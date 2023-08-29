The Global Nail Salon Market size is expected to reach $19.4 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nail Salon Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Service, By End User, By Age Group, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487989/?utm_source=GNW

Men are accepting nail care as a component of their hygiene routine & enlisting the help of professionals for manicure care and styling. In recent years, there has been tremendous market expansion and a change in consumer preferences in developing countries. As the frequency of male customer visits increased during the pandemic lockdown, salons in these countries have noticed a substantial shift in consumer trends. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing awareness regarding nail care, shifting lifestyles of people globally, and harmful effects of raw material in products.



The nail care businesses have observed that consumers are driving demand for a variety of nail care products by switching from conventional nail colors to gel & shellac treatments as they become more knowledgeable about different nail care products. Nail care and spa have several benefits, including the removal of dead skin cells, increased blood circulation, and prevention of contagious illnesses. Women now have a lot more exposure to fans of fashion & beauty because of social media platforms like Instagram. In order to spice up their individuality, most women also want to experiment with nail art. An upsurge in the acceptance of Western habits, has aided in expanding the nail care industry. Women are growing increasingly self-reliant and self-conscious. Therefore, these factors are predicted to help the market grow.



However, due to substances including dibutyl phthalate, toluene, and formaldehyde, nail polish chemicals can cause everything from cancer to damage to the reproductive system. The "toxic trio" is the name given to this collection of carcinogens. Due to the harmful health effects brought on by the ongoing usage of these substances, they have acquired the moniker "Toxic Trio." As a result, these harmful chemicals are constantly being circulated the salon, exposing both clients & salon personnel to them. Therefore, it is projected that ongoing use of harmful substances in the manufacturing of nail care products will restrain market growth.



Service Outlook



Based on service, the market is segmented into manicure, pedicure, fiberglass & silk wraps, UV Gel overlays & extensions, and acrylic overlays & extensions. The manicures segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Manicures are frequently considered a form of relaxation and self-care. Numerous individuals consider getting their nails done as a treat or a means to unwind because they like the pampering process.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into men, and women. The men segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Maintaining one’s nails may be seen as an addition to one’s own brand or a fashion-forward statement. Men who value beauty and want to express themselves via their clothing may decide to go to nail salons to keep their nails stylishly groomed and to complete their overall look.



Age Group Outlook



By age group, the market is bifurcated into below 18, 19 to 40, 41 to 60, and above 60. The below 18 segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the market in 2022. Teenage-focused nail salons often establish an inviting environment suitable for their target demographic. They might have energized interior design, cutting-edge music, and a welcoming staff aware of teenagers’ tastes and preferences, making for a relaxing and delightful encounter.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. A major factor driving the development of the regional market is the growing number of nail salon franchises. Following the pandemic, recent-generation nail salon businesses are strategically concentrating on franchise growth while retaining their commitment to adopting chemical-free procedures and maintaining a high standard of hygiene.



