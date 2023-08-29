The Global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market size is expected to reach $131.3 million by 2030, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Section, By Technology, By End-Use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487999/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the demand is increasing as a result of increased governmental and private investments aimed at raising public knowledge of the treatment and diagnosis of eye diseases. Major players in the market are bolstering their standing on the international stage by collaborating with neighborhood firms to suit the region’s expanding demands. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing usage of microsurgeries in case of ocular trauma, enhanced knowledge of ocular conditions and procedures, and cost and availability issues for hospitals and small healthcare facilities



Ophthalmic microsurgical techniques have additionally resulted in successful outcomes in a number of operations. Various governments’ measures to speed up training are increasing the need for new tools and devices at the same time that it is trying to address the shortage of eye surgeons. As a result, the market will continue to develop in the years to come as a result of microsurgeries’ rising popularity and an increase in the number of cases of ocular damage. As more people are willing to undergo surgeries that were once thought to be unpleasant due to the development of precise surgical techniques, awareness is also growing in this area. A variety of medical specialties, including ophthalmology, now frequently use microsurgeries as a result of this advancement. In light of this, the market has been growing due to rising awareness of diseases and operations.



However, rapid technical improvements in the medical field can potentially render outdated or unattractive equipment. Other factors limiting the growth of the ophthalmic examination chair market include the lack of technologically advanced examination chairs in developing nations. Market expansion in these regions may be hampered by problems like limited healthcare facilities, underdeveloped professional networks, and a lack of properly qualified staff. Hence, such factors may hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.



Section Outlook



On the basis of section, the market is segmented into 2-section, 3-section, and 4-section. The 3-section segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The improved features and changes in three areas of ophthalmic examination chairs are responsible for the category expansion. Three-sectioned ophthalmic examination chairs are expected to assist in easing worries about physical handling and provide an ergonomic surface for a patient to be seated on.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the market is divided into electric, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and others. The hydraulic segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. It is predicted that the existence of numerous market participants offering a wide variety of hydraulic chairs will foster the segment’s growth. Many ophthalmic examination chairs have a hydraulic system with automated elevation controlled by a foot pedal, a strong, lightweight structure, rotation, as well as reclining capabilities, which increases their durability.



End-Use Outlook



By end-use, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The rise in patient visits and the prevalence of eye illnesses are attributed to the expansion of the segment. Many people choose hospitals for their eye checkups and other medical needs because of the various facilities provided by them. Throughout the forecast period, the market is also anticipated to be pushed by expanding government finance and policy initiatives for the establishment of healthcare facilities in developed and emerging nations.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region procured the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The presence of an established healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness of the diagnosis of ocular diseases, and the frequency of eye-related problems in this region are all significant drivers of the segment’s growth. By 2050, the CDC predicts that 8.96 million Americans, especially those 40 and over, will have a vision impairment that cannot be corrected. This growth will mostly be brought on by the nation’s growing aging population as well as the increased prevalence of diabetes along with other chronic diseases.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Topcon Corporation, Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG), Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., Coburn Technologies, Inc. (SDC Technologies, Inc.) (Mitsui Chemicals Inc.), Mid Central Medical, AKRUS GmbH & Co. KG, Lemi Group srl (Brusaferri & C. srl.), bon Optic Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH., BTC SRL, Vermund Larsen A/S



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Section



• 3-section



• 2-section



• 4-section



By Technology



• Electric



• Hydraulic



• Pneumatic



• Mechanical



• Others



By End-Use



• Hospitals



• Specialty Clinics



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Topcon Corporation



• Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG)



• Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.



• Coburn Technologies, Inc. (SDC Technologies, Inc.) (Mitsui Chemicals Inc.)



• Mid Central Medical



• AKRUS GmbH & Co. KG



• Lemi Group srl (Brusaferri & C. srl.)



• bon Optic Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH.



• BTC SRL



• Vermund Larsen A/S



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487999/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________