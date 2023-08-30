Sales of Surface Disinfectant Products Market to Cross US$ 62.8 Billion by 2033 amid Rising Demand from Healthcare Settings | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Surface Disinfectant Products Market Size is reached US$ 35.4 billion in 2022. Demand for is estimated to surpass US$ 37.5 billion in 2023. In the forecast period between 2023 and 2033, demand is poised to exhibit a 5.3% CAGR.



Revenues are anticipated to cross around US$ 62.8 billion by the end of 2033. Surface disinfectants play a vital role in preventing the spread of infections in healthcare facilities, schools, homes, and public spaces.

Strict regulations and guidelines from health authorities have spurred innovation and compliance in the formulation and marketing of surface disinfectant products. Not only healthcare, but sectors such as hospitality, transportation, and retail also require reliable disinfectants to ensure safe environments for their customers.

International travel and trade require stringent disinfection protocols, driving the need for effective and internationally recognized surface disinfectant solutions. Recent viral outbreaks have highlighted the importance of being prepared with effective disinfection measures, driving institutional and individual demand.

Request Sample Report and Conquer the Surface Disinfectant Products Market with Exponential Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17889

The expanding healthcare sector, including hospitals, clinics, and outpatient facilities, drives the need for high-quality disinfectants to maintain sterile environments. Healthcare providers need to be prepared for potential outbreaks. Surface disinfectants become crucial tools in containing the spread of diseases during epidemics or pandemics.

Operating rooms and surgical equipment need to be thoroughly disinfected to prevent post-operative infections, making disinfectants indispensable in the healthcare setting. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities house vulnerable populations. Disinfecting surfaces is vital to protect residents from contagious illnesses.

Healthcare facilities are required to meet strict hygiene and safety standards set by health authorities. Proper use of disinfectants helps them stay compliant. Disinfecting surfaces minimize the risk of healthcare workers being exposed to infectious agents while providing care, enhancing their safety.

Patients expect a clean and safe environment when seeking medical care. Regular disinfection can boost public trust in healthcare facilities. Laboratories and research facilities require a sterile environment to prevent contamination of experiments. This makes disinfectants essential for maintaining accuracy.

Even in telemedicine consultations, equipment and spaces used for remote setups need to be disinfected to prevent potential transmission of infections. Ambulances, emergency rooms, and first responder vehicles require frequent disinfection to avoid the spread of pathogens in emergencies.

The healthcare sector needs to adapt quickly to new disease variants or emerging pathogens, leading to increased use of disinfectants to contain potential outbreaks. Patients recovering from surgeries or medical procedures are more susceptible to infections. Proper disinfection is crucial for their well-being.

Dental clinics rely heavily on disinfection to maintain a clean and sterile environment, safeguarding patients during oral procedures. Facilities that produce medications require a sterile environment to prevent contamination, driving demand for disinfectant products.

Disinfection is essential for food processing, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing sectors to ensure product safety and regulatory compliance.

Get our comprehensive report with a dynamic dashboard showcasing industry giants, their market dominance, competitive landscape, and regional insights. Buy now at Special Discounts: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17889

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 62.8 billion by the end of 2033.

is expected to reach a valuation of by the end of 2033. Sales of surface disinfectant products are expanding at 5.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The United Kingdom is poised to have a valuation of US$ 2.2 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Japan is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 11.7 billion by 2033.

by 2033. By product, the liquid segment is estimated to have a value CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.





“Astonishing demand from the hospitality sector is likely to fuel demand for surface disinfectant products during the forecast period. Key companies are focusing on creating eco-friendly disinfectants that are less harmful to humans and the environment. This category of disinfectants is likely to present sizeable revenue opportunities through 2033.” - says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Competitive Landscape

Key players ensuring products meet regulatory standards and guidelines, is crucial to gain trust and credibility in the market. They are tailoring disinfectant solutions for specific sectors or environments, such as healthcare, hospitality, or industrial settings, can lead to increased demand.

Key companies are working on continuous research into new disinfectant technologies and testing methodologies keeps manufacturers at the forefront of product efficacy.

Recent development:

In October 2022, to specifically meet the demands of hospitals, clinics, labs, and other medical and healthcare setups, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) has introduced Cororid disinfection solutions.

to specifically meet the demands of hospitals, clinics, labs, and other medical and healthcare setups, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) has introduced Cororid disinfection solutions. In April 2020, the Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray has been introduced by ITC's Savlon line of personal care products. Savlon claims that the spray destroys 99.99% of germs in the house, including viruses, bacteria, molds, and fungus.

Curious About How We Crafted Insights? Peek into Our Detailed Report Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17889

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 37.5 billion Projected Market Valuation (2033) US$ 62.8 billion Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 5.3% Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) Segments Covered Raw Material



Product



Distribution Channel



Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, GCC Countries, India, China, Japan and Australia Key Companies Profiled 3M



GOJO Industries, Inc.



Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



BODE Chemie GmbH



Ecolab





Surface Disinfectant Products Market Outlook by Category

By Raw Material:

Synthetic

Biobased

Blends



By Product:

Liquid

Wipes

Sprays



By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

Get More Valuable Insights

FMI has released an objective assessment of the global market, presenting past demand data from 2018 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2023 to 2033 period.

Surface disinfectant products market by product raw material (synthetic, biobased, and blends), product (liquid, wipes, and sprays), distribution channel (B2B, and B2C) across the region from 2023 to 2033

Have a Look at Trending Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Share: The global market share is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 158.1 billion by 2033 end.

Cleaning-In-Place Market: The cleaning-in-place market reaches a valuation of US$ 7.79 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market Trends: FMI forecasts the revenue share of the surface disinfectant chemicals market to expand from US$ 3.9 billion in 2023 to US$ 5.8 billion by 2033.

Disinfectant Chemicals Market Outlook: The global disinfectant chemicals market is forecasted to surge at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032, expanding to US$ 4 Billion by 2032.

Wetting Agent Market Demand: The wetting agent market is experiencing a profound transformation as manufacturers respond to the growing commercial significance of wetting agents across diverse industries.

Trona Market Growth: The glass manufacturers majorly drive the trona market. Trona, being a non-energy commodity, is not directly affected by the oil and natural gas prices.

Sodium Lactate Market Type: The sodium lactate market size is estimated at US$ 165 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 390 million by 2033.

Fly Ash Bricks Market Analysis Forecast: One major factor driving the demand for fly ash bricks is the increasing investments in the construction sector, especially in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region.

Road Marking Paint Market Sale: Global demand for road marking paint is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% to US$ 8 billion in 2033.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Value: Overall demand for sodium bicarbonate, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 7.7 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com