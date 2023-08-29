The Global Internet of Behaviors Market size is expected to reach $1,818 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 22.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Behaviors Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Enterprise Size, By Industry, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487929/?utm_source=GNW

According to the World Economic Forum, formal SMEs account for up to 40% of the GDP in emerging economies. The inclusion of informal SMEs raises these figures significantly. The WEF projections show that 600 million new employments would be required by 2030 to accommodate the expanding global workforce, making the development of SMEs an important worldwide policy objective.



Seven out of every ten new jobs that are created in emerging countries are held by small and medium-sized businesses. SMEs may improve their operations and procedures by using IoB. Businesses can spot bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and improvement opportunities by tracking and analyzing employee behaviors and activities. IoB, for instance, can assist in simplifying procedures to enhance productivity and cut costs by studying staff workflows, recognizing time-consuming tasks, and so forth. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising use of IoB in enhancing customer experience and delivering personalized offerings, expanding Internet usage throughout the world, and strict regulations for compliance.



With rising consumer expectations for experiences that are customized just for them, personalization has evolved into a priority. People enjoy being made to feel special and heard. IoB enables businesses to better understand consumer behavior, preferences, and trends so that they may adjust services, marketing campaigns, products, or loyalty programs to these customers. By using this strategy, businesses may win and keep client loyalty. Furthermore, it monitors the response to the suggested tunes and modifies the playlist if the user skips any song. Industry 4.0, or smart manufacturing, is growing in popularity. Machine-to-machine device integration is being enhanced by the Internet of Things (IoT). As the number of linked devices rises, the Internet of Things (IoT) will grow. The IoT sector will also grow with the aid of data center colocation services. Increased demand for OTT video content, increased internet access, and growth in the overall number of connected devices in households are further reasons driving up internet demand. All of these factors have increased Internet usage, which has raised the demand for IoB and is propelling the market’s expansion.



However, large-scale data breaches from websites that rely on user information, including Facebook, Yahoo, and LinkedIn, have made data privacy a significant political issue in a number of countries. Companies using the IoB idea must take a variety of data privacy rules into account in order to remain compliant with the law, including Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and others. The IoB market’s growth may be slowed by restrictive laws that raise entry barriers.



Enterprise Size Outlook



On the basis of enterprise size, the market is classified into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment recorded a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. The growth of the segment might be attributed to the huge amounts of data that large businesses create and that need to be analyzed to make project decisions. Furthermore, as large businesses have a variety of data input methods, including user laptop devices, voice assistant data, mobile phones, and more, the use of IoB in large corporations is predicted to increase. The adoption of IoB in major organizations is also projected to be fueled by the increasing use of real-time data updates based on user behavior to provide live functionality.



Industry Outlook



By industry, the market is divided into BFSI, telecom & IT, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, power, and others. The telecom and IT segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. The high rate of smartphone adoption around the world can be credited with segment growth. In order to combat fierce competition and draw customers to their services in the upcoming years, more telecom companies are expected to employ IoB. Similarly, the IT sector will likely use IoB to forecast user behavior for marketing and user retention goals.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is characterized into advertising campaign, digital marketing, content delivery, brand promotion, and others. The digital marketing segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. The increased use of IoB in the creation of successful marketing campaigns might be linked to the growth of the segment. Using predictive data models and the Internet of behaviors, digital marketers may create highly customized and targeted ad campaigns. Additionally, the growing popularity of digital platforms is predicted to fuel segment expansion as marketers choose IoB-based campaigns on these platforms for effective outcomes.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment recorded the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The increased penetration of contemporary technologies and the trend of technological advancement are expected to fuel the need for IoB. Similarly, the North American automotive sector is predicted to expand and spur demand since businesses can track driver information, including engine stress, speed, distance traveled, and more. It is anticipated that automakers will use behavioral data from IoB to build automobiles that cater to consumer desires.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Aware, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., Vertica Systems (OpenText Corporation), NICE Ltd., NuData Security Inc. (Mastercard, Inc.), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), Coveo Solutions Inc, Cognitive Scale Inc. (Tecnotree Corporation), Capillary Technologies India Limited, and Sweet Analytics Limited.



Strategies deployed in Internet of Behaviors Market



Jun-2023: Aware, Inc. introduced Aware IQ, an AI-powered data platform used for understanding human interactions across an organization. Aware IQ features computer vision (CV) and natural language processing (NLP) models used for behaviour identification. Furthermore, the platform leverages several techniques for analysing conversations.



Jan-2023: Aware, Inc. partnered with World Wide Technology (WWT), an American software solutions provider, to develop solutions for people insights and security. The partnership would allow Aware to develop solutions for better customer experience as well as security solutions for secure business interactions.



Jan-2022: Alteryx, Inc. acquired Trifacta, a data analytics solutions provider. The acquisition would add Trifacta’s cloud-enabled data analytics solutions to Alteryx’s offerings and would allow Alteryx to provide better solutions for data analytics to customers.



Oct-2021: Coveo Solutions Inc. took over Qubit, a personalization technology provider. The acquisition strengthens Coveo’s Ai-powered personalization portfolio.



Sep-2021: Capillary Technologies acquired Persuade, a customer experience solutions provider. The acquisition enhances its market share in customer engagement and customer loyalty solutions. Furthermore, the acquisition expands Capillary’s presence in North America.



Aug-2020: Capillary Technologies introduced new features for its platform. The new features include login ability through social media, customer-based product showcase, and Inventory Management prioritization facility.



Jan-2020: Coveo Solutions Inc. released Coveo for Commerce, an AI-powered customer interaction solution. Coveo for Commerce leverages Coveo’s Automatic Relevance Tuning (ART) to predict buyers’ behaviour based on their past behaviours. Additionally, the solution features Coveo’s Dynamic Navigation Experience (DNE) for helping customers in their product search.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Enterprise Size



• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



• Large Enterprises



By Industry



• BFSI



• Media & Entertainment



• Retail & e-Commerce



• Telecom & IT



• Power



• Healthcare



• Manufacturing



• Others



By Application



• Advertising Campaign



• Digital Marketing



• Content Delivery



• Brand Promotion



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Aware, Inc.



• Alteryx, Inc.



• Vertica Systems (OpenText Corporation)



• NICE Ltd.



• NuData Security Inc. (Mastercard, Inc.)



• Riverbed Technology, Inc. (Thoma Bravo)



• Coveo Solutions Inc



• Cognitive Scale Inc. (Tecnotree Corporation)



• Capillary Technologies India Limited



• Sweet Analytics Limited



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487929/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________