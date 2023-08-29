The Global Penicillin Drug Market size is expected to reach $10.9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Penicillin Drug Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Spectrum of Activity, By Distribution Channel, By Route of Administration, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488024/?utm_source=GNW

According to Canadian Cancer Statistics, 45% of men and 43% of women in Canada will have cancer at some point in their lives. As the population of Canada ages and grows larger, the prevalence of new cancer cases has been continuously increasing in different cancers like throat, and lungs. Also, the growing elderly and pediatric populations in the region, who are more vulnerable to contracting infectious diseases because of low immunity, are anticipated to support the expansion of market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy in order to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In September, 2022, GlaxoSmithKline PLC partnered with Spero Therapeutics, Inc. to use Spero’s tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide antibiotic drug and allow GlaxoSmithKline to offer better treatment options for patients with urinary tract infections. Moreover, In March,2021, Cipla Limited entered a partnership with SIGA Technologies, Inc. to develop solutions for novel antibacterial drugs for countering biothreats.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Pfizer, Inc. is the forerunner in the Market. In January, 2022, Pfizer, Inc. came into partnership with Becton, Dickinson, and Company to develop solutions for the correct use of antimicrobial drugs. Companies such as GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Increased Incidence of Bacterial Illness



Diseases caused by bacteria significantly impact the public’s health. Anybody may acquire the disease, which can be brought on either by the organism itself or by the body’s reaction to its existence. Humans can contract bacteria via food, water, the air, or living things. The medication destroys the enzymes that help bacteria form their cell walls. For different infections, different types of penicillin are utilized. Amoxicillin, ampicillin, Augmentin, penicillin G, and penicillin V are a few varieties of penicillin. In consideration to the above-mentioned elements, it is projected that the expanding bacterial infection will boost the expansion of the market.



Increasing Demand for Efficient and Modern Antibiotics



Developing and bringing new antibiotics to market is a difficult task. Still, it must be accomplished if the person is better protected against the rising threat of drug-resistant illnesses. Modern medicine has revolutionized since the first antibiotic, penicillin, was discovered. Bacteria will ultimately acquire resistance to the new medications. Also, they require advancements in creating diagnostics, vaccinations, and better prevention, control, and monitoring to stay ahead of the never-ending battle against superbugs. According to the WHO, 40 to 50 antibiotics are in clinical development. As a result, this market will grow in the next years due to the increasing demand for antibiotics.



Market Restraining Factors



Rise In Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) Infections



One of the biggest issues affecting the healthcare system is antibiotic resistance, which presents a significant risk to public health. These strains were initially isolated to the hospital environment but are now prevalent. The causes identified as causing the spread of antibiotic resistance include globalization, aquaculture, the use of several broad-spectrum drugs, excessive use of antibiotics in animal husbandry, and a lack of proper antimicrobial stewardship. Given the rise in antibiotic-resistant organisms, there must be fewer antimicrobial medicines available to treat diseases.



Source Outlook



On the basis of source, the market is segmented into natural penicillin, and semisynthetic penicillin. The natural penicillin acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Natural penicillins are efficient against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, including Borrelia, streptococci, meningococci, staphylococci, Treponema, and Leptospira. Penicillin V is only for oral use, and penicillin G is for parenteral use. Except for Bacteroides fragilis, these medications are most often used to diagnose diseases brought on by gram-positive bacteria, including anaerobes.



Spectrum of Activity Outlook



By spectrum of activity, the market is categorised into narrow spectrum, broad spectrum, and extended spectrum. In 2022, the broad-spectrum segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Infections of the throat, ear, nasal sinuses, respiratory tract (such as pneumonia), urinary tract, skin and soft tissue, and typhoid fever can all be treated with broad-spectrum penicillins, a class of antibiotics related to penicillin. Ampicillin and its esters, which include bacapicillin, pivampicillin, and talampicillin, as well as amoxycillin, co-amoxiclav, and mezlocillin are the major broad-spectrum penicillins.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online providers. The online providers segment projected a prominent revenue share in the market in 2022. Penicillin drugs are available through several online vendors, enabling consumers to find certain brands, doses, and formulations that suit their unique needs. Additionally, users can shop online at any time because of the platforms’ 24/7 availability. These factors will lead the growth in this segment.



Route of Administration Outlook



Based on route of administration, the market is classified into oral, and parenteral. In 2022, the parenteral segment held the highest revenue share in the market. Due to the increased use of penicillin injections for the treatment of serious bacterial infections and the rise in syphilis prevalence, for which penicillin G injections are the primary treatment. Sometimes, parenteral administration is favored over other drug delivery methods, such as cardiac arrest and anaphylactic shock emergencies.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region led the market by generating highest revenue share. The growth can be related to the region’s rising incidence of infectious diseases and the rising demand for penicillin drugs. With the expanding populations of nations like China and India, the Asia-Pacific region is one of the greatest markets for antibiotics, including the penicillin drugs. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market has expanded significantly due to factors like rising healthcare costs, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising antibiotic usage knowledge, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Lupin Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Cipla Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Penicillin Drug Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:



Mar-2023: GlaxoSmithKline PLC signed a partnership with SCYNEXIS, Inc, a pharmaceuticals company based in the United States, to use SCYNEXIS’ Brexafemme tablets. The addition of Brexafemme would strengthen GlaxoSmithKline’s antibiotic portfolio.



Sep-2022: GlaxoSmithKline PLC partnered with Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a US-based biotech company, to use Spero’s tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide antibiotic drug. The partnership would allow GlaxoSmithKline to offer better treatment options for patients with urinary tract infections.



Apr-2022: Novartis AG announced a partnership with Sandoz, a Swiss pharmaceutical company, to develop solutions against antimicrobial resistance. The combined expertise of the two companies would pave the way for countering the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).



Jan-2022: Pfizer, Inc. came into partnership with Becton, Dickinson, and Company, a biotech company based in the United States, to develop solutions for the correct use of antimicrobial drugs. The partnership would enable the customers of the two companies to benefit from better diagnosis and treatment.



Mar-2021: Cipla Limited entered a partnership with SIGA Technologies, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, to develop solutions for novel antibacterial drugs for countering biothreats. The combined expertise of the two companies would pave the way for biothreat treatment in the US market.



Mergers & Acquisition:



Jan-2023: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced the acquisition of three brands namely, Disperzyme-CD, Disperzyme, and Phlogam from Aksigen Hospital Care, an Indian-based pharmaceutical company. The acquisition enhances the company’s anti-inflammatory portfolio.



Dec-2022: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited took over autoimmune disease treatment drugs from Nimbus Therapeutics, a therapeutics company based in the US. The acquisition builds up Takeda’s therapeutic business.



Mar-2022: Pfizer, Inc. announced the acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, an immuno-inflammatory disease specialist. The acquisition builds up the company’s capability for immuno-inflammatory disease treatment.



Oct-2021: Novartis AG acquired the cephalosporin antibiotics division from GSK, a British biopharma company. The acquisition strengthens Novartis’ foothold in the antibiotics market.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2023: Alkem Laboratories Ltd. introduced Zidavi, a novel anti-infective drug. The drug is made up of a mixture of avibactam and ceftazidime and has the main application in Urinary Tract Infections treatment.



Trials and Approvals:



Apr-2023: Pfizer, Inc. received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its PREVNAR 20. The PREVNAR 20 is a vaccine-based treatment for children, under 17 years of age, with pneumococcal disease.



