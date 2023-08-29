ISM Announces Name Change To Discovery Lithium Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISM Resources Corp. (CSE: ISM) (OTC: ISMRF) (FRA: Q3Q0) (the “Company” or “ISM”), is pleased to announce that it plans to change its name from “ISM Resources Corp.” to “Discovery Lithium Inc.” (the “Name Change”) to reflect the Company’s recent acquisition of the Lithium prospective Serindac Lake and Vaubert Lake mineral claims. The Company expects the Name Change to take effect at market open on Friday, September 1, 2023.



The Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”), which currently trade under the symbol “ISM” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and under the symbol “ISMRF” on the OTC in the United States, are expected to trade under the new symbols “DCLI” on the CSE and “DCLIF” on the OTC. There will be no change to the Company’s symbol “Q3Q0 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The new CUSIP for the Common Shares is expected to be 25472M107 and the new ISIN will be CA25472M1077.

In connection with the Name Change, the Company’s subsidiary Discovery Lithium Inc. has changed its name to Discovery Lithium Holdings Inc. For more information, a new website will be available shortly at: www.discoverylithium.com.

Completion of the Name Change is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory ‎approvals, including final approval by the CSE and OTC. Shareholders of the Company are not required to exchange their ‎existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company’s new name. The ‎Name Change does not affect the Company’s share structure or the rights of the ‎Company's Shareholders.

Following the news release dated May 23, 2023, the Company has successfully completed the second Enzyme Leach Soil Sampling Program for its ESN project. The acquired soil samples have been submitted to the laboratory for analysis. Once the results are available, we will proceed with evaluating the next phases of the ESN project, drawing insights from the obtained findings.

About ISM Resources Corp. (CSE: ISM) (OTC: ISMRF) (FRA: Q3Q0)

ISM Resources Corp is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing mineral resource projects in North America. It holds 100% interest in 1,675 mineral claims in Serindac Lake and 2,113 mineral claims in Vaubert Lake located in the under-explored Nunavik region of Northern Quebec. Additionally, the Company is actively advancing its ESN Project for gold exploration in Nevada and evaluating the Koster Dam Project in Central British Columbia through a joint venture with Cariboo Rose Resources.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Gheyle, President and Chief Executive Officer

