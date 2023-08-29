The Global Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market size is expected to reach $115.6 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Indication, By Therapy, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487974/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, tobacco use results in around 8 million deaths yearly, of which 1.8 million deaths from lung cancer mainly were brought on by tobacco use. This rising prevalence of cancer is a matter of concern for governments as well as the general public. In addition, a WHO investigation shows that the number of male smokers increased by 40 million between 2000 and 2018. As a result, the incidence of cancers would significantly rise, as would cigarette consumption.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In December, 2022, Sanofi extended its partnership with Innate Pharma for natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics in oncology. Sanofi now licenses an NK cell engager program from Innate’s antibody-based NK cell engager therapies (ANKET) platform that targets B7H3. Additionally, In March, 2023, Merck teamed up with Nectin Therapeutics, for developing the treatment regimen for cancer patients.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Pfizer, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Market. In July, 2021, Pfizer announced its collaboration with Arvinas, Inc., for the development and commercialization of ARV-471, an investigational oral PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) estrogen receptor protein degrader. Companies such as Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company are some of the key innovators in the Market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to supply chain disruption, delays in diagnosis and treatment, and elevated risk of complications in metastatic cancer patients, the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental effect on the market. This disruption has impacted the demand for medications to treat metastatic cancer and created difficulties in patient care. In addition, concern about contracting the virus and limitations on movement has decreased patient visits to healthcare facilities. However, telemedicine and remote monitoring technology have been adopted more quickly due to the pandemic. As a result, the availability of necessary prescriptions, including pharmaceuticals, for patients with metastatic cancer through online channels has helped to expand the market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising ageing population globally



According to the WHO, most individuals may anticipate living into their 60s and beyond. Every nation in the globe is seeing increases in both the total population and the percentage of elderly people. One in six persons on the planet will be 60 years of age or older by the year 2030. At this point, there will be 1.4 billion people, up from 1 billion in 2020, who are 60 or older. The number of individuals 60 and older in the world will double (to 2.1 billion) by the year 2050. Between 2020 and 2050, there will be 426 million more people who are 80 or older than there are today. The old aged population is more at risk of cancer. As a result, with the aging population, the risk of cancer is also rising across the globe. This has opened up significant growth prospects for the market.



Advancements in cancer research



In order to understand metastasis—the process by which cancer cells migrate from the main tumor to various parts of the body—cancer researchers have identified specific molecular targets or pathways that are involved. Insights into these targets’ functions shed light on the mechanisms driving metastasis and open the door to creating tailored treatments that can obstruct or disrupt these pathways. Research advancements in cancer have emphasized the value of combination therapy, which combine many medications with various modes of action. In general, advances in cancer research consistently influence the development of metastatic therapies, increasing patient outcomes and bolstering the market for these medications.



Market Restraining Factors



Cancer drug adverse effects



Chemotherapy drugs eliminate swiftly dividing cells, but their use can have unintended effects because they cannot distinguish between healthy and cancerous cells. The most frequent side effect of anti-cancer medications is damage to bone marrow’s blood-forming cells, which can ultimately lead to anaemia. Due to these severe side effects of taking cancer drugs, a significant patient pool prefers other treatment options though very rarely available. This side effects of taking cancer drugs may hinder the market’s growth during the projection period.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, drug store and retail pharmacies, and online providers. In 2022, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market with maximum revenue share. The dominance of this segment is attributable to the growing prescription of medications in hospitals due to the increased frequency of diagnoses in these institutions. Most of the patient prefer hospital pharmacies as a result of convenience of buying drugs from the hospital where they are getting treatment.



Indication Outlook



Based on indication, the market is fragmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, and others. The lungs cancer segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. One of the main causes of death worldwide is lung cancer. The main risk factors for lung cancer are a change in lifestyle, smoking, and rising levels of air pollution across the globe. The market is expanding due to the rising revenue from this segment supported by the increasing number of lung cancer patients.



Therapy Outlook



By therapy, the market is classified into chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. The targeted therapy segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is because targeted therapy is used more frequently to treat metastatic cancer. The demand for tailored pharmacological therapy for the treatment of metastatic cancer has also been fuelled by recent developments in cellular technology, which have improved the understanding of tumor cells and their metabolism at the molecular level.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. This is result of the region’s high prevalence of metastatic cancer patients, the presence of significant vital players, and the ease with which drugs can be obtained. Also, the region’s well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the favourable reimbursement procedures in the healthcare system, the greater number of research activities, and the rise in the adoption of advanced therapeutics for metastatic cancer are some other factors supporting the regional market’s growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly And Company, Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Inc. and Sanofi S.A.



Recent strategies deployed in Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market



Apr-2023: Bristol Myers Squibb extended its collaboration with Foundation Medical Inc., a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer. The expansion aims to create Foundation Medicine’s tissue-based test, FoundationOne®CDx, as a companion diagnostic for Bristol Myers Squibb’s investigational tyrosine kinase inhibitor, repotrectinib.



Mar-2023: Pfizer signed an agreement to acquire Seagen, a biotechnology company with four marketed oncology therapeutic agents and a robust pipeline. By fusing the strength of Seagen’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology with the scope and depth of Pfizer’s capabilities and knowledge, Pfizer and Seagen aim to accelerate the next generation of cancer discoveries and provide innovative treatments to patients. This acquisition will strengthen Pfizer’s position in oncology.



Dec-2022: Sanofi extended its partnership with Innate Pharma for natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics in oncology. Sanofi now licenses an NK cell engager program from Innate’s antibody-based NK cell engager therapies (ANKET) platform that targets B7H3. Following the agreement, Sanofi has the right to add up to two more ANKET targets and is in charge of all development, production, and marketing following the selection of the candidate. To create and evaluate up to two bispecific NK cell engagers, the companies first inked a research collaboration and licensing agreement in 2016. Sanofi’s research and development (R&D) team is currently analyzing these two compounds, with one of them being tested in clinical studies.



Jul-2022: Merck announced global development and commercialization agreement with Orion Corporation for the latter company’s investigational candidate ODM-208 and other drugs targeting cytochrome P450 11A1 (CYP11A1), an enzyme important in steroid production. In the Phase 2 clinical trial, ODM-208, an oral, non-steroidal CYP11A1 inhibitor, is being tested for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Following the agreement, Orion and Merck aimed to jointly develop and market ODM-208 through Merck’s subsidiary, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC.



May-2022: Roche Pharma introduced PHESGO, the world’s first-ever fixed-dose formulation, in India. This formulation consisting of the antibodies Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab) with hyaluronidase is provided subcutaneously through injection along with intravenous (IV) chemotherapy, for the treatment of early and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. Each cycle of treatment with PHESGO only requires a single injection just beneath the skin on the thigh, taking only a few minutes as opposed to hours with IV formulations, and patients spend 90% less time in the chair. The greatest set of treatments for HER2-positive breast cancer is offered by PHESGO.



Apr-2022: Roche received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the PATHWAY anti-HER2/neu (4B5) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody* for identifying metastatic breast cancer patients with low HER2 expression for whom Enhertu® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) may be considered as a targeted treatment. Enhertu is an engineered HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are working together to develop and market. A receptor protein called HER2 promotes the rapid growth of cancer cells. Pathologists assess, or score, the degree of HER2 receptor protein expression in breast cancer tissue samples to identify a patient’s HER2 status. A patient is diagnosed as HER2-positive and may be a candidate for HER2-targeted therapy if their tumor expresses high levels of HER2.



Mar-2022: Bristol Myers Squibb came into collaboration with Roche for supporting the advancement of two assays for their utilization in clinical trials through the development and implementation of two new digital pathology algorithms. In the first initiative of this collaboration, Roche Digital Pathology is developing an AI-based image analysis algorithm to help pathologists understand the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay that is currently available on the market. This algorithm is used by Bristol Myers Squibb to produce biomarker data from clinical trial samples. A PathAI-developed algorithm for CD8 biomarker analysis has been incorporated into the NAVIFY Digital Pathology workflow software as part of Roche’s second initiative, which makes use of their recently announced Open Environment collaboration. Bristol Myers Squibb analyzes clinical trial samples stained with Roche’s CD8 test and produces quantitative spatial biomarker data using an AI-powered system.



Mar-2022: Eli Lilly and Company extended its partnership with Innovent Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, for providing Innovent the sole commercialization rights for importing, marketing, promoting, distributing, and detailing Cyramza® (ramucirumab) and Retsevmo® (selpercatinib) once approved in Mainland China. Additionally, the expansion granted the first negotiation to Innovent for the potential future commercialization of Pirtobrutinib in Mainland China.



Feb-2022: Eli Lilly and Company announced a clinical trial and supply agreement with Veru, Inc., an oncology biopharmaceutical company. The partnership aimed to assess the effectiveness and safety of enobosarm, an oral, first-in-class, novel chemical entity selective androgen receptor targeting agonist from Veru that activates the androgen receptor (AR), a tumor suppressor, in combination with Verzenio® (abemaciclib), a CDK4/6 inhibitor from Lilly, as a second-line therapy for the treatment of AR+ER+HER2-metastatic breast cancer.



Feb-2022: Eli Lilly and Company teamed up with Foundation Medicine, Inc. for the development of the latter company’s tissue- and blood-based assays as companion diagnostics for RETEVMO® and other therapies in Loxo Oncology at Lilly’s pipeline. The collaboration initially aimed to investigate the use of FoundationOne®CDx for adult patients with metastatic RET fusion across tumor types who may be qualified for Lilly’s RET inhibitor, RETEVMO, in the US and EU. This international collaboration provides this significant patient population with the chance to gain from current developments in precision oncology.



Dec-2021: Novartis Pharma AG signed a collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene Ltd., a biotechnology company, for developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the latter company’s investigational TIGIT inhibitor ociperlimab in North America, Europe, and Japan. Additionally, the companies signed a contract giving BeiGene the authority to advertise, publicize, and provide information about five Novartis oncology products, including TAFINLAR® (dabrafenib), MEKINIST® (trametinib), VOTRIENT® (pazopanib), AFINITOR® (everolimus), and ZYKADIA (ceritinib), in certain parts of China known as "broad markets."



Sep-2021: Merck came into a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Hookipa Pharma, the immunotherapy specialist. Following the agreement, Hookipa aimed to experiment with Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Merck’s popular anti-PD-1 drug, in combination with its immunotherapeutic HB-200 for patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC). There is still a substantial unmet therapeutic need for those with metastatic head and neck cancers.



Sep-2021: Roche announced a clinical trial collaboration with Novocure for developing Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with Roche’s anti-PD-L1 therapy, atezolizumab, in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC). Following the collaboration, the companies aimed to improve clinical outcomes for patients suffering from deadly diseases.



Sep-2021: Novartis collaborated with SOLTI Innovative Cancer Research on HARMONIA, an international, randomized, Phase III, multicenter, open-label study comparing Kisqali® (ribociclib) and Ibrance® (palbociclib), both in combination with endocrine therapy, in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer with a HER2-enriched (HER2E) intrinsic subtype (HR+/HER2-).



Jul-2021: Pfizer announced its collaboration with Arvinas, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ARV-471, an investigational oral PROTAC® (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) estrogen receptor protein degrader. For the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who are ER+/HER2-positive and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative, ARV-471 is now being studied in a Phase 2 dose expansion clinical trial. The partnership could greatly advance Arvinas’ plan to establish a multifaceted, integrated biopharmaceutical company while also enhancing and accelerating ARV-471’s development and potential commercialization.



Jun-2021: Bristol Myers Squibb partnered with Eisai for developing and marketing the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), MORAb-202 of Eisai. The anti-folate receptor alpha (FR) antibody farletuzumab and the anti-cancer compound eribulin from Eisai were combined using an enzyme cleavable linker to create MORAb-202. The medication is now being tested in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of FR-positive solid tumors in the US and Japan, respectively. By the end of the next year, Eisai hopes to advance MORAb-202 into the registrational stage of development. Eisai and BMS would jointly develop and commercialize MORAb-202 in the US, UK, Japan, China, Canada, Europe, Russia, and other Asia-Pacific nations as part of their agreement.



Jan-2021: Bristol Myers Squibb extended its partnership with Illumina for developing diagnostics based on the content of the latter company’s therapy selection tool, TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA (TSO 500 ctDNA). Along with working together on liquid biopsy, the partnership has now extended to include the creation of a companion diagnostic (CDx) for microsatellite instability (MSI), which is based on the information in TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO 500). Immunotherapies from Bristol Myers Squibb may be an option for people with metastatic colorectal cancer. The portfolio of cancer treatments from Bristol Myers Squibb plans to leverage both program expansions globally.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacies



• Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies



• Online Providers



By Indication



• Breast Cancer



• Lung Cancer



• Prostate Cancer



• Colorectal Cancer



• Melanoma & Others



By Therapy



• Targeted Therapy



• Immunotherapy



• Hormonal Therapy



• Chemotherapy



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bristol Myers Squibb Company



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• AstraZeneca PLC



• Novartis AG



• Eli Lilly And Company



• Pfizer, Inc.



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Johnson & Johnson



• Amgen, Inc.



• Sanofi S.A.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487974/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________