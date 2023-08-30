HEMPSANA Announces Q2 and Year to Date 2023 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Hempsana”) today announced financial results for the three and six months period ended June 30, 2023.



Randy Ko, Hempsana’s CEO commented: “The investments we have made in our brands and brand partners to offer innovative products to the consumers is starting to bear fruit as we have seen significant revenue growth this quarter as seen in our results where we have increased our Q2 results from last year’s Q2 results by more than 50%. With over 20 SKUs being distributed across the nation, we will look to focus on increasing the market share of these products within their respective categories. We are also very excited about our new strategic investors who have been instrumental in providing expertise and experience in upgrading our filtration and distillation technologies. The confidence that they exude in our path to profitability is exemplified in their recent execution of five million warrants above market the current common share price of $0.05.”

Operational Highlights:

New Unique and Innovative Products

The Company commercialized the production of the following new products in the second quarter:

Social Lite Cannabis: Vibing Disposable Pen Chilling Disposable Pen

Ufeelu: Relief Drops The Feel Stick



Financial Highlights

Net revenues were $422,170 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, a 53.9% increase over Q2 2022’s net revenue of $274,361. This also represents a 16.0% quarter over quarter increase over Q1 2023’s net revenues of $363,831. The higher revenues were driven by the Company’s contract manufacturing business with the launch of seven new products so far in 2023.

Net revenues were $786,001 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This was 25% higher than the net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $629,216.

Gross profit was $105,130 and gross margins were 24.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and $288,041 and 36.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Gross margins improved in Q2 and six months year to date 2023 over Q2 and six months year to date 2022 as the Company used more directly purchased input materials and relied less on input materials under a revenue sharing arrangements.

Net loss and comprehensive loss were ($477,343) in Q2 2023 compared to a net loss of ($536,197) in Q2 2022. The lower net loss was mainly due to higher revenues.

Net loss and comprehensive loss were ($753,858) for the six months ending June 30, 2023 compared to a net loss of ($778,572) for the six months ending June 30, 2022.

Net loss per share was $(0.01) in Q2 2023, compared to $(0.02) in Q2 2022.

Net loss per share was $(0.03) for the six months ending June 30, 2023, compared to $(0.03) for the six months ending June 30, 2022.

