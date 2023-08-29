The Global Invert Sugar Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Invert Sugar Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487934/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, it is utilized in flavored syrups commonly used in coffee establishments. Sugar is used to ferment beverages such as kombucha and beer. Additionally, when making alcoholic beverages like gin, beer, and sparkling wines, invert sugar is frequently used as flavoring. In order to increase alcohol content without significantly altering the body of the beer, candi sugar, which is comparable to invert sugar, is widely used in the brewing of the dubbel and tripel beer types.Some of the factors impacting the market are increased health concerns, new invert sugar applications in non-food industries, and adverse health effects of excessive sugar intake.



The rising demand for natural and artificial sweeteners is fueling the expansion of the syrups industry, fueled by consumers’ rising health concerns and the increasing awareness of sugar’s detrimental impacts on health. The worldwide increase in obesity and diabetes prevalence further substantiates this. The consumption of high sugary foods containing only sucrose has been proved to increase the probability of acquiring ill health conditions, which may further lead to other noncommunicable diseases. The trend of substituting sugar in non-food applications is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and natural components in these industries. This recent development presents substantial growth potential and new business opportunities for manufacturers of invert sugar and companies seeking natural and sustainable elements. In conclusion, the market is anticipated to expand due to its increasing application in non-food industries.



However, globally, the health problems related to excessive sugar consumption are expected to impede market growth and expansion. Children and adolescents who consume excessive amounts of added sugars, particularly sugar-sweetened beverages, are at increased risk of being obese. Based on the IDF Diabetes Atlas (2021), 10.5% of the adult population (20-79 years) has diabetes, with almost fifty percent of those individuals unaware of their condition. It is anticipated that the high prevalence of diabetes and the risk of developing Diabetes due to excessive consumption of invert sugar will inhibit its growth.



Based on type, the market is divided into fully inverted sugar and partially inverted sugar. The partially inverted sugar segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Alongside other market-available sweeteners, partially invert sugar is acquiring significant popularity. It contains less water than pure sucrose. As a result, this constituent is acquiring popularity among manufacturers of soft drinks, as its high saccharine value provides superior flavor to that of artificial sweeteners.



Based on application, the market is segmented by application into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care. In 2022, the food and beverage segment held the highest revenue share in the market. In the food and beverage industry, demand for invert sugar syrup has increased dramatically due to its unique characteristics, ready-to-use nature, and quality enhancement characteristics. This product’s primary function is to sweeten foods and beverages, but it also has several additional functions. By preventing crystallization, which may occur while using ordinary table sugar, it helps baked products retain moisture and enhances their texture.



Under the food & beverage segment, the market is further categorized into bakery & confectionery, dairy, beverages, and others. In 2022, the bakery and confectionery segment registered the highest revenue share in the market. Invert syrup has a viscous and silky consistency. It is utilized in confections, beverages, and other commercial products that require a silky texture. To enhance the texture and moisture of baked products, invert syrup is utilized. It will not crystallize, as can occur with table sugar when baking. It is used in ice cream, fudge, chocolate ganache, toffee, biscuits, and desserts, among other dishes and confectionery.



Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, Asia Pacific region witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. The region has witnessed a rise in demand for convenience foods, which is likely to stimulate regional market expansion. In addition, increasing consumer health consciousness and rising awareness of healthy diets are some of the most important factors propelling the growth of the regional market. Other variables, such as the region’s increasing disposable incomes, will also benefit the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nordzucker AG (Nordzucker Holding AG), Südzucker AG, International Molasses Corporation, Galam Group (FIMI), AP Multiproducts Pvt ltd, Cargill, Incorporated, Ragus Sugars Manufacturing limited, Tereos S.A, and Honey Sugar Product.



