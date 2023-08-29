Vir Biotechnology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of September:



Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12, at 5:10 a.m. PT / 8:10 a.m. ET.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 12, at 5:10 a.m. PT / 8:10 a.m. ET. H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference at Lotte New York Palace in New York. Vir management will be hosting 1-on-1 investor meetings on September 13.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and other serious conditions. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses, influenza A and B, human immunodeficiency virus and COVID-19. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.