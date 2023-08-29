nCino Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

• Total Revenues of $117.2M, up 18% year-over-year



• Subscription Revenues of $99.9M, up 18% year-over-year

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended July 31, 2023.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results and in particular, the strong rebound in sales activity we saw across the business,” said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and CEO of nCino. “Our profitability again exceeded expectations even as we continue to strategically invest in expanding our platform and solutions. With the liquidity crisis in the U.S. banking industry largely behind us, and financial institutions around the world focused on improving their operational efficiency and customer experience, we look for the momentum we saw in the second quarter to continue for the balance of the year and beyond.”

Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $117.2 million, an 18% increase from $99.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Subscription revenues for the second quarter were $99.9 million, up from $84.4 million one year ago, an increase of 18%.

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $117.2 million, an 18% increase from $99.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Subscription revenues for the second quarter were $99.9 million, up from $84.4 million one year ago, an increase of 18%. Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $(14.8) million compared to $(25.0) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in the second quarter was $11.2 million compared to $(2.8) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $(14.8) million compared to $(25.0) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in the second quarter was $11.2 million compared to $(2.8) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $(15.9) million compared to $(27.2) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the second quarter was $9.9 million compared to a $(4.9) million net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $(15.9) million compared to $(27.2) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the second quarter was $9.9 million compared to a $(4.9) million net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino per Share: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $(0.14) per basic and diluted share compared to $(0.25) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the second quarter was $0.09 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $(0.04) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $(0.14) per basic and diluted share compared to $(0.25) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the second quarter was $0.09 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $(0.04) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Remaining Performance Obligation: Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) as of July 31, 2023, was $928.6 million, an increase of 2% from July 31, 2022. RPO expected to be recognized in the next 24 months was $636.2 million, an increase of 8% from July 31, 2022.

Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) as of July 31, 2023, was $928.6 million, an increase of 2% from July 31, 2022. RPO expected to be recognized in the next 24 months was $636.2 million, an increase of 8% from July 31, 2022. Cash: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $103.4 million as of July 31, 2023. During the second quarter, the Company repaid $15 million under its revolving credit facility and has no outstanding balance thereunder.

Recent Business Highlights

Signed first customer in the Middle East: Working with Accenture, one of the largest banks in the UAE selected nCino for its Corporate, Commercial and Private Banking Services.

Working with Accenture, one of the largest banks in the UAE selected nCino for its Corporate, Commercial and Private Banking Services. Signed a top-10 bank in Australia: Added a greenfield, top-10 Australian bank for commercial lending and Commercial Pricing & Profitability.

Added a greenfield, top-10 Australian bank for commercial lending and Commercial Pricing & Profitability. Signed a significant expansion deal with a top-10 U.S. mortgage lender: Expanded our relationship with nCino’s largest mortgage point-of-sale customer.

Expanded our relationship with nCino’s largest mortgage point-of-sale customer. Renewed and expanded agreement with an enterprise bank in the Netherlands: Signed a 5-year renewal with an enterprise bank in the Netherlands, expanding their adoption of nCino for commercial lending.

Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its third quarter ending October 31, 2023, as follows:

Total revenues between $120.0 million and $121.0 million.

Subscription revenues between $102.5 million and $103.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $13.0 million and $15.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per share of $0.10 and $0.12.

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2024 ending January 31, 2024, as follows:

Total revenues between $475.0 million and $478.5 million.

Subscription revenues between $406.0 million and $409.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $51.0 million and $54.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per share of $0.38 to $0.41.

Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with the acquisition of SimpleNexus, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization, including SimpleNexus; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

January 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,036 $ 98,003 Accounts receivable, net 99,497 80,901 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 9,386 9,495 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,274 20,976 Total current assets 207,193 209,375 Property and equipment, net 84,442 81,938 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,508 8,232 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 18,229 16,263 Goodwill 839,440 839,042 Intangible assets, net 152,825 138,655 Investments 6,531 6,531 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 8,101 1,579 Total assets $ 1,327,269 $ 1,301,615 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,878 $ 9,783 Accrued compensation and benefits 22,623 12,385 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,897 11,995 Deferred revenue, current portion 154,871 169,314 Financing obligations, current portion 1,015 1,384 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,874 3,446 Total current liabilities 205,158 208,307 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 7,282 5,821 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 2,797 2,919 Revolving credit facility, noncurrent 30,000 — Financing obligations, noncurrent 54,365 53,432 Total liabilities 299,602 270,479 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 3,589 2,995 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,333,669 1,364,757 Accumulated other comprehensive income 694 844 Accumulated deficit (310,341 ) (337,516 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,024,078 1,028,141 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 1,327,269 $ 1,301,615

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenues Subscription $ 84,445 $ 99,897 $ 163,634 $ 197,237 Professional services and other 15,182 17,339 30,204 33,671 Total revenues 99,627 117,236 193,838 230,908 Cost of revenues Subscription 26,145 29,719 51,655 58,876 Professional services and other 15,076 18,328 29,868 35,359 Total cost of revenues 41,221 48,047 81,523 94,235 Gross profit 58,406 69,189 112,315 136,673 Gross margin % 59 % 59 % 58 % 59 % Operating expenses Sales and marketing 32,512 32,164 61,851 62,105 Research and development 29,701 29,889 58,816 58,084 General and administrative 21,199 21,930 43,885 39,905 Total operating expenses 83,412 83,983 164,552 160,094 Loss from operations (25,006 ) (14,794 ) (52,237 ) (23,421 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 26 835 28 1,372 Interest expense (631 ) (1,044 ) (1,269 ) (2,423 ) Other income (expense), net (1,014 ) 469 (2,587 ) (313 ) Loss before income taxes (26,625 ) (14,534 ) (56,065 ) (24,785 ) Income tax provision 799 1,545 1,362 2,938 Net loss (27,424 ) (16,079 ) (57,427 ) (27,723 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (307 ) (268 ) (651 ) (548 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 128 73 1,157 (48 ) Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (27,245 ) $ (15,884 ) $ (57,933 ) $ (27,127 ) Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 110,391,865 112,396,716 110,198,509 112,262,527

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (57,933 ) $ (27,127 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 506 (596 ) Net loss (57,427 ) (27,723 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,882 18,297 Non-cash operating lease costs 2,001 2,421 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 4,031 4,869 Amortization of debt issuance costs 85 92 Stock-based compensation 25,971 26,146 Deferred income taxes 480 790 Provision for bad debt 154 756 Net foreign currency losses (gains) 2,635 (38 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 144 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,415 18,446 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (4,571 ) (3,002 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,651 ) 1,051 Accounts payable (1,890 ) (1,406 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (9,653 ) (9,313 ) Deferred revenue 30,327 13,772 Operating lease liabilities (2,070 ) (2,035 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,719 43,267 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of assets — (356 ) Purchases of property and equipment (9,303 ) (2,464 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,303 ) (2,820 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 20,000 — Payments on revolving credit facility (20,000 ) (30,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (367 ) — Exercise of stock options 1,856 2,204 Stock issuance under the employee stock purchase plan 2,424 2,698 Principal payments on financing obligations (303 ) (564 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,610 (25,662 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,895 ) 1,166 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,131 15,951 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 88,399 87,418 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 91,530 $ 103,369 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,148 $ 98,003 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets — 5,162 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 5,382 204 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 91,530 $ 103,369

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with certain mergers and acquisitions. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.





Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.





Acquisition-Related Expenses. nCino excludes expenses related to acquisitions as they limit comparability of operating results with prior periods. We believe these costs are non-recurring in nature and outside the ordinary course of business.





Litigation Expenses. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to litigation expenses incurred from legal matters outside the ordinary course of our business as we believe their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.





Restructuring Costs. nCino excludes costs incurred related to bespoke restructuring plans and other one-time costs that are fundamentally different in strategic nature and frequency from ongoing initiatives. We believe excluding these costs facilitates a more consistent comparison of operating performance over time.





Income Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments. The income tax effects are related to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses.





Adjustment to Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest. nCino adjusts the value of redeemable non-controlling interest of its joint venture nCino K.K. in accordance with the operating agreement for that entity. nCino believes investors benefit from an understanding of the company’s operating results absent the effect of this adjustment, and for comparability, has reconciled this adjustment for previously reported non-GAAP results.



There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

nCino, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 GAAP total revenues $ 99,627 $ 117,236 $ 193,838 $ 230,908 GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 26,145 $ 29,719 $ 51,655 $ 58,876 Amortization expense - developed technology (4,256 ) (4,190 ) (8,518 ) (8,441 ) Stock-based compensation (352 ) (485 ) (728 ) (799 ) Restructuring charges — (21 ) — (39 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 21,537 $ 25,023 $ 42,409 $ 49,597 GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 15,076 $ 18,328 $ 29,868 $ 35,359 Amortization expense - other — (83 ) — (165 ) Stock-based compensation (1,915 ) (2,460 ) (3,786 ) (4,089 ) Restructuring charges — (46 ) — (92 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues $ 13,161 $ 15,739 $ 26,082 $ 31,013 GAAP gross profit $ 58,406 $ 69,189 $ 112,315 $ 136,673 Amortization expense - developed technology 4,256 4,190 8,518 8,441 Amortization expense - other — 83 — 165 Stock-based compensation 2,267 2,945 4,514 4,888 Restructuring charges — 67 — 131 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 64,929 $ 76,474 $ 125,347 $ 150,298 The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1 GAAP gross margin % 59 % 59 % 58 % 59 % Amortization expense - developed technology 4 4 4 4 Amortization expense - other — — — — Stock-based compensation 2 3 2 2 Restructuring charges — — — — Non-GAAP gross margin % 65 % 65 % 65 % 65 % GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 32,512 $ 32,164 $ 61,851 $ 62,105 Amortization expense - customer relationships (2,168 ) (2,167 ) (4,335 ) (4,335 ) Amortization expense - trade name (604 ) (604 ) (1,208 ) (1,208 ) Stock-based compensation (3,447 ) (3,830 ) (6,818 ) (7,041 ) Restructuring charges — (38 ) — (76 ) Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 26,293 $ 25,525 $ 49,490 $ 49,445 GAAP research & development expense $ 29,701 $ 29,889 $ 58,816 $ 58,084 Stock-based compensation (2,613 ) (4,279 ) (5,445 ) (7,279 ) Restructuring charges — (131 ) — (265 ) Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 27,088 $ 25,479 $ 53,371 $ 50,540 GAAP general & administrative expense $ 21,199 $ 21,930 $ 43,885 $ 39,905 Stock-based compensation (4,344 ) (4,227 ) (9,194 ) (6,938 ) Acquisition-related expenses (387 ) (212 ) (1,884 ) (423 ) Litigation expenses (2,136 ) (3,204 ) (3,868 ) (4,349 ) Restructuring charges — (2 ) — (5 ) Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 14,332 $ 14,285 $ 28,939 $ 28,190 GAAP loss from operations $ (25,006 ) $ (14,794 ) $ (52,237 ) $ (23,421 ) Amortization of intangible assets 7,028 7,044 14,061 14,149 Stock-based compensation 12,671 15,281 25,971 26,146 Acquisition-related expenses 387 212 1,884 423 Litigation expenses 2,136 3,204 3,868 4,349 Restructuring charges — 238 — 477 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (2,784 ) $ 11,185 $ (6,453 ) $ 22,123 The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1 GAAP operating margin % (25)% (13)% (27)% (10)% Amortization of intangible assets 7 6 7 6 Stock-based compensation 13 13 13 11 Acquisition-related expenses — — 1 — Litigation expenses 2 3 2 2 Restructuring charges — — — — Non-GAAP operating margin % (3)% 10 % (3)% 10 % GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (27,245 ) $ (15,884 ) $ (57,933 ) $ (27,127 ) Amortization of intangible assets 7,028 7,044 14,061 14,149 Stock-based compensation 12,671 15,281 25,971 26,146 Acquisition-related expenses 387 212 1,884 423 Litigation expenses 2,136 3,204 3,868 4,349 Restructuring charges — 238 — 477 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (3 ) (225 ) (6 ) (379 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 128 73 1,157 (48 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino $ (4,898 ) $ 9,943 $ (10,998 ) $ 17,990 Basic and diluted GAAP net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ (0.25 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted GAAP net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 110,391,865 112,396,716 110,198,509 112,262,527 Basic non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.16 Weighted-average shares used to compute basic non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 110,391,865 112,396,716 110,198,509 112,262,527 Diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.16 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 110,391,865 114,549,192 110,198,509 114,336,289 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,471 $ 11,964 $ 10,719 $ 43,267 Purchases of property and equipment (4,609 ) (859 ) (9,303 ) (2,464 ) Free cash flow $ 4,862 $ 11,105 $ 1,416 $ 40,803 Principal payments on financing obligations2 (153 ) (320 ) (303 ) (564 ) Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligations $ 4,709 $ 10,785 $ 1,113 $ 40,239

1Columns may not foot due to rounding.

2These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.

