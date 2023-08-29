The Global Paper Straw Market size is expected to reach $16.1 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 18.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paper Straw Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End Use, By Material Type, By Product Type, By Length, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488014/?utm_source=GNW

Paper straw demand is rising in important European nations such as Germany and the United Kingdom, where the food service business is adopting them more often, which is principally responsible for this expansion. Furthermore, environmental concerns and regulatory laws are significantly impacting the paper straw business in Europe. European nations have aggressively implemented reforms and limits to prevent plastic pollution and lower the usage of single-use plastics. Some of the factors impacting the market are Increasing Customer Demand for Sustainable Products, Government Policies and Plastic Straw Bans, and Cost Competitiveness While Preserving Quality and Performance.



The market has a huge potential due to the rising customer demand for eco-friendly goods. Paper straws have a significant market potential to meet this need as more people value eco-friendly options and grow more environmentally aware. Consumers continually seek alternatives to plastic straws as they become more conscious of environmental concerns, favouring eco-friendly products like paper straws. Government restrictions and plastic straw bans have significantly boosted the demand for paper straws. Because single-use plastics have a negative effect on the environment, especially plastic straws, several nations and areas have taken aggressive steps to limit or phase them out. For instance, in 2019, the European Union issued legislation promoting the adoption of more environmentally friendly substitutes and outlawing several single-use plastic goods, such as plastic straws. This has encouraged the market in Europe to accept paper straws as a viable alternative.



However, the market has a considerable challenge in maintaining quality and performance while preserving cost competitiveness with plastic straws. Although paper straws are considered a more environmentally friendly substitute, their manufacturing costs may be greater than those of plastic straws. The acceptance of paper straws and the market expansion for them may be hampered by this cost disparity. In order to overcome this problem, maintaining a competitive price point without sacrificing quality and performance becomes essential.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is segmented into flexible and non-flexible. In 2022, the non-flexible segment registered the largest revenue share in the market. The adverse effects of single-use plastic straws on the environment are becoming more well-known. Paper straws are becoming more popular due to laws and efforts being implemented by governments and environmental groups throughout the globe to prevent plastic waste. Because of their robust design and capacity to keep their form, non-flexible paper straws are a dependable and useful alternative to plastic straws in various situations.



End Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the market is categorized into foodservice, institutional, and domestic. The institutional segment accounted for a sizeable revenue share in the market in 2022. Beverages are often served at cafeterias, dining halls, and during events at schools, colleges, and universities. Choosing paper straws encourages sustainability and sets an excellent example for students, professors, and staff, motivating others to follow suit.



Material Type Outlook



On the basis of material type, the market is bifurcated into virgin paper and recycled paper. In 2022, the virgin segment held the highest revenue share in the market. This market segment primarily consists of paper straws made from virgin paper, which has several beneficial qualities. These straws are solid, dependable, and absorbent, making them incredibly useful and efficient for various uses. The high quality of virgin paper-based straws means they do not readily shatter or sustain damage while being used, which is a considerable benefit. Due to its longevity, users no longer need to use numerous straws for a single usage, which lowers waste.



Product Type Outlook



By product type, the market is segmented into printed and non-printed. In 2022, the printed segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the market. Growing public concern about plastic pollution and its negative effects on the environment has spurred demand for environmentally suitable substitutes. Paper straws have grown in favor of a sustainable choice since they are renewable and biodegradable. The popularity of printed straws is growing due to how attractive they make the drinks served in restaurants seem.



Length Outlook



Based on the length, the market is classified into <5.75 inches, 5.75-7.75 inches, 7.75-8.5 inches, 8.5-10.5 inches, and >10.5 inches. The 7.75-8.5 inches segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. For a broad range of drinks, including those that fit into glasses, cups, and bottles that are the normal size, straws in this length range are appropriate. Paper straws in this length range make it possible to drink comfortably and guarantee that the straw will fit into the bottom of most typical drink containers.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region led the market by generating the largest revenue share. Numerous factors contribute to its supremacy. First off, in highly populated nations like China and India, there is an increasing need for environmentally friendly, economically viable, and recyclable single-use throwaway items and solutions. Due to their growing populations, these nations have a sizable client base for the food service sector, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market in the area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hoffmaster Group, Inc., Transcend Packaging Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Footprint, Fuling Technology Co., Ltd., Bygreen, Biopak (Duni AB), Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd., ALECOSTRAWS



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Non-flexible



• Flexible



By End Use



• Foodservice



• Institutional



• Household



By Material Type



• Virgin Paper



• Recycled Paper



By Product Type



• Non-printed



• Printed



By Length



• 7.75-8.5 inches



• 8.5-10.5 inches



• 5.75-7.75 inches



• <5.75 inches



• >10.5 inches



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hoffmaster Group, Inc.



• Transcend Packaging Ltd.



• Huhtamaki Oyj



• Footprint



• Fuling Technology Co., Ltd.



• Bygreen



• Biopak (Duni AB)



• Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd.



• ALECOSTRAWS



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488014/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________