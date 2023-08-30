HERZOG WINE CELLARS CELEBRATES ROSH HASHANAH WITH TRIO OF HOLIDAY-READY WINES

Oxnard, CA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is almost time once again for the celebration of the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah. The day is one of the most important in the Jewish calendar and marks the beginning of the High Holy Days, a period of time when those of the Jewish faith observe some of their most sacred days. As with many of the Jewish holidays, wine plays a significant role in the celebration.

As the leading kosher wine producer in the US, and in keeping with the practices of the Jewish new year, Herzog Winery would like to share its selections for the best wines to celebrate. Traditionally, Rosh Hashanah is characterized by sweet foods and the exchange of sweet treats. In that spirit, Herzog has three wines that will have wine lovers of all types starting the new year off with a happy palate.

First up is the Herzog Méthode Champenoise Sparkling. This traditionally made bubbly is pure Chardonnay from the Russian River Valley in Sonoma. Clean and crisp with citrus and apple notes that are sure to delight the taste buds. Second, for the more complex wine lovers, the Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma. A big, bold cabernet that absolutely bursts out of the glass with fruit and spices. A beautifully structured cabernet that will satisfy those looking for the biggest and boldest wines. Rounding out the trio is our Late Harvest Zinfandel from Lodi. Made from Old Vines in California's premium Zinfandel region, this wine has a brilliant mix of sweetness and structure. Those with a sweet tooth looking for something to sip after a meal for dessert will find this wine more than up to the task.

These wines are available in kosher grocers nationwide and at herzogwine.com.

ABOUT HERZOG WINE CELLARS

California-based Herzog Wine Cellars is a division of Royal Wine Corporation, a family-owned company and one of the largest producers of kosher wines in North America. Specializing in sustainable viniculture, Herzog offers more than 25 grape varieties in its award-winning wines, including brands like Baron Herzog and Jeunesse. The craftsmanship of Herzog wines is attributed to a 150-year legacy of wine making, passed down for nine generations from Czechoslovakia to the United States and now led by Director of Winemaking and Operations, David Galzignato. To learn more about Herzog, connect on social media or visit herzogwine.com

