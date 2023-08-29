The Global Mesh Nozzle Plates Market size is expected to reach $48 million by 2030, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mesh Nozzle Plates Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Material Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487969/?utm_source=GNW

The Europe region will capture around 30% share in the market by 2030, as the region has a robust industrial foundation and expertise in many industries, including food processing, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, and the automobile industry. It results in the creation of premium mesh nozzle plates that satisfy the demanding standards of industries. Some of the factors impacting the market are Growth of the petrochemical and chemical industries, Government rules aimed at protecting the environment are being increased, and High Initial Cost.



The chemical industry consumes the most industrial energy and produces any subsector’s third-highest direct CO2 emissions. This is because the energy input for the chemical subsector is consumed as feedstock or fuel that is used as a raw material input rather than an energy source. The nozzles may also remove corrosive chemicals and dirt from reactors, storage tanks, train carriages, and process vessels when cleaning tanks. Spray nozzles can be utilized to put out open system fires. Additionally, in every nation, the government is taking a number of steps to safeguard the environment from pollution and hazardous substances. For instance, strict air pollution control requirements in Europe require using mesh nozzle plates in many industries, including the automotive, power generation, and chemical processing industries. The End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) Directive, which the European Union established, mandates that automakers employ these plates to lower vehicle emissions. Therefore, the market is growing due to rising environmental concerns and governmental regulations addressing concerns and the demand for spray nozzles is rising along with the growth of the petrochemical and chemical industries, thereby leading to market growth.



However, Mesh nozzle plates may be more expensive up front, which may deter potential purchasers, especially small & medium-sized firms with tight budgets. These plates might save money in the long run and provide benefits, but their high initial cost may prevent some businesses from considering them as feasible solutions. Particularly if the technology is relatively new or has not yet been widely implemented in the industry, high initial costs may raise the perceived risk of investing in mesh nozzle plates. Considering these aspects, the market is expected to witness slow growth in the upcoming years.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is classified into medical, electronics, cosmetics, and others. The medical segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to their use in implants and medical equipment, mesh nozzle plates are extremely sought after in the medical industry. These plates are utilized in various medical operations, such as medication delivery systems, tissue engineering, and wound healing.



Material Type Outlook



On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into metal & alloys, engineered plastic, and ceramic or piezoceramics. In 2022, the metal & alloys segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. This is because metallic nozzle plates are extremely durable and used in many sectors. Because they are widely used in industrial settings, including printers, humidification systems, and spray head plates. For example, Aroma Sense USA provides a selection of steel spray plates to be substituted for Aroma Sense Prestige showerheads.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region registered the highest revenue share in the market. Several variables have influenced this market domination. Firstly, particularly in research & development, the United States is recognized for its technological breakthroughs. As a result, innovative technologies in spray nozzles have been created, including mesh nozzle plates. Second, the U.S.’s robust distribution network is a major factor in its popularity. The nation has a strong distribution system in place that makes these plates widely available throughout various areas. With the help of this network, producers can connect with various clients and industry segments, fostering consistent market expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Omron Corporation, Temicon GmbH, Veco B.V. (Muon Group), Informatic Component Technology Limited, Tekceleo, MicroBase Technology Corporation, APC International, Ltd., Aerogen Ltd. and Piezo Direct.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Electronics



• Medical



• Cosmetics



• Others



By Material Type



• Metal & Alloys



• Ceramic or Piezoceramics



• Engineered Plastic



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Omron Corporation



• Temicon GmbH



• Veco B.V. (Muon Group)



• Informatic Component Technology Limited



• Tekceleo



• MicroBase Technology Corporation



• APC International, Ltd.



• Aerogen Ltd.



• Piezo Direct



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487969/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________