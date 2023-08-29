The Global Passenger Car Seat Market size is expected to reach $47.3 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 1.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passenger Car Seat Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Seat Type, By Technology, By Trim Material, By Component Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488019/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, Powered, heated, and ventilated seats captured $2,635.9 million revenue of the market in 2022. Variations in regional climate affect the demand for heated and ventilated seating. In harsher climates, heated seats are highly desirable because they provide warmth during the frigid winter months. Ventilated seats provide respite from high temperatures in warmer climates, augmenting occupant convenience. The widespread availability of these characteristics in passenger vehicles caters to the distinct requirements of consumers in various regions. In addition, the cost and accessibility of the vehicle increase as a result of these features, whereas manufacturers typically offer powered seats only on mid-segment and luxury vehicles. Some of the factors impacting the market are increasing prevalence of mechanized seating in midsize vehicles and SUVs, increasing emphasis on autonomous vehicles and preference for ridesharing, and expensive advanced modular chairs.



SUVs are available with a variety of passenger configurations. For instance, full-size SUVs typically feature a 60/40 split-bench/bucket seat in the third row and bucket seats in the first and second rows. Compact SUVs come standard with first-row bucket seats, while second-row bench or bucket seats (that may or may not be divided) are options. The seating of a full-size SUV may be heated, chilled, and fueled by technology. Seats may also be made of leather. The demand for powered and ventilated/heated seating is increasing with the worldwide demand for SUVs. In order to develop and introduce a wholly automated driving experience, the automotive sector is focusing more on creating advanced driver assistance systems. Consequently, OEM and consumer preferences will compel seat manufacturers to devise or acquire innovative, aesthetically pleasing products that incorporate emerging technologies. This emphasis on autonomous vehicles and rising demand for ridesharing will contribute to the market’s growth soon.



However, adjustable seats are more comfortable and convenient than standard chairs as they are motorized, ventilated, heated, massaged, and climate controlled. Due to their exorbitant cost, however, only luxury vehicles may use them. In developed nations, memory seats are standard on the top-tier variants of most midsize and luxury passenger automobiles. Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi A8, and BMW automobiles offer driver seating with memory. The market’s primary snare is the economic sector, particularly in developing nations. Consequently, this market may suffer.



Seat Type Outlook



Based on seat type, the market is segmented by seat type into bucket and split/bench. The split/bench segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. Combining bench and bucket seating, split bench chairs provide passengers with greater flexibility and convenience. As a result of the comfort and space-saving advantages provided by split bench seats, their prevalence in mid and large-sized vehicles is growing.



Technology Outlook



By technology, the market is divided into heated seats; heated and powered seats; standard seats; powered seats; powered, heated, and memory seats; powered, heated, and ventilated seats; powered, heated, ventilated, massage, and memory seats; and powered, heated, ventilated massage, and memory seats. In 2022, the powered seats segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. The ability to adjust powered seating with a switch makes it simple to find a comfortable position. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with limited mobility or back discomfort. It can be tailored to the specific requirements of the motorist or passenger. These powered seats frequently include heated and ventilated options, memory settings, massage functions, and an integrated lumbar support system.



Trim Material Outlook



Based on the trim material, the market for automobile seats is subdivided into fabric, genuine leather, and synthetic leather. The genuine leather segment projected a prominent revenue share in the market in 2022. The majority of luxury vehicles have leather seats and are typically quite costly. The material itself is more expensive, resulting in a significant demand in the market for vehicle seats. Leather imparts a luxurious and appealing appearance to the interior of a vehicle. As leather seats are difficult to stain, simple to clean, and increase a vehicle’s resale value, their popularity in automobiles is growing.



Component Type Outlook



Based on component type, the market is categorized into Armrests, pneumatic systems, seat belts, seat frame & structure, seat headrests, seat height adjusters, seat recliners, seat tracks, and side/curtain airbags. In 2022, the seat belt segment generated the highest revenue share in the market. Seat belts are one of the most important safety aspects in passenger vehicles and hold the largest market share among components. Seat belts are highly effective at reducing the risk of injury or fatality in an automobile collision. Seat belts are mandated by law in the majority of nations. All new passenger vehicles sold in these nations must have seat belts.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the market is analyzed by region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region led the market by generating maximum revenue share. The demand for side and curtain airbags is substantial due to a growing demand for safety features in vehicles, the increasing number of road accidents, and the increasing number of government regulations necessitating the installation of airbags in vehicles. Some new regulations for side and curtain airbags have been implemented in the Asia-Pacific region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adient plc, Faurecia (Groupe PSA), Lear Corporation, Aisin Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation), Magna International, Inc., TS TECH Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, NHK Spring Co., Ltd, TACHI-S CO., LTD., Gentherm Incorporated



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Seat Type



• Bucket



• Split/Bench



By Technology



• Powered Seats



• Standard Seats



• Heated Seats



• Powered, Heated & Memory seats



• Powered, Heated & ventilated seats



• Powered, Heated, & Memory Seats



• Powered, Heated, Ventilated, Massage, & Memory Seats



By Trim Material



• Synthetic Leather



• Genuine Leather



• Fabric & Foam



By Component Type



• Seat Belt



• Seat Frame & Structure



• Armrest



• Pneumatic System



• Seat Headrest



• Side/Curtain Airbag



• Seat Headrest



• Seat Recliner & Height Adjuster



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Adient plc



• Faurecia (Groupe PSA)



• Lear Corporation



• Aisin Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation)



• Magna International, Inc.



• TS TECH Co., Ltd.



• Johnson Controls International PLC



• NHK Spring Co., Ltd



• TACHI-S CO., LTD.



• Gentherm Incorporated



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488019/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________