the foreign currency exposure of the Fund’s portfolio back to the Canadian dollar.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund’s Units are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols XLVE.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Income (including Net Gain on Investments) $ 0.09 Expenses (0.17 ) Decrease in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Units $ (0.08 )

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.mulvihill.com

info@mulvihill.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.