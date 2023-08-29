JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights1

Net revenues were US$547.3 million, compared to US$596.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

were US$547.3 million, compared to US$596.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY 2 was US$155.1 million, compared to US$18.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

was US$155.1 million, compared to US$18.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY3 was US$97.3 million, compared to US$51.5 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live increased by 18.0% to 38.5 million from 32.6 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

increased by 18.0% to 38.5 million from 32.6 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Average mobile MAUs of Likee was 43.2 million, compared to 57.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

was 43.2 million, compared to 57.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement. Average mobile MAUs of Hago was 5.5 million, compared to 8.5 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

was 5.5 million, compared to 8.5 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement. Global average mobile MAUs 4 increased by 0.9% to 275.6 million from 273.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

increased by 0.9% to 275.6 million from 273.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) 5 increased by 5.4% to 1.53 million from 1.45 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

(including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) increased by 5.4% to 1.53 million from 1.45 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Average revenue per paying user of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)6 was US$248.0, compared to US$285.0 in the corresponding period of 2022.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, our strong execution enabled us to deliver a solid financial performance in the second quarter. Through constant product improvements and operational enhancements, BIGO successfully navigated the headwinds and improved its GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin to 12.8% and 16.0%, respectively. As we continued to introduce innovative features, cultivate diverse content, and launch localized operational activities, we further enhanced user experiences, strengthened engagement and drove user growth. As a result, our global MAUs achieved both positive year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth. Importantly, Bigo Live increased its MAUs by 18.0% year over year to 38.5 million in the second quarter, sustaining double-digit year-over-year growth for the fifth consecutive quarter.”

“During the second quarter of 2023, we repurchased US$214.3 million worth of our shares. In total, we have returned US$299.7 million to our shareholders through share buybacks and dividends during the first half of this year. This demonstrates our confidence in the Company’s growth prospects and our commitment to reward the long-term support of our shareholders. Going forward, we will continue to prioritize initiatives that align with our long-term strategies. With our proven execution capabilities, we are well-positioned to seize growth opportunities and generate value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues were US$547.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$596.1 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Live streaming revenues were US$477.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$565.2 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in the average revenue per paying user of BIGO, as global macroeconomic uncertainties and the appreciation of U.S. dollars against certain other local currencies negatively affected users’ paying activities.

Other revenues increased by 128.0% to US$70.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$30.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 7.4% to US$349.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$377.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs were US$222.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$247.0 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Gross profit was US$197.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$218.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Gross margin was 36.1% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 36.6% in the corresponding period of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

Operating expenses were US$191.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$185.0 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to US$87.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$98.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to the Company’s effective control over marketing expenses and optimization of overall sales and marketing strategies, as the Company reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement and focused on monetization for Likee and Hago. Research and development expenses increased to US$75.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$62.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022, primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was US$9.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of US$38.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Operating income margin was 1.7% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating income margin of 6.5% in the corresponding period of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was US$34.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$59.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income margin8 was 6.3% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 10.0% in the corresponding period of 2022.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$155.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of US$18.7 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Net income margin was 28.3% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income margin of 3.1% in the corresponding period of 2022, mainly due to realized gains from the disposal of certain equity investment during the quarter as announced on April 28,2023, increased interest income driven by higher market interest rates, and foreign currency exchange gains.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$97.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$51.5 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income margin9 was 17.8% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP net income margin of 8.6% in the corresponding period of 2022.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net income per ADS10 was US$2.02 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net income per ADS of US$0.23 in the corresponding period of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS11 was US$1.29 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$0.65 in the corresponding period of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$3,803.4 million. For the second quarter of 2023, net cash from operating activities was US$61.8 million.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 1,239.8 million common shares outstanding, representing the equivalent of 62.0 million ADSs assuming the conversion of all common shares into ADSs.

Business Outlook



For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$537 million and US$567 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market, operational conditions and business strategies, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact from increasing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s quarterly dividend policy adopted on November 16, 2020 remained in effect as of the date hereof, pursuant to which the board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.20 per ADS, or US$0.01 per common share, for the second quarter of 2023, which is expected to be paid on October 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 26, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be September 25, 2023.

Recent Developments

Share Repurchase Program

In November 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$1 billion of its shares between November 2021 and November 2022 (the “2021 Share Repurchase Program”). In November 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized the continued usage of the unutilized quota under the 2021 Share Repurchase Program, which amounted to US$800 million then, for another 12-month period beginning from the end of November 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company had repurchased US$214.3 million of its shares pursuant to the 2021 Share Repurchase Program, as amended.

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online communication social platform market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY’s business operations and the global economy; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (referring to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP adjustment, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by the above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.

JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) December 31, June 30, 2022 2023 US$ US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,214,449 759,234 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 303,370 312,502 Short-term deposits 2,360,545 2,314,160 Restricted short-term deposits 47,741 67,243 Short-term investments 362,640 350,283 Accounts receivable, net 117,927 120,995 Amounts due from related parties 1,794 803 Prepayments and other current assets(1) 236,183 226,935 Total current assets 4,644,649 4,152,155 Non-current assets Long-term deposits - 40,000 Investments 660,404 516,185 Property and equipment, net 343,201 341,294 Land use rights, net 330,005 313,943 Intangible assets, net 398,300 365,676 Right-of-use assets, net 33,196 31,684 Goodwill 2,649,307 2,649,251 Other non-current assets 12,591 10,602 Total non-current assets 4,427,004 4,268,635 Total assets 9,071,653 8,420,790 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity Short-term loan 37,270 55,242 Accounts payable 56,000 55,538 Deferred revenue 86,014 80,533 Advances from customers 3,532 4,126 Income taxes payable 78,103 83,358 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities(1) 2,360,002 2,333,501 Amounts due to related parties 3,225 2,119 Lease liabilities due within one year 12,451 10,562 Convertible bonds 435,087 405,130 Total current liabilities 3,071,684 3,030,109 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds 401,173 - Lease liabilities 21,601 21,924 Deferred revenue 9,765 17,314 Deferred tax liabilities 64,262 58,230 Other non-current liabilities 436 - Total non-current liabilities 497,237 97,468 Total liabilities 3,568,921 3,127,577





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) December 31, June 30, 2022 2023 US$ US$ Mezzanine equity 91,366 94,666 Shareholders’ equity Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 1,066,177,028 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 913,319,398 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, respectively) 13 9 Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively) 3 3 Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 251,663,436 and 404,521,066 shares held as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively) (655,141 ) (874,871 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,277,978 3,251,927 Statutory reserves 32,536 32,138 Retained earnings 2,685,063 2,795,726 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (162,235 ) (233,366 ) Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 5,178,217 4,971,566 Non-controlling interests 233,149 226,981 Total shareholders’ equity 5,411,366 5,198,547 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 9,071,653 8,420,790 (1)JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified and presented all the related assets and liabilities related to YY Live business on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The consideration received by the Company to date has recorded as advance payments received within accrued liabilities and other current liabilities.





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming(1) 565,239 520,393 476,981 1,155,338 997,374 Others 30,859 63,235 70,353 64,540 133,588 Total net revenues 596,098 583,628 547,334 1,219,878 1,130,962 Cost of revenues(2) (377,671 ) (379,002 ) (349,566 ) (800,295 ) (728,568 ) Gross profit 218,427 204,626 197,768 419,583 402,394 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (62,876 ) (75,775 ) (75,540 ) (126,974 ) (151,315 ) Sales and marketing expenses (98,415 ) (97,599 ) (87,205 ) (202,782 ) (184,804 ) General and administrative expenses (23,680 ) (31,969 ) (28,966 ) (55,775 ) (60,935 ) Total operating expenses (184,971 ) (205,343 ) (191,711 ) (385,531 ) (397,054 ) Other income 5,286 3,248 3,382 11,027 6,630 Operating income 38,742 2,531 9,439 45,079 11,970 Interest expenses (3,356 ) (3,109 ) (3,057 ) (6,425 ) (6,166 ) Interest income and investment income 17,942 44,135 46,602 36,161 90,737 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 12,509 (9,921 ) 20,316 9,145 10,395 (Loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments (393 ) (213 ) 77,737 1,525 77,524 Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments 1,282 1,285 (2,235 ) (18,850 ) (950 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative 4,017 - - 6,132 - Income before income tax expenses 70,743 34,708 148,802 72,767 183,510 Income tax expenses (22,944 ) (8,158 ) (5,382 ) (22,139 ) (13,540 ) Income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 47,799 26,550 143,420 50,628 169,970 Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes (32,837 ) (6,606 ) 3,885 (68,526 ) (2,721 ) Net income (loss) 14,962 19,944 147,305 (17,898 ) 167,249 Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders 3,689 8,042 7,798 9,072 15,840 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. 18,651 27,986 155,103 (8,826 ) 183,089 Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value (1,250 ) (1,566 ) (1,566 ) (2,500 ) (3,132 ) Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 16,401 25,420 152,537 (13,326 ) 177,957





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net income (loss) per ADS ——Basic 0.23 0.36 2.27 (0.18 ) 2.58 ——Diluted 0.23 0.35 2.02 (0.18 ) 2.33 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS ——Basic 71,893,282 70,451,631 67,273,951 72,604,421 68,854,013 ——Diluted 72,586,310 80,846,062 76,872,137 72,604,421 78,845,472 (1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Mainland China 122,845 108,773 67,535 238,873 176,308 Others 442,394 411,620 409,446 916,465 821,066 (2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 1,344 1,236 1,025 5,889 2,261 Research and development expenses 5,093 5,761 5,526 11,503 11,287 Sales and marketing expenses 282 234 320 533 554 General and administrative expenses 2,026 2,108 2,227 5,356 4,335





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Operating income 38,742 2,531 9,439 45,079 11,970 Share-based compensation expenses 8,745 9,339 9,098 23,281 18,437 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 12,365 15,890 15,890 24,774 31,780 Non-GAAP operating income 59,852 27,760 34,427 93,134 62,187 Net income (loss) 14,962 19,944 147,305 (17,898 ) 167,249 Share-based compensation expenses 8,745 9,339 9,098 23,281 18,437 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 12,365 15,890 15,890 24,774 31,780 Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments 393 213 (77,737 ) (1,525 ) (77,524 ) (Gain) loss on fair value change of investments (1,282 ) (1,285 ) 2,235 18,850 950 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative (4,017 ) - - (6,132 ) - Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value 619 578 528 1,248 1,106 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 3,833 (2,311 ) (3,128 ) (685 ) (5,439 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments 12,774 724 (3,572 ) 23,917 (2,848 ) Non-GAAP net income 48,392 43,092 90,619 65,830 133,711 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 16,401 25,420 152,537 (13,326 ) 177,957 Share-based compensation expenses 8,745 9,339 9,098 23,281 18,437 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 12,365 15,890 15,890 24,774 31,780 Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments 393 213 (77,737 ) (1,525 ) (77,524 ) (Gain) loss on fair value change of investments (1,282 ) (1,285 ) 2,235 18,850 950 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative (4,017 ) - - (6,132 ) - Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value 619 578 528 1,248 1,106 Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders 2,250 2,566 2,566 4,500 5,132 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 3,833 (2,311 ) (3,128 ) (685 ) (5,439 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments 12,774 724 (3,572 ) 23,917 (2,848 ) Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders (629 ) (1,267 ) (1,115 ) (2,559 ) (2,382 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc. 51,452 49,867 97,302 72,343 147,169 Non-GAAP net income per ADS ——Basic 0.72 0.71 1.45 1.00 2.14 ——Diluted 0.65 0.64 1.29 0.93 1.92 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating non-GAAP net income per ADS ——Basic 71,893,282 70,451,631 67,273,951 72,604,421 68,854,013 ——Diluted 82,225,273 80,846,062 76,872,137 83,090,336 78,845,472





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 BIGO All other Elimination(1) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 445,169 31,812 - 476,981 Others 25,885 44,860 (392 ) 70,353 Total net revenues 471,054 76,672 (392 ) 547,334 Cost of revenues(2) (287,587 ) (62,069 ) 90 (349,566 ) Gross profit 183,467 14,603 (302 ) 197,768 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (41,727 ) (34,042 ) 229 (75,540 ) Sales and marketing expenses (70,652 ) (16,574 ) 21 (87,205 ) General and administrative expenses (12,587 ) (16,431 ) 52 (28,966 ) Total operating expenses (124,966 ) (67,047 ) 302 (191,711 ) Other income 1,914 1,468 - 3,382 Operating income (loss) 60,415 (50,976 ) - 9,439 Interest expenses (1,727 ) (2,643 ) 1,313 (3,057 ) Interest income and investment income 9,882 38,033 (1,313 ) 46,602 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 22,031 (1,715 ) - 20,316 Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 77,737 - 77,737 (Loss) gain on fair value change of investments (2,460 ) 225 - (2,235 ) Income before income tax expenses 88,141 60,661 - 148,802 Income tax expenses (4,478 ) (904 ) - (5,382 ) Income before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 83,663 59,757 - 143,420 Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes - 3,885 - 3,885 Net income 83,663 63,642 - 147,305





(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments. (2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 BIGO All other Total US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 410 615 1,025 Research and development expenses 2,532 2,994 5,526 Sales and marketing expenses 170 150 320 General and administrative expenses 700 1,527 2,227





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 BIGO All other Total US$ US$ US$ Operating income (loss) 60,415 (50,976 ) 9,439 Share-based compensation expenses 3,812 5,286 9,098 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 4,665 15,890 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 75,452 (41,025 ) 34,427 Net income 83,663 63,642 147,305 Share-based compensation expenses 3,812 5,286 9,098 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 4,665 15,890 Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (77,737 ) (77,737 ) Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments 2,460 (225 ) 2,235 Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 528 528 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,415 ) (1,713 ) (3,128 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments - (3,572 ) (3,572 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 99,745 (9,126 ) 90,619





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 BIGO All other Elimination(1) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 446,586 73,807 - 520,393 Others 21,356 41,909 (30 ) 63,235 Total net revenues 467,942 115,716 (30 ) 583,628 Cost of revenues(2) (293,705 ) (85,327 ) 30 (379,002 ) Gross profit 174,237 30,389 - 204,626 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (41,212 ) (34,563 ) - (75,775 ) Sales and marketing expenses (74,084 ) (23,515 ) - (97,599 ) General and administrative expenses (13,701 ) (18,268 ) - (31,969 ) Total operating expenses (128,997 ) (76,346 ) - (205,343 ) Other income 2,950 298 - 3,248 Operating income (loss) 48,190 (45,659 ) - 2,531 Interest expenses (1,463 ) (2,797 ) 1,151 (3,109 ) Interest income and investment income 9,216 36,070 (1,151 ) 44,135 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (9,680 ) (241 ) - (9,921 ) Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (213 ) - (213 ) Gain on fair value change of investments 688 597 - 1,285 Income (loss) before income tax expenses 46,951 (12,243 ) - 34,708 Income tax expenses (3,569 ) (4,589 ) - (8,158 ) Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 43,382 (16,832 ) - 26,550 Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes - (6,606 ) - (6,606 ) Net income (loss) 43,382 (23,438 ) - 19,944





(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments. (2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 BIGO All other Total US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues 650 586 1,236 Research and development expenses 2,827 2,934 5,761 Sales and marketing expenses 96 138 234 General and administrative expenses 758 1,350 2,108





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 BIGO All other Total US$ US$ US$ Operating income (loss) 48,190 (45,659 ) 2,531 Share-based compensation expenses 4,331 5,008 9,339 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 4,665 15,890 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 63,746 (35,986 ) 27,760 Net income (loss) 43,382 (23,438 ) 19,944 Share-based compensation expenses 4,331 5,008 9,339 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 4,665 15,890 Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 213 213 Gain on fair value change of investments (688 ) (597 ) (1,285 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 578 578 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,415 ) (896 ) (2,311 ) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments - 724 724 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 56,835 (13,743 ) 43,092





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 BIGO All other Elimination(1) Total US$ US$ US$ US$ Net revenues Live streaming 480,446 84,793 - 565,239 Others 22,197 8,795 (133 ) 30,859 Total net revenues 502,643 93,588 (133 ) 596,098 Cost of revenues(2) (309,271 ) (68,533 ) 133 (377,671 ) Gross profit 193,372 25,055 - 218,427 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (45,997 ) (16,879 ) - (62,876 ) Sales and marketing expenses (78,690 ) (19,725 ) - (98,415 ) General and administrative expenses (11,100 ) (12,580 ) - (23,680 ) Total operating expenses (135,787 ) (49,184 ) - (184,971 ) Other income 3,601 1,685 - 5,286 Operating income (loss) 61,186 (22,444 ) - 38,742 Interest expenses (1,117 ) (3,096 ) 857 (3,356 ) Interest income and investment income 1,750 17,049 (857 ) 17,942 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 12,839 (330 ) - 12,509 Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - (393 ) - (393 ) Gain on fair value change of investments - 1,282 - 1,282 Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative - 4,017 - 4,017 Income (loss) before income tax expenses 74,658 (3,915 ) - 70,743 Income tax expenses (8,583 ) (14,361 ) - (22,944 ) Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes 66,075 (18,276 ) - 47,799 Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes - (32,837 ) - (32,837 ) Net income (loss) 66,075 (51,113 ) - 14,962





(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and all other segments. (2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 BIGO

All other

Total US$

US$

US$ Cost of revenues 918 426 1,344 Research and development expenses 2,994 2,099 5,093 Sales and marketing expenses 193 89 282 General and administrative expenses 1,357 669 2,026





JOYY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 BIGO

All other Total US$

US$ US$ Operating income (loss) 61,186 (22,444 ) 38,742 Share-based compensation expenses 5,462 3,283 8,745 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 1,140 12,365 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 77,873 (18,021 ) 59,852 Net income (loss) 66,075 (51,113 ) 14,962 Share-based compensation expenses 5,462 3,283 8,745 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225 1,140 12,365 Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments - 393 393 Gain on fair value change of investments - (1,282 ) (1,282 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative - (4,017 ) (4,017 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value - 619 619 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 3,578 255 3,833 Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments - 12,774 12,774 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 86,340 (37,948 ) 48,392



