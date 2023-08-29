The Global Mobile Car Wash Service Market size is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Car Wash Service Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Payment, By Service Type, By Application, By Booking Mode, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487984/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, a January 2023 article from China Daily Information Co. (CDIC) stated that Chengdu had the second-highest car ownership with over 5 million vehicles in 2022, while Beijing had the most total number of cars in the nation in 2022 with over 6 million vehicles. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing sales of pre-owned cars, rising spendable income, and growing environmental concerns and intense competition.



The market has grown significantly over the past few decades, notably with the rise in new and used car sales across the globe. Impurities that degrade a pre-owned car’s exterior and interior functionality are more likely to be present. The asphalt of the road, the resin of the trees, the de-icing salts, the gravel, the bird guano, and other aerial pollutants are all exposed to the car. There is an increase in spending power, which has enhanced people’s ability to spend money on various goods and services for car maintenance. The advantages of these goods and services range from improving the car’s aesthetics to maintaining its exterior and interior. The numerous technological developments in car washing methods have also contributed to the market’s expansion. Due to the rising disposable income in numerous nations, consumers can now buy these more modern technologies and improved services. The primary goal of creating car wash technology is to decrease friction and the amount of time required for manual vehicle preparation. This will result in cleaner, drier cars in the least amount of time.



However, the growing rivalry from conventional car wash establishments may be one of the market’s significant restraints. Traditional car wash operations may have established clientele and brand recognition, whereas mobile car wash services offer flexibility & convenience by bringing the service right to the customer’s location. Therefore, over the projected period, the market for mobile vehicle wash services may face difficulties due to growing competition & environmental laws about water use, chemical use, wastewater discharge, and energy efficiency.



Payment Outlook



Based on mode of payment, the market is divided into cash and cashless. In 2022, the cash segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the market. Digital payments include benefits like security, simplicity, and easy integration with online reservation systems. Customers who like the tangible quality of real money or who have particular privacy and accessibility requirements, however, still see value in cash payments. Consumers prefer cash payments over digital ones because they provide greater privacy and security, which is expected to support the segment’s growth.



Service Type Outlook



Based on service type, the market is segmented into exterior car wash, interior car wash, basic car wash, and premium car wash. In 2022, the exterior car wash segment held the highest revenue share in the market. Due to growing consumer worries about the aesthetics of their automobiles, there is a considerable demand for external mobile car washes. A car’s external design greatly influences how appealing it is to the eye as a whole. Customers admire a vehicle’s spotless and shiny exterior since it adds to the aesthetic appeal & creates a good first impression. Mobile car wash companies have made it their business to offer full exterior cleaning, comprising waxing, washing, and polishing, to give vehicles a spotless appearance.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into individual and fleet. The fleet segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Taxi firms, delivery services, ridesharing services, and corporate fleets are examples of fleet operators who frequently have many cars that need routine cleaning. By offering on-site washing at their preferred location, mobile vehicle wash services respond to the special demands of fleet operators. By doing away with the requirement for vehicles to be taken to a car wash facility, operational efficiency is increased, and time is saved. Furthermore, these service providers provide specialized services to meet the needs of the operators, which is anticipated to promote segment expansion.



Booking Mode Outlook



By booking mode, the market is classified into online and offline. In 2022, the online segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. Customers can schedule their vehicle wash services online without visiting a real facility at their preferred time, date, or place. They can do so easily and quickly while saving time and effort by being able to do so from the comfort of their homes or while on the go. In addition, online car wash booking services are available around-the-clock, enabling clients to make reservations whenever suits them. The ease of booking travel arrangements online is promoting the segment’s expansion.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the largest revenue share. With an economy that largely favors personal transportation, North America has a sizable number of car owners. There is a significant demand for mobile car wash services in the region due to the size of the population pool as well as the substantial proportion of vehicle ownership. Additionally, in North America, there is an increasing focus on environmental sustainability & water conservation. Mobile car wash services use waterless or environmentally friendly washing methods to reduce water usage and waste, in contrast to traditional car wash facilities that frequently use enormous volumes of water.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Get Spiffy, Inc., Washos, Inc., Mobile Wash, Inc., Green Steam International Sp. z o.o., DetailXPerts Franchise Systems LLC, Wave Wash, Inc., GoWashMyCar Ltd., Va Mobile Detail, Washe, Inc., and Washmycar Online Pvt. Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Payment



• Cashless



• Cash



By Service Type



• Exterior Car Wash



• Interior Car Wash



• Basic Car Wash



• Premium Car Wash



By Application



• Individual



• Fleet



By Booking Mode



• Online



• Offline



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Get Spiffy, Inc.



• Washos, Inc.



• Mobile Wash, Inc.



• Green Steam International Sp. z o.o.



• DetailXPerts Franchise Systems LLC



• Wave Wash, Inc.



• GoWashMyCar Ltd.



• Va Mobile Detail



• Washe, Inc.



• Washmycar Online Pvt. Ltd.



